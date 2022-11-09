Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
May takes back concession, claims Luzerne County has to 'count thousands of ballots'
Republican James May on Thursday walked back his concession in the 118th state House District election, claiming in a Facebook message that Luzerne County still has to “count thousands of ballots” in the district. According to the unofficial vote count, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
WFMZ-TV Online
May concedes, upset about "colossal screw up" at Luzerne County polling places
Republican James May conceded defeat in the 118th state House election, but said he had “very serious concerns with some voting issues and irregularities” in a Facebook message posted Wednesday. According to the unofficial vote count as of Wednesday afternoon, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
WFMZ-TV Online
Election comes off without a hitch in Schuylkill County; Democratic chairman questions lack of vote curing
SAINT CLAIR — Despite the often bitter tone of the campaigns for Pennsylvania governor and United States senator, the 2022 general election ran smoothly in Schuylkill County, officials said late Tuesday as election bureau employees worked to finalize the count. The county chairmen of the Democratic and Republican parties...
WFMZ-TV Online
Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Jeremy
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For 11-year-old Jeremy the destination is worth the journey. Inside Bethlehem's Lehigh & Keystone Valley Modal Railroad Museum, the late 1960's, early 1970's rail-line journey leads from western New Jersey to Harrisburg. There are plenty of Lehigh Valley stops along the way. Jeremy is hoping to get...
WFMZ-TV Online
At 21, Ryncavage will become one of youngest legislators in state history
When he takes office in January to represent the 119th state House District, Alec Ryncavage of Plymouth will be one of the youngest people to ever serve as state representative in Pennsylvania. The minimum age is 21. He turned 21 in March. An archivist for the state House said the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton's public works director accused of following 2 kids, threatening 1 of them
EASTON, Pa. - One of Easton's top officials has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment after a reported incident involving two kids in the city. Public Works Director Dave Hopkins was arraigned in district court late Thursday afternoon. 69 News reached out to the city for an interview but...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ground broken on Little Lehigh housing redevelopment project
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway. State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown. The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Heffley easily wins reelection in Carbon County
Republican Doyle Heffley was elected to his seventh two-year term as state representative for the 122 Legislative District after defeating Democrat Rich Kost in Tuesday’s election. Heffley, 50, of Lower Towamensing Twp., received 18,589 votes (72.22%) to Kost’s 7,152, according to unofficial results. “I’m very excited, very thankful...
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
The family of a woman who died in a motorcycle crash is suing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, saying the agency's negligence caused the fatal wreck. Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on June 4 when she hit a ditch spanning both lanes of a narrow, twisty road. A wrongful death lawsuit says PennDOT created the hazardous condition while working on the road, then failed to place signage warning approaching motorists of the danger.
WFMZ-TV Online
Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break in Allentown now fixed
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break caused a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street. The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke. Crews were able...
WFMZ-TV Online
Barton claims 124th District seat in Schuylkill, Berks; Burns says she will be back
Jamie Barton is gearing up for his new job in Harrisburg. The 57-year-old fuel company executive won Tuesday’s election to represent Pennsylvania’s 124th Legislative District. Barton, an East Brunswick Twp. Republican, earned 18,198 votes to Tamaqua Democrat Tina Burns’ 8,304 — or 68.66% to 31.33%. “I...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Trio sought in thefts from at least 9 Walmarts
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County are looking for three men who they said stole from Walmart. What they said makes the crime different from other retail thefts is the number of stores they allege the suspects hit. The Walmart in Caernarvon Township is one of at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: No evidence tip about potential shooting at Dieruff High school was credible
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say there is no evidence that multiple tips about potential violence at Dieruff High School were credible. The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District received an anonymous tip Thursday through the Safe2Say Something program that a potential shooting would occur at the school, according to a news release from city police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. L&I Dept.: Berks-based Loomis Co. cutting 298 jobs
WYOMISSING, Pa. — The Loomis Company, an insurance brokerage firm based in Berks County, is cutting 298 jobs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The department posted a notice for job cuts on its website Wednesday, saying that 210 jobs will be cut in Pennsylvania. Another 88 jobs are for remote workers in 24 other states.
WFMZ-TV Online
Republican officials demand that election board count all provisional votes in Tuesday's election
WILKES-BARRE — Republican officials from the local to national level told the Luzerne County Board of Elections on Wednesday that every provisional vote cast in the county's tumultuous Tuesday election must be counted. A shortage of ballot paper at polling sites forced some voters to cast provisional ballots, while...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton waives certain parking fees for holiday season
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved waiving certain parking fees during the upcoming holiday season. The fees will be waived for the South Third Street and Northampton Street lots, in addition to on-street metered parking spaces. The waivers begin Black Friday, Nov. 25, and run Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyoming Valley West looking to address violence with another officer, zero-tolerance policy
The Wyoming Valley West School District is looking to add a school resource officer at the high school and approve a zero-tolerance policy to address violent student behavior, School Board President Rick Kamus said at Wednesday’s school board meeting. The zero-tolerance policy will allow for immediate expulsions, Kamus said....
Comments / 0