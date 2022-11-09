ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘House’ Actor Hugh Laurie Once Felt Great Guilt Over Becoming an Actor Instead of a Real Doctor

By Antonio Stallings
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Actor Hugh Laurie is widely regarded for his role as a doctor in the hit and long-running TV series House . Ironically, Laurie also had aspirations to become a doctor in real life as well.

He would later forego a career as a doctor for acting, a decision he admitted haunted him even after Hollywood success.

Hugh Laurie felt it was appropriate that he’d play fake doctors since his father was a real doctor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjlPB_0j3qsmzo00
Hugh Laurie | Scott Humbert/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Laurie’s House role is one of the actor’s most highly regarded performances. The series was a medical drama that aired on Fox that saw Laurie as expert medical genius Dr. House. The show ran for eight successful seasons, drawing high ratings during its peak and earning Laurie several Emmy nominations .

After the series ended, Laurie found himself gravitating towards another role as a doctor in the TV series Chance . Playing a doctor in a television series again initially caused Laurie a bit of trepidation. But after reading the script, his worries were alleviated. Especially since he felt the risk of being typecast was minimal.

“If I play two doctors in my life, I don’t think I’ve exactly fallen into a genre that I can’t get out of,” he once said in an interview with the New York Times .

In a way, Laurie believed that it was fitting he’d end up filling his filmography with doctor roles considering his own father’s profession.

“My father was actually a doctor. And if it’s true that most men are sort of seeking to become versions of their father — and failing, by the way — it seemed appropriate that I wound up being a fake version of a doctor,” Laurie added.

Hugh Laurie felt guilt over becoming an actor instead of a doctor

Laurie’s late father had high hopes of Laurie entering the medical field . But instead, Laurie went down a different path. And despite his major success in the entertainment industry, Laurie didn’t believe that his father would’ve been too receptive of his career choices.

“I would have liked to have become a doctor myself and I still have doctor fantasies,” Laurie once told Britain’s Daily Express (via Contact Music ). “We live in a world of shortcuts don’t we? And I took them. Dad would have hated that.”

Laurie shared that he did once make an honest effort to follow in his father’s footsteps. But in the end, he didn’t feel the medical field was a good fit for him.

“My father had high hopes for me following him into medicine. I wanted to and was going to choose the right subjects at school, but in the end I copped out. Medicine is awfully hard work and you have to be rather clever to pass the exams. Seriously, this is a source of great guilt to me,” Laurie said.

Hugh Laurie felt that starring in ‘House’ was a nightmare

Laurie’s profile received a significant boost after his lead role in the medical drama. Although he enjoyed the role, there were times when being Dr. Gregory House wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. The constant attention he’d gotten from his newfound fame, and sometimes the work itself, occasionally took its toll on him.

“I had some pretty bleak times, dark days when it seemed like there was no escape,” Laurie said in a 2013 interview with Radio Times (via Daily Mail ). “And having a very Presbyterian work ethic, I was determined never to be late, not to miss a single day’s filming. You wouldn’t catch me phoning in to say, ‘I think I may be coming down with the flu’. But there were times when I’d think, ‘If I were just to have an accident on the way to the studio and win a couple of days off to recover, how brilliant would that be?’”

After the last season of House , Laurie found himself enjoying a much simpler life with his family. And although he’s featured in a projects, Laurie didn’t think he could spend his years leading a TV series.

“If the opportunity presented itself, I’m not sure I’d either want or could physically do it. I imagine sportsmen come to a similar crossroads,’ he said of taking a lead role in another major, ongoing series,” he added.

RELATED: ‘House’: 1 Character Was Killed Off When the Actor Took a Job at the White House

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Distractify

Are Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson Still Friends in Real Life? Here's What We Know

Remember That '70s Show? No, we're not talking about a random show that aired during the psychedelic age of the 1970s. We're talking about That '70s Show, the popular sitcom on Fox that aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. For audiences at the time, the series was a nostalgic and humorous window into this particularly trippy decade told through the lens of seven young teens trying to navigate their turbulent lives.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

220K+
Followers
120K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy