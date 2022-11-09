ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making the painful history of Maryland lynchings more visible

No matter how gigantic or modest, memorials and monuments retain a certain power that we can feel when we encounter them. There are remnants of demolished workhouses in Western Ireland, worn down to lumps of stone foundations, that would go unrecognized if not for a good tour guide pointing them out. And there are specially designed architectural and immersive experiences like Berlin’s holocaust memorial, whose concrete blocks rise and tower over you the deeper you descend into the stark grid.
DC News Now

25-year-old elected as Maryland state delegate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — 25-year-old Democrat Joe Vogel was elected Tuesday as one of the first Gen Z Delegates in Maryland. Delegate-Elect Vogel will represent District 17 in Montgomery County which encompasses Rockville and Gaithersburg. As an immigrant and openly gay Canidate, he says his commitment to fight for our democracy comes […]
WTOP

Maryland sports betting: $40M bet, $34M won

The house still comes out ahead, but for gamblers betting on sports in Maryland, there are big payouts. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports the state’s eight sports wagering facilities handled $39.7 million in wagers in October, and paid out $34.5 million in winnings. The first full month for legal...
wypr.org

Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections

It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
cnsmaryland.org

Anthony Brown elected new Maryland attorney general

BALTIMORE — Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown, a longtime Maryland political figure, was elected Tuesday as the state’s new attorney general, taking the place of Democrat Brian Frosh, who retired after holding the position for the past seven years. A pop playlist blasted throughout the night leading up to...
WMDT.com

New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District

MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
Bay Net

Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Southern Maryland

– The previously issued Tornado Watch has been expanded in both time and area. The Watch now runs until 6 PM. Stafford, King George, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties, as well as adjacent waters have been added to the Watch. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 569 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE...
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Stumped, Cox concedes; expectations for Moore administration are high; Parrott leads Trone; Pittman behind but confident

COX CONCEDES; STILL STUMPED BY MASSIVE LOSS: Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox acknowledged on Wednesday that he is struggling to reconcile what he observed and felt on the campaign trail with the results reported by the state Board of Elections. Nonetheless, the Frederick County lawmaker phoned Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) to offer congratulations and to wish him well as the state’s new leader. Bruce DePuyt/Maryland Matters.
Yardbarker

Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General

Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
WKYC

Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes. As waves washed over...
Wbaltv.com

Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions

-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
