BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former interior secretary, Republican Ryan Zinke, and incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale will try to fend off Democratic challengers as Montana voters elect candidates in two newly-drawn U.S. House districts in Tuesday’s midterms after the Republican-controlled state gained a seat from the 2020 Census. They are looking to extend recent GOP dominance in the state: Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994. Over the past decade, voters have swept Democrats from almost every statewide elected office, except for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for re-election in 2024. Also on the ballot are two Montana Supreme Court races, one of which has become abnormally politicized, and an abortion-related referendum. Zinke won two statewide elections to the U.S. House before joining Trump’s cabinet, where he eased restrictions on oil and gas drilling before resigning amid numerous ethics investigations.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO