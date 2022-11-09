The family of a woman who died in a motorcycle crash is suing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, saying the agency's negligence caused the fatal wreck. Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on June 4 when she hit a ditch spanning both lanes of a narrow, twisty road. A wrongful death lawsuit says PennDOT created the hazardous condition while working on the road, then failed to place signage warning approaching motorists of the danger.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO