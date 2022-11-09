Read full article on original website
On the hunt for murals of North Carolina Musicians - Randy Travis
I was driving down Highway 74 towards Marshville, NC, and realized I was moving into Randy Travis territory. I’d first found out about Randy Travis when I took that Highway 74 route often and saw the “Welcome to Marshville, Home of Randy Travis and Country Life” signs. (That reference has since been removed from the signs.)
Raleigh News & Observer
Regal closing a second Charlotte movie theater as parent company confronts bankruptcy
It’s a wrap for another Charlotte movie theater. The lights will go out after Thursday’s movie showings at Regal Cinebarre Arboretum at 8008 Arboretum Blvd., Regal said in a statement to The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday. The Charlotte theater is the latest casualty in Regal parent company’s bankruptcy...
WRDW-TV
6 stunning photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The total lunar eclipse blood moon gave stargazers an early-morning treat Tuesday. If you weren’t up early enough to catch it, we’ve got some breathtaking photos of the last total lunar eclipse for three years. All photos featured were ones in which viewers...
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
WBTV
Iredell family scammed of $28,000 for terminally ill daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had brought them together. “She cried a lot with me and in the beginning, she was very compassionate,” McKee said. Domenick was the director of the upcoming Lake Norman Festival and...
This North Carolina city was named the best place to live for veterans. Here’s why
The city has long been recognized among the nation’s top cities for veterans.
kiss951.com
Spirit Airlines Adds Budget Flights From North Carolina To 2 Destinations
Are you looking to travel affordably? Then this is the news you want to hear! Spirit Airlines has added two new direct flights out of Charlotte North Carolina at budget airline prices. The Charlotte Observer reports that daily, non-stop flights to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, as well as Nashville, Tennessee, from Charlotte Douglas International Airport will begin on April 1st. Prices for these flights will vary based on the time of the year and demand.
KB Home Announces the Debut of The Hills, a New-Home Community in Huntersville, North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, today announced the debut of its new-home community in the Charlotte area. The Hills, a new, single-family home community in Huntersville, is conveniently located near I-77 South for an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Norman and Blythe Landing Park for outdoor recreation. The community is also just minutes away from two of Charlotte’s premier golf courses, NorthStone Country Club and Skybrook Golf Club, and a short drive to Discovery Place Kids, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center and Holbrook Park, which offer a variety of family friendly activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005106/en/ KB Home announces the debut of The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)
North Carolina’s passenger trains set another record last month. Two big events helped
The Piedmont and Carolinian broke a passenger record that was set just a month earlier.
NC Airbnb property threatened $10,000 fee for negative review
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was planning a vacation says he backed out when he saw one of rules for the Airbnb he had rented. Alan Price, his wife, and their dog Lincoln were off to the mountains. Price went on Airbnb and found an interesting rental...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $15,995,000, World Class Equestrian Estate Offers the Ultimate in Luxury Living in Mooresville, NC
The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home with an amazing outdoor entertainment area including vanishing edge upper pool, pool house/cabana, now available for sale. This home located at 355 Pelham Ln, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 9,986 square feet of living spaces. Call Josh Tucker – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: 704-634-8323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
cbs17
Oh, deer! Triangle researchers looking into impact of development on deer population, movement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country. As the Triangle expands with more development, researchers at North Carolina State University want to know how white-tailed deer move through the growing suburban area. They’re also looking at how deer behavior, movement and...
kiss951.com
False Alarm: FBI Response Discovers Misleading “Body” In North Carolina
It’s never something dispatchers or responding officers want to hear. The report of a deceased and decomposing body. And that’s what FBI officials were called to investigate in North Carolina. But the seemingly serious situation turned out to be a slightly humorous one. When they arrived on the scene they saw “what appeared to be a human body” according to a press release.
Recycling myths causing more plastic to end up in NC landfills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If your recycle bin at home is full, you may be recycling all wrong. Environmental enthusiasts are reacting to a report that says recycling plastic is a “dead-end street”. All plastic is not the same, which makes it labor-intensive and costly to recycle. In most major cities across the […]
CMPD: Card skimmers found on several ATMs across Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help identifying a group of suspects who they say have been placing card skimmers on ATMs across the Charlotte area. Charlotte Crime Stoppers shared multiple photos of the suspects on Twitter, saying the skimmers were found on machines throughout...
Autopsy sheds light on death of 21-year-old fatally shot on North Carolina greenway trail
A 21-year-old was found dead on the Crabtree Creek Greenway trail on Sept. 29 and ever since, questions have remained as to how the man died.
North Carolina's path to the ACC Championship Game
Win and you're in. This phrase is heard across sports, but it's particularly true for Mack Brown and the UNC football program. North Carolina is all but guaranteed to clinch their first trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game since 2015, when they ultimately fell to the Clemson Tigers.
macaronikid.com
Hickory Kicks off the Holidays with Downtown Parade and Tree Lighting
The City of Hickory will host its annual holiday season kick-off event, the Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, on Friday, November 18. Lowes Foods has been the sponsor of this festive event since the first year. A special procession of the Fallen Heroes ministry to honor fallen soldiers...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
qcnews.com
Man assaulted in southwest Charlotte Harris Teeter parking lot in July dies, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was hospitalized after an assault in the parking lot of a southwest Charlotte Harris Teeter in July died from his injuries last weekend, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said 60-year-old Corey Black suffered a head injury when he...
