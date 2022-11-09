ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fox News

White House warns elections results may not be clear until ‘a few days’ after election: ‘It takes time’

The midterm election results will not be clear on Election Day and final results won't arrive for "a few days," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. Jean-Pierre made the statement during a press conference at the White House on the eve of Election Day. She argued that many states use mail-in ballots and other forms of early voting that often won't be counted until after the ballots cast in-person on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Here’s where the polls stand in some key 2022 Senate races

With the pathway to the Senate narrowed to a handful of battleground states, Republicans and Democrats are looking to polls to make sense of their odds of taking the majority in the upper chamber on Tuesday. While polling hasn’t always been reflective of actual voter turnout and many of these...
NEVADA STATE
AOL Corp

2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
The Independent

Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night

With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
The List

The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes

We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll. Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Early voting turnout on pace to blow past prior midterm cycles

Early voting in the 2022 election cycle is on track to shatter turnout records from prior midterm cycles, with over 36 million early votes cast by Friday afternoon, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. Expected to surpass the record-breaking 39 million early...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox17

When will we know the results of the election?

WASHINGTON — One question on this Election Day is when will we know the results?. Will we have an idea as voting ends, or will we be waiting longer?. The reality is we may get some information quickly, but it might be several days before we understand a fuller picture.
GEORGIA STATE

