‘The Walking Dead’ Sneak Peek: Judith Makes a Statement in Penultimate Episode (VIDEO)
Woah, Judith Grimes! Cailey Fleming‘s little ass-kicker isn’t so little anymore, and she’s got some important things to say. In this exclusive The Walking Dead clip from this Sunday’s penultimate episode titled “Family,” Judith makes a stand for what she, and her family, believes in, launching into a mini-speech that reminds us a lot of her father Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his many inspiring moments.
‘NCIS’verse Event Date Set — Who’s Crossing Over? Who’s in Danger? (PHOTO)
For the first time ever, there is going to be a major crossover in the NCIS franchise — and it’s going to put members of all three teams in danger!. NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles will be uniting for one personal, high-stakes case in a three-hour Monday, January 2 crossover event on CBS, and that requires some shuffling of the schedule. It all kicks off with NCIS at 8/7c, followed by Hawai’i at 9/8c, then LA at 10/9c. (The first two shows both move up an hour, while LA moves from its usual Sunday night time slot.) Check out the photo above to see cast members from all three shows together on the set of NCIS‘ lab.
'The Fabelmans' is Steven Spielberg's super-director origin story
"The Fabelmans" allows Steven Spielberg to turn his coming-of-age memories into what amounts to a super-director origin story, recalling both his complicated family life and early love of movies and filmmaking. It's a deeply personal chronicle from one of cinema's greatest talents, yielding a movie that features wonderful moments within a somewhat scattered narrative.
