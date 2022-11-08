Place for politics

County approves sign policies

With the election season in swing, both political parties are looking to push their candidates as much as they can.

Now, thanks to the Calhoun County Commissioners Court, they can place their signs in a limited capacity on county-owned property.

The recent action will allow the placement of political signs onto county-owned property, such as the land directly across from the Calhoun County Courthouse.

The size and material used for signs continues to be regulated alongside the current rules, which state no signs may be placed within 100 feet of the polling location.

This was seen as a win for local political organizations like Calhoun County Democrats and Calhoun County Republicans. Following the end of the election, the signs will be removed the day of, and no signs can be displayed outside of an election cycle.

“So a little yard sign will work and can be placed on our property and 100 feet away from the polling area,” Commissioner David Hall said. “Some of the wording sounded like nothing could be put there.”

The court also approved the purchase of a wheeled excavator from ROMCO Equipment for $255,279 for work in and around Alamo Beach.

A contract between the county and Shirley and Sons Construction Company was approved. The work would repair Magnolia Beach 21st Street and Indianola fishing piers. The piers suffered damage from Hurricane Nicholas and will be refurbished.

“This [excavator] will help with one of our projects at Alamo Beach, such as the drainage ditch,” Hall said. “It’s going to fill in a lot of gaps.”

A new well is to be dug at Little Chocolate Bayou Park, with $16,000 being paid to Crittendon Well Service. The previous water well in the park had its pump break. If not replaced quickly, it could see the ponds in the park begin to dry up, threatening the wildlife in the water. The court approved $7,000 to pay toward it at the last meeting.

New street signs will also be placed in populated areas, informing developers that development permits are required, alongside a phone number through which the county can be contacted. This is in response to recent developments without the proper development permits.

Alongside the street signs, the county started the first step in the process of giving the county jail a new roof by determining the cost estimate necessary to purchase it.

“We’ve been trying to figure out what to do with the remaining FEMA money, and we figured out that we could put it at the jail. It’s greatly needed over there at the jail. The roofs are in a horrible shape,” Calhoun County Maintenance Supervisor Everett Wood said.

Finally, the court is bringing to an end a COVID-era county policy that impacted county employees, which will reduce the severity of the quarantine leave, bringing it more in line with the cold or flu.