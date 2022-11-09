Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Democrats elect Michigan Legislature's first Black, female leaders
Lansing — Fresh off their historic takeover of Michigan's legislative branch, newly empowered Democrats on Thursday elected the Legislature's first Black and female leaders to guide lawmaking for at least the next two years. House Democrats elected state Rep. Joe Tate of Detroit as their new leader, making the...
Detroit News
9 ways history was made in Michigan's midterm election
More than 4.5 million voters cast ballots in Michigan's election Tuesday, breaking the turnout record set in 2018 for a midterm election. It was not the only milestone hit: From electing their first Black Republican to Congress to putting Democrats in control in Lansing, Michigan voters ushered in a number of historic firsts.
Detroit News
Michigan GOP memo blames Tudor Dixon's performance for lost majorities
Lansing — A Thursday memo from Paul Cordes, the chief of staff for the Michigan Republican Party, blamed the party's historic midterm election losses on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's performance and an internal power struggle. On Tuesday, Michigan Democrats won majorities in the Michigan Legislature for the first...
Detroit News
James Craig, Matt DePerno could run for Michigan Republican Party chair
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and attorney general candidate Matt DePerno are considering launching campaigns to be the Michigan Republican Party's next chairman as a fight begins to unfold over who will lead the GOP after historic losses in Tuesday's election. Craig, who ran for governor...
Detroit News
Buss: Democrats own abortion now
If there’s a political silver lining for conservatives in the wake of Proposal 3’s passage Tuesday night, it’s that abortion in Michigan now rests entirely in Democratic hands. Much like same-sex marriage in this state hasn’t been an issue Republicans have had to answer to since 2015,...
Detroit News
Whitmer outlines vision for Michigan over next four years
Detroit — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vowed Wednesday her second term in Michigan's top office would consist of growing the economy by focusing on the automotive industry, clean energy, repealing the income tax on pensions and protecting individual liberties. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist...
Detroit News
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
Denver – Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers” where patients can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for...
Detroit News
Michigan lottery numbers for Friday, Nov. 11
These numbers were drawn Friday. Keno: 2, 8, 9, 10, 18, 22, 26, 30, 35, 36, 40, 45, 47, 48, 51, 58, 61, 66, 68, 71, 73, 80.
Detroit News
Michigan high school football scoreboard: regional finals
Grand Ledge (9-2) at Caledonia (10-1) at E. Kentwood, 1 Sat. Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at Belleville (11-0), 1 Sat. Warren De La Salle 55, Harr. T’ship L'Anse Creuse 7. Zeeland West (10-1) at Muskegon (9-2), 1 Sat. Division 4. Edwardsburg 24, Hastings 14. G. Rapids South Christian 28,...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
Detroit News
High school football picks: Adams must get off to good start, slow down Clarkston's Clark
Rochester Adams will try to slow down Clarkston’s explosive offense when the teams play in a Division 1 regional championship game Friday night at Clarkston. Adams — 10-1 and ranked No. 5 in The News Super 20 — advanced to the state championship game last year, a loss to Belleville, and its lone loss this season came in a Week 3 setback (45-35) to No. 12 Clarkston (9-2).
Comments / 0