Raleigh, NC

WBTV

Iredell family scammed of $28,000 for terminally ill daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had brought them together. “She cried a lot with me and in the beginning, she was very compassionate,” McKee said. Domenick was the director of the upcoming Lake Norman Festival and...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Spirit Airlines Adds Budget Flights From North Carolina To 2 Destinations

Are you looking to travel affordably? Then this is the news you want to hear! Spirit Airlines has added two new direct flights out of Charlotte North Carolina at budget airline prices. The Charlotte Observer reports that daily, non-stop flights to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, as well as Nashville, Tennessee, from Charlotte Douglas International Airport will begin on April 1st. Prices for these flights will vary based on the time of the year and demand.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Debut of The Hills, a New-Home Community in Huntersville, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, today announced the debut of its new-home community in the Charlotte area. The Hills, a new, single-family home community in Huntersville, is conveniently located near I-77 South for an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Norman and Blythe Landing Park for outdoor recreation. The community is also just minutes away from two of Charlotte’s premier golf courses, NorthStone Country Club and Skybrook Golf Club, and a short drive to Discovery Place Kids, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center and Holbrook Park, which offer a variety of family friendly activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005106/en/ KB Home announces the debut of The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $15,995,000, World Class Equestrian Estate Offers the Ultimate in Luxury Living in Mooresville, NC

The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home with an amazing outdoor entertainment area including vanishing edge upper pool, pool house/cabana, now available for sale. This home located at 355 Pelham Ln, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 9,986 square feet of living spaces. Call Josh Tucker – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: 704-634-8323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
MOORESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

False Alarm: FBI Response Discovers Misleading "Body" In North Carolina

It’s never something dispatchers or responding officers want to hear. The report of a deceased and decomposing body. And that’s what FBI officials were called to investigate in North Carolina. But the seemingly serious situation turned out to be a slightly humorous one. When they arrived on the scene they saw “what appeared to be a human body” according to a press release.
LUMBERTON, NC
FOX8 News

Recycling myths causing more plastic to end up in NC landfills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If your recycle bin at home is full, you may be recycling all wrong. Environmental enthusiasts are reacting to a report that says recycling plastic is a “dead-end street”. All plastic is not the same, which makes it labor-intensive and costly to recycle. In most major cities across the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD: Card skimmers found on several ATMs across Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help identifying a group of suspects who they say have been placing card skimmers on ATMs across the Charlotte area. Charlotte Crime Stoppers shared multiple photos of the suspects on Twitter, saying the skimmers were found on machines throughout...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AllTarHeels

North Carolina's path to the ACC Championship Game

Win and you're in. This phrase is heard across sports, but it's particularly true for Mack Brown and the UNC football program. North Carolina is all but guaranteed to clinch their first trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game since 2015, when they ultimately fell to the Clemson Tigers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
macaronikid.com

Hickory Kicks off the Holidays with Downtown Parade and Tree Lighting

The City of Hickory will host its annual holiday season kick-off event, the Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, on Friday, November 18. Lowes Foods has been the sponsor of this festive event since the first year. A special procession of the Fallen Heroes ministry to honor fallen soldiers...
HICKORY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

