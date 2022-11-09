Read full article on original website
kq2.com
Police, city celebrate win of sales tax pass
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a big night for police officers in St. Joseph as the police sales tax proposition passed by an outstanding 70% during the midterm elections. Tuesday night, a group celebrated the win at River Bluff Brewing during a watch party. "It's a testament to our police...
St. Joseph 2040 Plan aiming to increase quality of life
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A city council work session was held on Wednesday to discuss the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 Plan. Research presented by Community Alliance at the session shows that the quality of life in St. Joseph has decreased 21%, from 2016 to 2021. The 2040 plan aims to reverse...
Some transit routes suspended due staff shortage
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some transit routes in St. Joseph will be temporarily suspended. According to the city, beginning next Monday, St. Joseph Transit will suspend four routes on a temporary basis due to staffing shortages. Bus routes 2 A/D and 5 A/D will be suspended. Both routes serve 6th and...
Fishing docks installed at Corby Pond
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The touch-ups continue at Corby Pond. Thursday two fishing docks were installed. Just a few weeks ago, three fountains were put in as well. The new additions are a part of a beautification project for corby pond that has been going on for two years now. The...
Local dispensary excited for passage of Amendment 3
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Amendment 3 not only looks to abolish the prohibition of recreational marijuana but also looks to expunge non-violent criminal records. Yesterday we took a look at a local dispensary to see what their opinion was on the matter. Sunny Daze Dispensary says not only are they excited...
Shop St. Joseph has begun
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One lucky St. Joseph shopper has the chance to pick up a nice personal gift this holiday season. The "Shop St. Joseph" event officially kicked off Wednesday and is allowing one lucky shopper the chance at a $10,000 cash prize. Kristi Bailey, the Director of Marketing for...
New coffee shop coming to town
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph coffee lovers will soon have a new place to get their daily caffeine fix. "Cup of Joe" will open soon near the Shoppes at North Village. Owners say they plan to focus on drinks and morning snacks, and they're excited to be another new, small business in St. Joseph.
Salvation Army gears up for winter season
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army is gearing up for the holiday season with a number of events going on. Starting November 11, the Salvation Army will be ringing bells outside of local grocery stores to collect money for their Red Kettle donation. Volunteer positions are filling up fast with...
Jeffrey Marschel, Jr.
Jeffrey Marschel, Jr., 39, of Saint Joseph, MO, passed away October 23, 2022. Jeffrey graduated from Wathena High School. He served in the United States Air Force. He is survived by two sons, Dalton Marschel and Dylan Marschel, one grandson Roman Marschel, his parents Jeffrey and Carolyn Marschel, two sisters Meghan (Ryan) Hall and Paula (Jason) Peterson, seven nephews and one niece.
Karen Leann Hehn
Karen L. Hehn (Nee Wagner) passed away October 17, 2022 at the age of 78 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Leonard and Gertrude, and brothers, Sherman and Harold. Loving wife of David and mother of two daughters, Leann (James) Kass and Rebecca (Jose) Alvarez. Proud...
