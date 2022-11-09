Read full article on original website
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.
Republican Monica De La Cruz flips key South Texas House district, becoming the first Hispanic woman to win the seat
McALLEN, Texas — Republican Monica De La Cruz is the winner in Texas' 15th Congressional District race, NBC News projects, defeating Democrat Michelle Vallejo in an open South Texas district that had once been solidly blue. Her win means Republicans flipped a traditionally Democratic seat in the predominantly Latino...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday.
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
50% of voters say the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes them more eager to vote in this year’s midterm election
It's crunch time for the midterm election season and a recent survey shows that major rulings in the Supreme Court, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, will have an impact on if and how Americans vote this November. In fact, half of voters polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation...
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas Governor
" I wanted to send a message but, instead, the state of Texas sent me a message: my daughter’s murder wasn’t enough. Just know, you f**ked with the wrong mom. It doesn’t end tonight. I’ll fight until I have nothing left to give. Lexi’s legacy will be change." Kimberley Mata-Rubio, mother of Lexi.
Early voting shows Democrats with a 5% lead in Texas
Early voting for the November midterms opened yesterday, and many in Texas took advantage of this by casting their vote. And while there is a long way to go, the early signs look promising for the Democrat Party in Texas.
Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
Biden could cost Beto a chance at becoming Texas Governor
The race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke is tight. A recent Marist Institute for Public Opinion report showed that only four points separate the two candidates. 49% of Texans surveyed said they intended to vote for Gov. Abbott, while 45% said they would vote for Beto.
Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs Extend Lead After Latest Arizona Vote Drop
Arizona Democrats improved their lead in key races after the latest round of votes were counted Wednesday night. Senator Mark Kelly, who is running as the incumbent, now leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 51.4 percent to 46.4 percent, reported CNN and The New York Times. Governor Katie Hobbs also extended...
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
US Rep. Angie Craig keeps seat in high-stakes Minnesota race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig defeated Republican Tyler Kistner on Tuesday, winning a high-stakes rematch and frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota congressional seat with House control at stake. The race in the suburban and rural 2nd District stretching southward from Minneapolis and St. Paul was one of the most expensive in the country, with some $30 million in estimated outside spending. Meanwhile, Republican Brad Finstad defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger in a rematch of the August race for a seat vacated when GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer. Finstad is a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration. Ettinger is a former Hormel Foods chief executive.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins delivers victory speech in early lead for re-election
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has won a fourth term in office. Early returns show him with a commanding lead over Republican challenger Lauren Davis with 64 percent of the vote. Jenkins delivered a victory speech on Zoom Tuesday night.
US election results live: Midterm red wave falters but Vance takes Ohio Senate seat as DeSantis, AOC win big
Polls have closed across the US and counting is well underway on Election Day in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. Later in the evening JD Vance won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was also convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida.However, Democrats performed stronger than expected, retaining a number of Senate and House seats thought in danger as well as fighting off challenges in governor races. Key figures in the...
Uvalde Shooting Victims' Families Disgusted Texas Reelected Governor Greg Abbott
Uvalde voters turning out in droves to reelect Texas Governor Greg Abbott -- despite the town's recent school massacre -- is not sitting well with some of the families whose children were murdered. Kimberly Mata Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 21 victims in May's deadly school shooting,...
Cuellar wins Texas border district race, beats Garcia
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar will continue to hold the 28th Congressional District seat he’s held for 18 years. He has defeated Republican challenger Cassy Garcia in a closely contested race the GOP had hoped would result in a flip. Cuellar isn’t a typical Democrat. He’s pro-life, believes President Joe...
Abbott says, "as Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border"
"The 300th Texas bus of migrants just left for Chicago. As Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border communities & secure the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former interior secretary, Republican Ryan Zinke, and incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale will try to fend off Democratic challengers as Montana voters elect candidates in two newly-drawn U.S. House districts in Tuesday’s midterms after the Republican-controlled state gained a seat from the 2020 Census. They are looking to extend recent GOP dominance in the state: Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994. Over the past decade, voters have swept Democrats from almost every statewide elected office, except for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for re-election in 2024. Also on the ballot are two Montana Supreme Court races, one of which has become abnormally politicized, and an abortion-related referendum. Zinke won two statewide elections to the U.S. House before joining Trump’s cabinet, where he eased restrictions on oil and gas drilling before resigning amid numerous ethics investigations.
