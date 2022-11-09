Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
KC Recycling, East Penn Manufacturing form partnership
KC Recycling, a lead battery recycler based in British Columbia, has partnered with East Penn Manufacturing to recycle and repurpose plastic from spent lead batteries into new batteries. Earlier this year, KC Recycling commissioned a polypropylene (PP) extrusion line, which can produce 10,000 metric tons of high-quality plastic resin per...
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Engineers develop a low-cost terahertz camera
Terahertz radiation, whose wavelengths lie between those of microwaves and visible light, can penetrate many nonmetallic materials and detect signatures of certain molecules. These handy qualities could lend themselves to a wide array of applications, including airport security scanning, industrial quality control, astrophysical observations, nondestructive characterization of materials, and wireless communications with higher bandwidth than current cellphone bands.
Gizmodo
PepsiCo, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and Other Major Brands to Blunder Plastic Sustainability Goals
Corporate giants vowed change, but are falling short on their promises. Some of the biggest companies on Earth are all but certain to shoot past agreed upon targets to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a report published Wednesday. Beginning in 2018, hundreds of the world’s largest...
Carscoops
Volkswagen Acquiring Majority Stake In China’s Horizon Robotics For $2.35 Billion
Volkswagen is spending approximately $2.35 billion to acquire a 60 per cent stake in China’s Horizon Robotics. A joint venture will be formed between VW’s CARIAD software division and Horizon Robotics with the aim of accelerating the regional development of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving systems for the Chinese market.
csengineermag.com
Double contract success for engineering company￼
AN INDEPENDENT engineering firm is celebrating winning two major nuclear contracts. Cumbria-based Forth has secured two separate contracts to carry out work on behalf of governmental nuclear decommissioning company Magnox. The team at Forth has successfully tendered to design, manufacture and provide waste retrieval solutions in Magnox wet vaults at...
The Next Web
Swiss scientists’ new see-through solar panels are sweet nectar for startups
As Europe’s transparent solar panel market swells, Swiss scientists have set a new efficiency record for the technology. This could lead the way to energy-generating windows that power up our homes and devices. Also known as Grätzel cells, dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs) are a type of low-cost solar cell...
TechCrunch
Audi, Redwood Materials launch recycling program for consumer electronics
Beginning in November, consumers can deposit their laptops, cell phones, e-bikes, e-scooters, electric toothbrushes, vacuum cleaners, power drills and other rechargeable devices at the dealerships. The recycling bins will be available for the “foreseeable future in select dealerships,” a spokeswoman said. The program, which expands upon Redwood’s partnership...
Meet the winners of Taiwan’s Smart Display Industry Alliance Award
TAIPEI,Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- To encourage Taiwan’s smart display manufacturers to stay up to date with the leading display technologies, the Smart Display Industry Alliance (SDIA) organized the 2022 SDIA Award, handing out Gold, Silver, and Bronze prizes as well as the Prize of Excellence to winners who meet the award evaluation criteria including marketability, innovation, technology, research and development capabilities, and prototype performance. The aim is to commend the participating manufacturers for their investment in expanding forward-looking display technologies and to enhance the image and market competitiveness of Taiwan’s display industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005512/en/ Taiwan’s top smart display companies selected for 2022 SDIA Award (Photo: Business Wire)
cdrecycler.com
Autocar introduces integrated CNG gauge
Autocar LLC, manufacturer of specialized severe-duty vocational trucks, now offers compressed natural gas (CNG) customers a new way to view crucial information about their fuel management module system. In partnership with Costa Mesa, California-based Hexagon Agility, a leading global provider of renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel systems, Autocar software engineers...
3printr.com
Xact Metal and GoEngineer sign partnership for 3D metal printing in Canada
In an effort to bring affordable metal 3D printing to small to medium-sized companies and decentralize additive manufacturing, Xact Metal announced an expanded partnership in Canada with GoEngineer, who currently represents Xact Metal in the West, Midwest, and Southeast United States. “During our two-year partnership, we’ve developed a strong relationship...
traveltomorrow.com
European pesticides industry reports increase in recycling of plastic containers
CropLife Europe, an association advocating for sustainable, innovative and science-based crop protection solutions, has announced new packaging collection achievements related to industry commitments supporting sustainable agriculture. In 2021, 66% of plastic pesticides packaging was collected and 20 of the 27 EU Member States had container recovery schemes in place. The...
Optomec and Acme Manufacturing Showcase First Automated Workcell for Adaptive Repair of Turbine Parts at Formnext
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Optomec Inc., a leader in 3D metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions and Acme Manufacturing, the global leader of robotic material removal systems, have partnered to produce an industry first, fully automated work cell initially optimized for repairing aviation compressor blades made of titanium. The turnkey work cell is the product of a two-year collaboration between the companies working with input from commercial maintenance repair & overhaul (MRO) and US DoD repair centers for aircraft engines. The automated work cell has a repair capacity of 85,000 titanium compressor blades per year and provides a compelling ROI when compared to traditional CNC machines and manual TIG welding. Technologies used in the automated work cell, are commercially available today and have been certified by civil aviation authorities around the world. Optomec will be exhibiting at Formnext in Frankfurt, November 15-18 in stand #12.0 E129. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005921/en/ ACME Turnkey Aerospace Blade Repair System and Blade Repair process. (Photo: Business Wire)
Driving Sustainable Energy Development, CHINT Partners Singapore Polytechnic
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Singapore is taking firm actions to do its part to build a sustainable future. To strengthen its commitments under the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and Paris Agreement, the Singapore Green Plan 2030 was unveiled in February 2021 with key pillars to achieve these aspirations as soon as viable. To achieve the goals in the Energy Reset pillar, innovations for energy transformation and an industry ready workforce trained in the latest advanced electrical laboratories will be needed. At the Regional Industry Networking Conference (RINC) 2022 organized by Singapore Polytechnic (SP), CHINT joined hands with SP to bring these Green Solutions, and research and teaching capabilities to Singapore. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108006314/en/ Driving Sustainable Energy Development, CHINT Partners Singapore Polytechnic (Photo: Business Wire)
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Report: Sequoia Capital China invests in Aventon, values company at $590 million
(BRAIN) — TheInformation.com, a tech trade title, is reporting that Sequoia Capital's China wing has made a recent investment in the e-bike brand Aventon. The investment would value the company at $590 million, according to the report, which cites two anonymous sources. The article did not specify the amount of the investment but said Aventon was valued at $200 million earlier this year, likely referring to a significant investment made by China's Gao Rong Capital in March.
North America’s First In-line Sandwich Packaging Testing Lab at ProAmpac’s Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC)
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with JBT Proseal, a leading tray sealing machine manufacturer, to offer North America’s first in-line sandwich packaging testing lab at ProAmpac’s Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC). Designed to form and seal fresh sandwich packaging, Proseal’s GTSV machine will be used to optimize packaging design while allowing customers to run trials on new packaging formats without disrupting commercial production operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005629/en/ ProAmpac’s Sandwich Wedge is a fiber-based package that includes a thin film lining for product viewing and freshness. (Photo: Business Wire)
Avery Dennison Research Reveals Supply Chain Challenges and Consumer Concerns
Avery Dennison’s most recent research polled 65 global apparel companies and 7,500 consumers to unlock the consumer mind-set on key issues while uncovering current challenges and logistical issues in the supply chain. The company found that stock inefficiencies and “inventory black holes” are further “exacerbating the supply chain crisis...
teslarati.com
Tesla supplier LG Energy Solution secures lithium carbonate supply from Utah mine
Electric vehicle battery supplier LG Energy Solution (LGES), which supplies batteries to electric vehicle makers such as Tesla Inc. and Lucid Motors, signed an offtake agreement for the purchase of battery-grade lithium carbonate from US-based Compass Minerals. The battery materials will be coming from Compass’ lithium brine development project at its Ogden, Utah, site on the Great Salt Lake.
solarindustrymag.com
Pineapple Energy Acquires SUNation Installer
Pineapple Energy Inc., a provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, has acquired SUNation Energy, a New York-based installer of solar and battery energy storage systems for residential and small commercial customers. Over the course of almost 8,000 projects since inception, SUNation has installed over 275,000 solar panels representing 92 MW of clean, carbon-free solar power.
This company wants to make air travel sustainable
In 2019, Air Company made a splash when it launched vodka derived from recaptured carbon, in an effort to reduce the amount of the harmful greenhouse gas in the atmosphere.
