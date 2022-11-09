ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Julie McCluskie tapped to lead Colorado House

Democrats on Friday nominated Rep. Julie McCluskie to serve as the speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives during the state's 74th legislative session. The caucus made historic decisions Friday by selecting women for the top three leadership positions, a first in state history. The caucus also made history when...
Steve Fenberg to return as state Senate president

The newly expanded Senate Democratic caucus will return President Steve Fenberg to the dais when the Colorado legislature returns to session in January. The 23-member caucus on Thursday nominated Fenberg to continue in the role the took up last session following the departure of former Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, for a position in the Biden administration. The nomination will next need to be confirmed by the full Senate when it begins meeting for the 2023 session on Jan. 9.
Colorado's 2022 ballot returns only 16,000 short of 2018 turnout

Colorado's ballot returns for the 2022 election hit more than 2.5 million, nearly reaching voter turnout during the 2018 midterm election after weeks of underperformance. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, 2,550,784 ballots were returned, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. That is exactly 16,000 ballots short of the 2,566,784 ballots that were cast in Colorado in 2018.
Income tax cut a promising Colorado conservative win

Voters this week cut Colorado’s income tax. It was the one bright spot in an otherwise bleak election year for conservatives in the state. It was also the second consecutive election in which voters approved an income tax cut on the ballot. If the organization behind the tax cut has its way, the measure will go down in history as just one more step on a path to zero income tax.
Meet Julie McCluskie, the Colorado House Speaker

State Rep. Julie McCluskie was nominated Friday by the House Democratic caucus to assume the top position in the Colorado House of Representatives: House Speaker. The full House needs to confirm her nomination when it begins meeting for the 2023 session on Jan. 9. McCluskie, D-Dillon, was elected to the...
NOONAN | Following the money of the 2022 election

Colorado’s total election season expenditures reached $159.27 million as of Nov. 8 according to Secretary of State reports from candidates and various campaign committees. That amount covers candidates and ballot initiatives. It’s instructive to know who collected the money and who spent it. Coloradans should thank Wine in...
Winners, losers abound in aftermath of Colorado vote | ELECTION 2022

Candidates and ballot measures aren't the only winners and losers in an election. The decisive vote in Colorado on Nov. 8 yielded plenty of both varieties. As the dust settles from the state's 2022 general election, some obvious winners and losers have emerged. Here's a look at a few of them.
Meet Mike Lynch, Colorado House minority leader

The Colorado House Republican Caucus elected Rep. Mike Lynch to serve as minority leader of the state House of Representatives on Thursday. Lynch, R-Wellington, was first elected to the House in 2020 and won his bid for reelection on Tuesday. His second of potentially four two-year terms is set to expire in 2025. He currently serves on the Judiciary Committee, Statutory Revision Committee and Business Affairs and Labor Committee.
SLOAN | When will the GOP slide in Colorado cease?

Concerning the election that just passed, a few observations:. The “red wave," anticipated even by Democrats, did not come to pass, at least not to the magnitude expected. By any accounting, this election cycle offered everything needed for a broad and decisive Republican victory — a deeply unpopular Democratic president in Joe Biden, an incompetent administration, record high inflation, rising crime rates, broad uncertainty. All the recipe for another 2010-style “shellacking."
Denver mayor, leaders announce effort to restore public's trust in safety of downtown

Denver mayor Michael Hancock, along with other city and state leaders, announced Thursday afternoon a new public safety initiative that includes hiring more officers and prosecutors, expanding Support Team Assisted Response — or STAR — unit, and a safety oriented app. The effort, he said, seeks to restore public faith in the safety of the downtown area. Hancock said the new effort will mirror a similar change that occurred at Union Station.
Denver Gazette: An even bluer Colorado — and a tax cut

A vote for lower taxes is pretty straightforward; you either want to hold onto more of your hard-earned money, or you don’t. Personalities and party loyalties don’t figure in. It’s not about your political philosophy so much as it is about your pocketbook vs. inflation. And Coloradans voted overwhelmingly for their pocketbooks on Tuesday, adopting Proposition 121 — lowering the the state’s income tax rate for individuals and corporations from 4.55% to 4.40% — by 2 to 1.
Democrats increase hold over state House, unofficial results show | ELECTION NIGHT 2022

Democrats are set to take an unprecedented level of control over the Colorado House of Representatives after flipping five additional seats, unofficial election results show. The House's current 41-24 Democrat-Republican member split is expected to increase to 46-19 Democratic dominance. Preliminary election results show Democratic candidates leading in 46 districts and Republicans leading in 19, according to the Secretary of State’s Office as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Colorado municipalities pass, reject measures on marijuana, affordable housing, taxation

Coloradans in 85 cities and towns voted on more than 150 municipal ballot measures Tuesday, passing or rejecting proposals ranging from authorizing marijuana businesses to funding affordable housing. Cripple Creek, Hotchkiss and Palmer Lake residents voted to authorize retail marijuana businesses, while authorization is currently leading a close race in...
Denver Gazette: Denver voters wisely nix an ‘eviction tax’

Denver voters had the good sense Tuesday to turn down a ballot proposal that would have raised rent throughout the city in order to fund a service — legal representation in an eviction — the city already provides for the needy. As we noted here not long ago...
Five DPS schools on closure list may get reprieve

Five Denver schools recommended for closure could get a temporary reprieve. Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero announced late Thursday that he was changing his recommendation. Out of 10 schools initially recommended for closure, five are still a high priority to close because they get the largest budget subsidies, he said in a press release.
DENVER, CO

