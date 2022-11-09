ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Doesn’t Hold Back About JaVale McGee

Every year in NBA free agency there are a few deals that are signed that leave analysts scratching their heads at why they were made. Some free agent signings are pegged as poor ones right off the bat and the player proves people wrong. But, for every one of those, there is one that is correctly pegged as a poor deal and it plays out in that fashion.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NBA Star's Hotel Room Was Burglarized Wednesday Night

Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. did not have a good road trip to Indianapolis this week. According to the Denver Post, Porter's hotel room was burglarized on Tuesday, one night before the Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers. A police report was filed after Porter returned to the room...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Deadspin

Grizzlies broadcasters got so mad they couldn’t even call the game, and it was wonderful

There is a charm to a local sports broadcast. Sports is about energy, and passion, and a way to draw that out of fans is with the MCs of the event. While the local broadcast team is clearly biased, it’s more MSNBC than Fox News. Their job is not to paint themselves in the team colors and lead “de-fense” chants, but they do service the fans who tuned in to watch the local team do battle. So when something is amiss, the local sports broadcaster is there to feel it with the viewer.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback

Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner

Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Scott Boras says Braves have a clear “pecking order among shortstops”

The quiet period for MLB free agency ends tomorrow as we start seeing free agents ink deals with other teams. For the Braves, all eyes will be on the shortstop market. The team has stated they would love to bring back Dansby Swanson; however, they could also have their eyes on some bigger prizes.
Yardbarker

2022 Atlanta Braves — The Ugly

This continues my series of grades for the Atlanta Braves, breaking them up into three groups — the good, the okay, and the ugly. If you missed the first two installments of this series, follow the links below. The 2022 Atlanta Braves — The Ugly. I don’t think...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy