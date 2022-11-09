Read full article on original website
Over 50% of Centre County cast a ballot in the midterm election. Here’s how they voted
Centre County followed the statewide trends in the 2022 midterm election.
Here’s what Centre County PA House candidates had to say about election results
“One of the reasons I ran is the fact that smaller, rural municipalities in particular get neglected by Harrisburg people and we need more working class people in Harrisburg,” Robert Zeigler, Democratic candidate for HD 171.
Clearfield County voters choose GOP candidates by large margin
Despite a technical malfunction that prevented mail-in/absentee ballots from immediately being included in Clearfield County election totals on Tuesday night, they would not have made a difference in the initial outcome. Republican candidates defeated their Democrat opponents by a considerable margin in Clearfield County. But the county’s results didn’t reflect...
‘We’re going to Harrisburg.’ Paul Takac aims to be bipartisan leader as new state Rep
Centre County will now have two Democrats elected to the Pennsylvania State House for the first time in recent history.
Republican candidates easily win Tioga, Bradford Counties
(WETM) – Pennsylvania polls closed at 8:00 p.m., and voters in the Northern Tier voted overwhelmingly for Republican candidates in the Governor, US Senate, and US House races, according to unofficial numbers from the Boards of Elections. The Tioga and Bradford County Boards of Elections provided the total number of votes in the PA Governor […]
Lycoming County: Voter turnout for 2022 midterm elections significantly better than primaries
Williamsport, Pa.— Turnout for the 2022 midterm elections in Lycoming County seems to up over the primaries held in May. The polling locations that NCPA checked with during the primaries are experiencing higher turnouts for the general elections. The Lycoming College polling location, Williamsport Precinct two, at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday had 112 voters come to the polls of 1,362 total registered voters. This represents an 8% turnout for...
Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
Clearfield County polls faced delays after machine error
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A precinct in Clearfield County faced some delays this morning after a machine error. A tabulation machine reported a number of votes that was not matching the number of voters who had cast their vote. “As a result , the board made the decision to go to the precinct, zero […]
Votes determine whether Clearfield communities should merge
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – During this year’s midterm election residents of Boggs Township and Wallaceton Borough had the chance to vote on if they favor a merger between the two municipalities. After the vote, the Clearfield Election Office gave unofficial results that show the two municipalities will remain separated. This comes after members from […]
Voters say Lycoming County polling process ‘seamless’
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people anticipated long lines outside of the polling sites but in parts of Lycoming County, it’s been the complete opposite. In fact, voters say this year has been seamless and they’re hoping more people exercise their right to vote before the polls close at 8:00 p.m. “Hopefully more people […]
State College Man Found Guilty of Felony Charges for Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
A State College man on Wednesday was found guilty of two felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Brian Gundersen, 28, was found guilty of obstructing the congressional vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential election win and assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Election officials announce Centre County ballot drop boxes closed day before general election
Centre County election officials announced that they closed down secure ballot drop boxes across Centre County at 9 a.m. on Monday. “It was so that we would have the proper amount of time to collect and organize vote-by-mail ballots with the amount of folks that we had available for working,” Centre County Administrator John Franek Jr. said. “With the new law we have to count until all ballots are counted today, so we basically have to work around the clock.”
Keystone Central announces plans for Homeland Security Program
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Citing a community need and a great opportunity for students, the Keystone Central School District Thursday night unveiled plans for a new Homeland Security Program, an offering through the district’s Career & Technology Center. As explained by CTC Director Kurt Lynch, there is...
Pa. healthcare firm sued over data breach that compromised files containing patient data
WILLIAMSPORT —The operator of more than 40 healthcare facilities in central Pennsylvania has been sued by a patient over a data breach last year. Mark Roberts in a suit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court accuses Family Practice Center of failing to secure information that included names, Social Security numbers, medical insurance and health and treatment information.
Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County shooting
Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County …. Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County shooting. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Kids eating nutritious foods is...
Lou’s View
Last week, I began an interview with Jeremiah Church*, the founder of both Lock Haven and Clinton County. We talked about his arrival and the founding of Lock Haven, but we never got around to Clinton County. When I began, I didn’t realize this would be a two-part project, but Jerry Church did so much in his time here that it deserves another column.
Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity 'demand' student charges be dropped following Uncensored America event
The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity “demand" the Centre County district attorney and Penn State University Police and Public Safety to drop the "unjust and targeted charges against [a] student protester," according to an Instagram post. During the protest in opposition to the Uncensored America event on Oct....
Down River
Have you heard much about this one? A Virginia company, Apex Clean Energy, is moving ahead with plans to develop Winner Solar, a solar panel electricity-generating project astride the East and West Keating line, in the far away reaches of Clinton County. The Charlottesville based company has developed a website...
Man at large after central Pa. shooting: state police
Police are looking for the man they say is responsible for an attempted homicide late Wednesday night in central Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police said 28-year-old Adam Fink shot a 20-year-old man around 10:17 p.m. on the 5800 block of Route 522 in Decatur Township, Mifflin County. Fink fled the scene...
Controlled burn turns wildfire in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments are alerting residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties of smoke filling the area that was caused by a large forest fire. The fire is burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain and is not contained, according to the Clearfield Fire Department. Mountain Top Fire Company also reported the fire […]
