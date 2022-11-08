Read full article on original website
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's Contract
Houston, TX - Dusty Baker will return to manage the reigning World Series champions, the Houston Astros, for another year, Astros owner Jim Crane announced Wednesday. In a meeting that lasted only 15 minutes at Minute Maid Park - where the Astros clinched the championship from the Phillies - Baker and Crane worked out the one-year deal on Monday shortly before heading out with their players to their victory parade in downtown Houston, according to the MLB website.
