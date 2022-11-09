ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Palm Beach Island beach and park re-openings begin following Nicole

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — When Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on North Hutchinson Island as a Category 1, Palm Beach Island faired pretty well. Town officials say they were pleased with how little damage they saw and wasted no time starting cleanup efforts later Thursday morning after the storm passed.
PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Palm Tran resumes service following Hurricane Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Tran Connection and Go Glades will resume service after suspending service ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Starting at noon on Nov. 10, service will start back up. There may be some delays throughout the day. For real-time bus information and schedules, riders can...
cbs12.com

Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Storm damage in Lantana, tree down on Dixie Highway

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Heavy rain and wind are hitting parts of Palm Beach County as Nicole makes its way to Florida. CBS12 News sports anchor John Evenson took a break from sports reporting to provide added coverage on the storm. Dixie Highway just south of Forest Hill Boulevard...
LANTANA, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding on Flagler Drive

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards Florida's coast, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. The storms impacts are already being felt throughout South Florida, including in West Palm Beach. N. Flagler Drive is experiencing flooding, reports CBS12's Dani...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Jensen Beach, reporter Dani Travis shows how the storm caused some roadways to wash away, creating dangerous driving conditions. Meanwhile in...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
PALM CITY, FL
cbs12.com

Crash with reported injuries in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were in a car crash on Wednesday in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the incident happened on Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue. Two cars were involved. Photos show major damage to the front of one of...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said strong winds from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of multiple bodies on Chastain Beach. Investigators say they believe the remains are from...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Martin County officials give storm update

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County officials provided a storm update as Nicole prepares to make landfall. Emergency officials in Martin County emphasized the importance of evacuations and those who decide to stay should take the storm seriously, since flooding has already begun in certain parts of the county.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy