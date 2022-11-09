ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WBOC

Maryland Governor, Governor-elect Meet, Discuss Transition

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan met with Gov.-elect Wes Moore at the State House on Thursday, saying his administration would work to ensure a peaceful transition. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and outgoing State Senator Addie Eckardt will be on Governor-Elect Moore's steering committee.
WBOC

Eastern Shore NAACP Leaders Celebrate Wes Moore's Historic Win

SALISBURY, Md.- Leaders on the Eastern Shore are celebrating Wes Moore's historic win. Shelley Johnson of the Somerset County NAACP says she was thrilled to hear the news. "I'm just wowed! Very excited," said Johnson. Moore spoke with supporters last night after his victory. "I stand here, humbled and ready...
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Plenty of Support and Love Across Delmarva on Veterans Day

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Several ceremonies were held across the peninsula honoring those who are serving or have served in the military. Two of those ceremonies were at Salisbury University and The American Legion Post 94 in Princess Anne. Both started off with the National Anthem. At SU, the University...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WBOC

DPH Launches Flu Dashboard As Cases Soar

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is launching a new influenza dashboard to share weekly data. The My Healthy Community (MHC) flu dashboard will share data on positive cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and for the first time, vaccinations in the state. The dashboard is intended to provide an...
WBOC

Wind & Some Rain

Forecast updated on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:55 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield. Tonight: Increasing clouds and more humid. Low 59°. Beaches near 60°. Wind: SE 5-12 mph. Friday: Cloudy, and turning windy, with rain developing PM. Warmer and more humid, with wind gusts to over...
WBOC

Rain & Wind Tonight; Sunny Saturday

Forecast updated on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield. Tonight: Rain likely at times with windy conditions. Winds will gust to over 30 mph and rain may be heavy at times. Low 65°. Beaches near 64°. Wind: S 14-32 mph. Rainfall around .25 to .5 inches Friday night into early Saturday.

