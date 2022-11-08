ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros first move after World Series win was incredibly obvious

The Houston Astros made their first official move of the offseason, and it was the most obvious of all moves. It was three times the charm for the Houston Astros. In their third trip to the World Series after their 2017 win, the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to earn their second ever Commissioner’s Trophy. They have an important offseason ahead of them to try and keep them in contention in the American League in 2023. Their first move, well, was an obvious one.
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Nine Astros Have Been Nominated for All-MLB Team

The Houston Astros officially have nine players nominated and placed on the ballot for the 2022 All-MLB Team which will decide who was the best player at each position. Voting for the All-MLB team is now open and fans can vote on each position once every 24 hours. Here are...
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's Contract

Houston, TX - Dusty Baker will return to manage the reigning World Series champions, the Houston Astros, for another year, Astros owner Jim Crane announced Wednesday. In a meeting that lasted only 15 minutes at Minute Maid Park - where the Astros clinched the championship from the Phillies - Baker and Crane worked out the one-year deal on Monday shortly before heading out with their players to their victory parade in downtown Houston, according to the MLB website.
