Pierce Brosnan Shares ‘Stupid Comment’ That Possibly Cost Him Iconic Screen Role
It may look to outsiders that Pierce Brosnan has enjoyed the dream screen career, effortlessly moving from TV success in the 1980s to film superstardom in the 1990s. However, the Irish actor has now revealed a bump in the road where, he believes, a casual comment may have cost him a huge and returning role. Brosnan was already the established star of TV detective show Remington Steele – and appeared in films including The Fourth Protocol and Mrs Doubtfire – when he auditioned for the role of Batman for the film to be directed by Tim Burton. As he this week told The...
‘Skyfall’ Writers on How They Came Up With the Movie’s Last-Minute Title and the Explosive Finale
“We all knew that the script wasn’t quite right.” After nearly 25 years of writing James Bond movies with screenwriter Robert Wade, Neal Purvis still recalls the worrying thoughts he and his writing partner shared when it came to scripting the challenging story for Bond 23, which would eventually be titled Skyfall. It’s easy to sympathize with the writers’ feelings at the time, given that the massive production — and Daniel Craig’s third Bond movie — was dealt a body blow early on in the development process, when studio MGM’s bankruptcy issues put the movie on pause for ten months.More from...
Skyfall’s Javier Bardem Had No Clue His James Bond Seduction Scene Was Almost Removed
Ten years ago today, the canon of James Bond movies was riding high on the blockbuster debut of Skyfall. The most financially successful 007 entry, and the celebration of the franchise’s 50th anniversary, it pitted Daniel Craig’s Bond against perhaps his most formidable foe: Javier Bardem’s Raoul Silva. While one of the most iconic encounters between these two sons of MI6 was almost cut from the film, Bardem himself was apparently unaware of that fact.
NME
Quentin Tarantino criticises decision to make character white in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’
Quentin Tarantino has shared some criticism of the film Taxi Driver, claiming certain casting choices watered down the original script. The director dedicated a chapter in his latest book Cinema Speculation to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, which he has previously described as “may be the greatest first-person character study ever committed to film”.
Margot Robbie Has Played A Lot Of Hard Roles, But Shares Why It Was Her Latest Film That ‘Shattered’ Her
In a new interview Margot Robbie reflects on her career and her latest role that almost broke her.
Rachel Weisz Allegedly Dropped Out of ‘The Mummy 3’ Because Her Character Got ‘Old’
'The Mummy' fans didn't show up when Rachel Weisz left the franchise as Evelyn. Apparently, her reason for not signing on had to do with her character's age.
Zoe Saldana Says 'Pirates' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized After Her Bad Experience on Set
Zoe Saldana is opening up about a positive encounter she had with Jerry Bruckheimer after her less-than-ideal experience on the set of 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The 44-year-old actress recently told Entertainment Weekly that after making the film, which was one of her...
Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
Popculture
Morgan Freeman Heads to TV for Spinoff of One of His Movies
Morgan Freeman is heading to TV for a spinoff series of one of his past action movies. Deadline reports that Lucy, a 2014 sci-fi action film starring Freeman and Scarlett Johansson, is getting a spinoff series. Freeman is in negotiations to return as Professor Samuel Norman but other details are being kept under wraps.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
'I was a bit starstruck!' Martin Freeman reveals awkward first meeting with his idol Michael Caine when he accidentally introduced himself with the WRONG name
Martin Freeman has revealed his very awkward first meeting with his idol Michael Caine. The Sherlock actor, 51, has told how he was 'a bit starstruck' when he introduced himself to the Miss Congeniality star, 89, and even used the wrong name. Speaking on The Jonathan Ross show on Saturday...
‘Skyfall’ at 10: Sam Mendes Recalls How Shutting Down the Movie Led to Its Ultimate Success
In April 2010, Skyfall received a blessing in disguise when it was unceremoniously shut down. With parent studio MGM spiraling toward bankruptcy at the time, Daniel Craig’s much-anticipated third outing as James Bond was put on an indefinite pause by producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. MGM’s financial situation hobbled both the production and the franchise, with the latter sorely in need of a hit. The would-be blockbuster had already been in development for a year-and-a-half —following the mixed critical and box office response to 2008’s noble misfire, Quantum of Solace. It looked like Bond’s DNR would be a lengthy...
A.V. Club
Daniel Craig seems much happier playing Benoit Blanc than James Bond, says Dave Bautista
Shocking anyone who’s never read any of the many deeply dispirited interviews he used to give right after he was done filming a Bond movie—including one in which he infamously noted that he’d rather “slash my wrists” than play the character again at the moment—Daniel Craig is apparently a lot happier playing Benoit Blanc than Britain’s most lethal spy. This is per co-star Dave Bautista, who’d presumably know, having appeared with Craig in both Spectre—his penultimate Bond film—as well as in the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
A.V. Club
Andy Serkis was worried about stoking Snoke rumors with his Andor role
Motion capture king Andy Serkis has notably been a real boy onscreen this year, first in his turn as Alfred in The Batman, and now in three episodes of Andor. However, the Disney+ series isn’t the actor’s first time appearing in the Star Wars universe: he previously appeared as Supreme Leader Snoke in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Kevin Conroy, the longtime voice of Batman
Kevin Conroy, who spent decades working as the voice of Batman in television, films, and video games, has died at the age of 66. Warner Bros. confirms his death this morning. Conroy first lent his voice to Bruce Wayne and Batman in 1992's Batman: The Animated Series. He would go on to voice the brooding Gotham hero in 15 films, 400 episodes of TV, as well as video games.
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Post-Credits Scene Delivers an Emotional Surprise
[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for both “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and its post-credits scene.] Given everything that happened in the lead-up to making “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — from the immediate high expectations for a sequel after the first film proved to be such a smash hit to the shocking death of its beloved star Chadwick Boseman — its existence feels a touch miraculous. At the very least, it feels distinctly emotional, not often a term reserved for Marvel sequels. Ryan Coogler’s much-hyped follow-up gracefully tackles Boseman’s passing (by gracefully tackling his character, King T’Challa, aka Black Panther’s own...
A.V. Club
Cruel Guillermo del Toro teases world with glimpse at his never-made At The Mountains Of Madness
There was a minute there—especially back before The Shape Of Water won Best Picture, reminding all involved that it rarely pays to bet against him—when Guillermo del Toro had become more associated with unmade projects than completed ones. Hellboy sequels, the abortive Justice League Dark, his version of The Hobbit films: There’s a reason del Toro is the rare successful creator who has a distinct Wikipedia page for all the movies he hasn’t made across the decades.
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
