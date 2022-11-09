Read full article on original website
Live Results: 2022 Midterm Elections
See results for key races for the House of Representatives, Senate, and governor seats across the US.
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: Trump 'livid' and 'screaming at everyone'; Georgia headed for runoff
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Houston Chronicle
One likely 2024 GOP contender triumphed on election night. It wasn't Donald Trump.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One likely contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 had a triumphant night on Tuesday, and it wasn't Donald Trump. The former president spent the final days of the campaign lashing out and even threatening Florida Gov. Ron...
Democratic early voting trounces GOP in three states — analysts see something "different"
It's unclear whether the "Red Wave" the Republicans have been talking about since early 2022 will eventually materialize, but one thing is certain: Something is happening in early voting and it's helping the Democrats. MSNBC showed numbers in Ohio, Georgia and Wisconsin that prove the enthusiasm of Democrats to get...
White House warns elections results may not be clear until ‘a few days’ after election: ‘It takes time’
The midterm election results will not be clear on Election Day and final results won't arrive for "a few days," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. Jean-Pierre made the statement during a press conference at the White House on the eve of Election Day. She argued that many states use mail-in ballots and other forms of early voting that often won't be counted until after the ballots cast in-person on Tuesday.
msn.com
Midterm elections 2022: White suburban women swing REPUBLICAN by 15 points, new poll shows
White suburban women are running toward the Republican Party in droves with less than a week to go until the midterm elections, a new analysis suggested on Wednesday. The voting bloc makes up roughly 20 percent of the electorate and was critical to Democrats' 'blue wave' of Congressional victories in 2018.
Here’s where the polls stand in some key 2022 Senate races
With the pathway to the Senate narrowed to a handful of battleground states, Republicans and Democrats are looking to polls to make sense of their odds of taking the majority in the upper chamber on Tuesday. While polling hasn’t always been reflective of actual voter turnout and many of these...
AOL Corp
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
Democrats lead in early and mail-in voting as more than 22 million ballots already cast
More registered Democrats than Republicans have cast their ballots early just over a week before Election Day, and more than 22 million people have already availed themselves of opportunities to vote. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were registered as Democrats, while 33.3% of...
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes
We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll. Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large...
What not to wear to the polls on Election Day
As polling places prepare to welcome Americans casting their ballots on November 8, be aware that many states have regulations against wearing shirts, hats or buttons promoting a certain candidate or displaying their likeness.
Election 2022: Two tight Congressional races expected in Virginia on Tuesday
(The Center Square) – As both Democrats and Republicans try to secure a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, two key Virginia congressional races could help determine the final result. Advance voting has begun in the commonwealth as the candidates continue to make last-minute pitches to voters before...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
Watch out, Hunter Biden? What voters predict a GOP House majority would do
Voters foresee mostly gridlock if Republicans win control of the House in the midterms, but three-fourths predict an inquiry into the president's son.
Washington Examiner
Early voting turnout on pace to blow past prior midterm cycles
Early voting in the 2022 election cycle is on track to shatter turnout records from prior midterm cycles, with over 36 million early votes cast by Friday afternoon, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. Expected to surpass the record-breaking 39 million early...
Vox
Where the battle for Senate control stands after Election Day
Control of the United States Senate is going to come down to the wire — and maybe the results of a runoff election in Georgia. Here is where things stand based on what we know so far. Democrats need 50 seats to retain control of the Senate; Vice President...
Fox17
When will we know the results of the election?
WASHINGTON — One question on this Election Day is when will we know the results?. Will we have an idea as voting ends, or will we be waiting longer?. The reality is we may get some information quickly, but it might be several days before we understand a fuller picture.
