Hunt has early lead in new U.S. House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Harris County early voting results for the Nov. 8 election show Republican candidate Wesley Hunt holds an early lead of 63.67% in the...
Laxalt says ‘victory window’ has narrowed in Nevada Senate race as count continues
Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for Senate in Nevada, said on Saturday that his “victory window” has narrowed, as recent ballot releases have continued to break in favor of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.). Laxalt is leading by just over 850 votes as of Saturday morning, after...
GOP, GOP-leaning independents prefer DeSantis over Trump in 2024: poll
Republicans and Republican-leaning independents prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over former President Trump to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, according to a new poll released Friday. The survey, conducted by YouGov, found that 42 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said that they would prefer DeSantis over...
