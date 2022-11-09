Simu Liu's career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has only just begun and judging by the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it's already safe to say that the Master of Kung-Fu will become a fixture in the said universe. However, it looks like the actor already has his sights set on making the jump to another mega-franchise, and that it's none other than Star Wars.

1 DAY AGO