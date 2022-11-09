ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Jeremy

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For 11-year-old Jeremy the destination is worth the journey. Inside Bethlehem's Lehigh & Keystone Valley Modal Railroad Museum, the late 1960's, early 1970's rail-line journey leads from western New Jersey to Harrisburg. There are plenty of Lehigh Valley stops along the way. Jeremy is hoping to get...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ground broken on Little Lehigh housing redevelopment project

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway. State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown. The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Heffley easily wins reelection in Carbon County

Republican Doyle Heffley was elected to his seventh two-year term as state representative for the 122 Legislative District after defeating Democrat Rich Kost in Tuesday’s election. Heffley, 50, of Lower Towamensing Twp., received 18,589 votes (72.22%) to Kost’s 7,152, according to unofficial results. “I’m very excited, very thankful...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck

The family of a woman who died in a motorcycle crash is suing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, saying the agency's negligence caused the fatal wreck. Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on June 4 when she hit a ditch spanning both lanes of a narrow, twisty road. A wrongful death lawsuit says PennDOT created the hazardous condition while working on the road, then failed to place signage warning approaching motorists of the danger.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley

EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break in Allentown now fixed

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break caused a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street. The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke. Crews were able...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Trio sought in thefts from at least 9 Walmarts

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County are looking for three men who they said stole from Walmart. What they said makes the crime different from other retail thefts is the number of stores they allege the suspects hit. The Walmart in Caernarvon Township is one of at...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: No evidence tip about potential shooting at Dieruff High school was credible

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say there is no evidence that multiple tips about potential violence at Dieruff High School were credible. The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District received an anonymous tip Thursday through the Safe2Say Something program that a potential shooting would occur at the school, according to a news release from city police.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. L&I Dept.: Berks-based Loomis Co. cutting 298 jobs

WYOMISSING, Pa. — The Loomis Company, an insurance brokerage firm based in Berks County, is cutting 298 jobs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The department posted a notice for job cuts on its website Wednesday, saying that 210 jobs will be cut in Pennsylvania. Another 88 jobs are for remote workers in 24 other states.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton waives certain parking fees for holiday season

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved waiving certain parking fees during the upcoming holiday season. The fees will be waived for the South Third Street and Northampton Street lots, in addition to on-street metered parking spaces. The waivers begin Black Friday, Nov. 25, and run Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18.
EASTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy