Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Related
Louisville announces the signing of Kaleb Glenn
Former Male High School star Kaleb Glenn, who is playing his final season of high school ball at a prep school in Indiana, has signed with the University of Louisville. The school announced the signing of the hometown Glenn on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-6 Glenn committed to Louisville on Sept....
Technician Online
No. 15 NC State rifle breaks personal and program records in win at No. 19 Citadel
No. 15 NC State rifle took down No. 19 The Citadel 4,695-4,448 by recording a new program record in aggregate score and smallbore score, as well as breaking multiple individual records on Friday, Nov. 11. This record-breaking performance was the Pack’s (2-2) second in just three matches, as the squad...
BRL: Interview With Former Louisville WR Doug Beaumont
Doug Beaumont, a native of Louisville, played high school football for Louisville Male High School. Coming out of high school, he was given a three-star rating by 247 Sports. He received offers from both the major programs in the state of Kentucky, the Cardinals and the Wildcats, but ended up choosing Louisville over Lexington.
Report: Louisville '23 Commits Kaleb Glenn, Curtis Williams Jr. Sign Letters of Intent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's two verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 are now officially in the fold. La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr. each signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Cardinals on Wednesday, the first day of the week-long 2022 Early Signing Period, according to Rivals' Travis Graf.
Technician Online
Veteran defenders set to lead Pack women’s soccer in NCAA’s against UCF and more
Another year, another NCAA tournament berth for NC State women’s soccer. At this point, it’s routine for the Wolfpack, as head coach Tim Santoro and his squad have earned a spot in the tourney for the sixth consecutive fall season. NC State has been able to make perennial...
Duke freshman Dereck Lively named Preseason All-American
Duke Sports Information – The Sporting News magazine has announced its preseason All-America Teams with Duke freshman Dereck Lively II being tapped to the Third team. Lively is one of just three freshmen named nationally named a preseason All-America by Sporting News, joining second-team pick Keyonte George (Baylor) and third-teamer Nick Smith (Arkansas).
Louisville Basketball: Knights Narrowly Escape With Win
The Louisville basketball program suffered a one point loss at the hands of the Bellarmine Knights in Head Coach Kenny Payne’s inaugural game on the sidelines for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers and Mike James led the way for Louisville with 17 points and 16 points respectively. James and...
channel1450.com
Detmers Signs National Letter of Intent With Louisville
As if there was any doubt in the mind, Parker Detmers made it official on Wednesday as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Louisville next season. The senior talks about his decision and what he has in mind for the Titans this season.
Technician Online
Look good, play good: Rating every NC State football uniform of 2022 so far
NC State football has dropped a variety of uniform combinations thus far in the 2022 season, and some of them have been pretty slick. With three games left in the regular season, let’s rate all of the Wolfpack’s uniform combos to date. White helmet, white jersey, red pants.
Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY
You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
wdrb.com
UPS: Airplane hangar construction set to wrap up in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS' new airplane hangar is about a year away from being finished but it's already taking shape. The hangar is so big it can be seen from the Watterson Expressway. UPS officials said it will help house the company's fleet of massive 747 freighters. Construction on the hangar is set to wrap up in late 2023.
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Team coverage updates on Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Team coverage continues all night long as WAVE News reporters head to multiple watch parties as polls close. Keep updating this page for the latest from all the watch parties in Louisville. Decision 2022: Election Results. Natalia Martinez will be at Republican Louisville mayoral candidate Bill...
jocoreport.com
Benton Sawrey Wins NC Senate District 10
Benton Sawrey was elected Tuesday to the NC State Senate. Mr. Sawrey, a Republican, won the General Election for the District 10 seat by defeating Democratic challenger Dr. Gettys Cohen Jr. “Johnston County’s voters have given me a tremendous responsibility and I am ready to go to Raleigh and get...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
wxbc1043.com
ELECTION 2022: 4th District Magistrate’s Race Ends In Tie; Shrewsberry Wins Jailer Re-Election
UNDATED (11/08/22) — Republican Tara Pile Shrewsberry has won a third term as Breckinridge County Jailer in Tuesday’s general election, while a Fiscal Court Magistrates race is in a dead heat based on the election-night voter count. The Jailer’s race was the only countywide government race contested on...
WLKY.com
Carol Pike elected as Jeffersontown's first new mayor in 12 years
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown has a new mayor-elect after yesterday's vote. Carol Pike defeated fellow Jeffersontown City Council member "Chubby" Ray Perkins. Pike, a long-time city council member, defeated Perkins with 63% of the vote in J-town. You can see all Jefferson County election results here. Pike has worked...
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
WRAL
Remodeled Chuck E. Cheese reopens in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese in Raleigh is holding a grand opening celebration this week. New features at the fun center, located at 3501-131 Capitol Blvd., include more than 15 new games, an interactive dance floor, a large video wall and updated seating with charging stations.
Wave 3
2022 Veterans Day free meals and restaurant deals around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here is a list of Veterans Day discounts at restaurant for 2022. To honor members of the military, these restaurants are offering veterans free meals on or around Nov. 11. VETERANS DAY FREE MEALS:. Applebee’s: Active-duty military, veterans, reserves and national guard receive a free meal...
WLKY.com
Current Chief Deputy Scottie Maples elected as new Clark County Sheriff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new sheriff in Clark County, Indiana, will be a familiar face in law enforcement to citizens there. Scottie Maples was elected to be Clark County Sheriff with almost 66% of the vote. He defeated Democrat Ed Byers. Maples began his career at the sheriff's office...
Comments / 0