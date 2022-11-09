Read full article on original website
Palm Beach County football games rescheduled following Hurricane Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — All FHSAA Football games in Palm Beach County will be moved to Monday Nov. 14 following Hurricane Nicole. Boca Raton vs. Monarch @ Coconut Creek HS (Broward) - 7:00pm. William T. Dwyer @ Blanche Ely (Broward) - 7:00pm. Winners from the Regional Quarterfinal...
Palm Beach Island beach and park re-openings begin following Nicole
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — When Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on North Hutchinson Island as a Category 1, Palm Beach Island faired pretty well. Town officials say they were pleased with how little damage they saw and wasted no time starting cleanup efforts later Thursday morning after the storm passed.
Palm Tran resumes service following Hurricane Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Tran Connection and Go Glades will resume service after suspending service ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Starting at noon on Nov. 10, service will start back up. There may be some delays throughout the day. For real-time bus information and schedules, riders can...
Tracking Nicole: Juno Beach braces for impact, mayor addresses concerns
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gray skies cover South Florida as Nicole makes its way to the state. Areas of Palm Beach County are feeling its effects. CBS12 News reporter Mike Magnoli spoke to the Mayor of Juno Beach, DD Halpern as she addresses her concerns of a potential storm surge.
Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
Tracking Nicole: Storm damage in Lantana, tree down on Dixie Highway
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Heavy rain and wind are hitting parts of Palm Beach County as Nicole makes its way to Florida. CBS12 News sports anchor John Evenson took a break from sports reporting to provide added coverage on the storm. Dixie Highway just south of Forest Hill Boulevard...
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
Tracking Nicole: Flooding on Flagler Drive
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards Florida's coast, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. The storms impacts are already being felt throughout South Florida, including in West Palm Beach. N. Flagler Drive is experiencing flooding, reports CBS12's Dani...
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
Vroom! Vroom! Deputies looking for electric scooter thief from Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say they are looking for a man who stole an electric scooter from a CVS in Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said the robbery took place on Oct. 24 at the CVS on 101 N Dixie Hwy. Surveillance...
Urgent question: There's still time to evacuate for Nicole. Should you?
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole is expected to make landfall overnight, but it doesn't matter too much exactly where that happens since Nicole is such a big storm. That also means the effects are being felt well before landfall, which is why people unsure about whether to evacuate need to decide as soon as possible.
Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Jensen Beach, reporter Dani Travis shows how the storm caused some roadways to wash away, creating dangerous driving conditions. Meanwhile in...
Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
Crash with reported injuries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were in a car crash on Wednesday in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the incident happened on Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue. Two cars were involved. Photos show major damage to the front of one of...
Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said strong winds from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of multiple bodies on Chastain Beach. Investigators say they believe the remains are from...
Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
Tracking Nicole: Boat ramp buried by flooding in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is bringing flooding to Fort Pierce. CBS12 News reporter Stefany Valderrama is at Jaycee Park where a boat ramp is under water. The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.
Tracking Nicole: Martin County officials give storm update
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County officials provided a storm update as Nicole prepares to make landfall. Emergency officials in Martin County emphasized the importance of evacuations and those who decide to stay should take the storm seriously, since flooding has already begun in certain parts of the county.
