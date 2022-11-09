Read full article on original website
Related
videtteonline.com
ISU volleyball with plenty to play for against rival Bradley
Illinois State volleyball looks to keep its rival, Bradley, out of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena, as it ends a turbulent 2022 season. Despite an MVC tournament bid out of the picture for ISU, the Redbirds have all the motivation they need. ISU...
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball wins second straight 69-67 at Northwestern State
Illinois State men's basketball's strong shooting night helped the Redbirds take down Northwestern State 69-67 for their second straight win. After shooting just 37% from the field through the first two games, ISU put together an impressive 54% night from the field en route to the win. The Redbirds' early...
Comments / 0