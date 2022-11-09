Read full article on original website
Maryland Governor, Governor-elect Meet, Discuss Transition
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan met with Gov.-elect Wes Moore at the State House on Thursday, saying his administration would work to ensure a peaceful transition. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and outgoing State Senator Addie Eckardt will be on Governor-Elect Moore's steering committee.
Maryland's Recreational Marijuana Legalization Leaves Open Questions for Businesses, Law Enforcement
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland voters supported recreational marijuana legalization in a statewide referendum. It was a decisive 66 to 34 percent victory for the ballot initiative. Every county on the Eastern Shore also voted in favor of legalization. When Maryland lawmakers voted to put the legalization on the ballot, they...
Delaware Democrats Follow Through with Flag Protest During Return Day Parade
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The historic Return Day celebration and parade returned to Sussex County on Thursday, but not everyone was willing to take part in all of the event's traditions. Delaware Democrats followed through with their decision to not ride alongside their Republican counterparts in carriages during the parade. Their...
Eastern Shore NAACP Leaders Celebrate Wes Moore's Historic Win
SALISBURY, Md.- Leaders on the Eastern Shore are celebrating Wes Moore's historic win. Shelley Johnson of the Somerset County NAACP says she was thrilled to hear the news. "I'm just wowed! Very excited," said Johnson. Moore spoke with supporters last night after his victory. "I stand here, humbled and ready...
Plenty of Support and Love Across Delmarva on Veterans Day
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Several ceremonies were held across the peninsula honoring those who are serving or have served in the military. Two of those ceremonies were at Salisbury University and The American Legion Post 94 in Princess Anne. Both started off with the National Anthem. At SU, the University...
DPH Launches Flu Dashboard As Cases Soar
DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is launching a new influenza dashboard to share weekly data. The My Healthy Community (MHC) flu dashboard will share data on positive cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and for the first time, vaccinations in the state. The dashboard is intended to provide an...
Chesapeake Bay Bridge Eastbound Span to Temporarily Close Sunday for Bay Bridge Run
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- At the request of Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s counties, the Maryland Transportation Authority is partnering to accommodate the Bay Bridge Run on Sunday, Nov. 13. The run will be held on the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. As a result, the eastbound Bay Bridge...
We're Going to Introduce You to the Finalists For This Years Delmarva’s Neediest Roof.
Your assistance is also needed to help one of our neighbors here on Delmarva. Voting for Spicer bros. Construction's Delmarva’s neediest roof opens today. We're going to introduce you to the finalists.
Wind & Some Rain
Forecast updated on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:55 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield. Tonight: Increasing clouds and more humid. Low 59°. Beaches near 60°. Wind: SE 5-12 mph. Friday: Cloudy, and turning windy, with rain developing PM. Warmer and more humid, with wind gusts to over...
Rain & Wind Tonight; Sunny Saturday
Forecast updated on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield. Tonight: Rain likely at times with windy conditions. Winds will gust to over 30 mph and rain may be heavy at times. Low 65°. Beaches near 64°. Wind: S 14-32 mph. Rainfall around .25 to .5 inches Friday night into early Saturday.
