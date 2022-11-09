Read full article on original website
Real News Network
Making the painful history of Maryland lynchings more visible
No matter how gigantic or modest, memorials and monuments retain a certain power that we can feel when we encounter them. There are remnants of demolished workhouses in Western Ireland, worn down to lumps of stone foundations, that would go unrecognized if not for a good tour guide pointing them out. And there are specially designed architectural and immersive experiences like Berlin’s holocaust memorial, whose concrete blocks rise and tower over you the deeper you descend into the stark grid.
WKYC
Nevada election results: Senate race too close to call, Democratic governor concedes
LAS VEGAS — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept finally arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican...
25-year-old elected as Maryland state delegate
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — 25-year-old Democrat Joe Vogel was elected Tuesday as one of the first Gen Z Delegates in Maryland. Delegate-Elect Vogel will represent District 17 in Montgomery County which encompasses Rockville and Gaithersburg. As an immigrant and openly gay Canidate, he says his commitment to fight for our democracy comes […]
Maryland Governor's Office to set example for peaceful transition of power
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland witnessed a key moment Thursday when newly elected Democrat for governor, Wes Moore, met with outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Both men said they’ve got big partisan differences but they aim to set a national example for how to transfer power without a lot of drama.
WTOP
Maryland sports betting: $40M bet, $34M won
The house still comes out ahead, but for gamblers betting on sports in Maryland, there are big payouts. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports the state’s eight sports wagering facilities handled $39.7 million in wagers in October, and paid out $34.5 million in winnings. The first full month for legal...
wypr.org
Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections
It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
'Too close to call' | Redrawn Maryland District 6 race still tight
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland’s 6th district race is still too close to call after Election Night. Incumbent Democrat David Trone trails Republican challenger Neil Parrot by a few thousand votes. The night started out promising for Trone, as he shot out to a commanding lead, with his base...
Maryland Votes To Legalize Marijuana and Elects Wes Moore 63rd Governor
Democrat Wes Moore, a Marine Corps veteran, author, and former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, will be Maryland’s next governor, beating Dan Cox, a Trump-endorsed Republican state delegate. The Associated Press called the race for Moore at 8 p.m., just after polls closed in the state. As of...
cnsmaryland.org
Anthony Brown elected new Maryland attorney general
BALTIMORE — Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown, a longtime Maryland political figure, was elected Tuesday as the state’s new attorney general, taking the place of Democrat Brian Frosh, who retired after holding the position for the past seven years. A pop playlist blasted throughout the night leading up to...
WMDT.com
New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District
MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
Bay Net
Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Southern Maryland
– The previously issued Tornado Watch has been expanded in both time and area. The Watch now runs until 6 PM. Stafford, King George, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties, as well as adjacent waters have been added to the Watch. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 569 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE...
COO, Lawyers Convicted Of Multi-Million Dollar Scheme Targeting 94 Victims: Maryland AG
A former Chief Operating Officer and two lawyers have been convicted of the theft of nearly 100 people, announced Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh. Raffi Michael Boghosian, Charles Edward Smith Jr, and Anuj Sud were convicted after their involvement with the structured settlement factoring company Access Funding between 2013 and 2015.
fox5dc.com
Live 2022 Maryland Midterm Election results
State Roundup: Stumped, Cox concedes; expectations for Moore administration are high; Parrott leads Trone; Pittman behind but confident
COX CONCEDES; STILL STUMPED BY MASSIVE LOSS: Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox acknowledged on Wednesday that he is struggling to reconcile what he observed and felt on the campaign trail with the results reported by the state Board of Elections. Nonetheless, the Frederick County lawmaker phoned Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) to offer congratulations and to wish him well as the state’s new leader. Bruce DePuyt/Maryland Matters.
WUSA
Wes Moore declared Maryland governor
Democrat Wes Moore has won his bid to be the state's governor, according to the AP. He beat out Republican Dan Cox.
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General
Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
WKYC
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes. As waves washed over...
Election Map: County by county race results for David Trone v. Neil Parrott
MARYLAND, USA — In Maryland's 6th congressional district, Republican Neil Parrott is challenging Democrat incumbent David Trone. A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s most competitive congressional battle playing out Tuesday. Trone,...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions
-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
