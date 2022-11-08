Read full article on original website
Related
Live 2022 midterm election results: Balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House
Will Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate? What about the U.S. House? Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
thecentersquare.com
Democrats blocked from intervening in lawsuit challenging Illinois’ 2-week window to count mail-in votes
(The Center Square) – A lawsuit over an Illinois law that allows mail-in ballots to be counted up to two weeks after polls close on election day is advancing after a federal judge ruled against Democrats looking to intervene. Election day is Nov. 8. Early voting has been underway...
Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner
Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
In Heated Arizona Governor's Race, Calls Grow for Democrat to Recuse Herself as Elections Chief
As election officials across the country brace for candidates to contest the election results in possibly unprecedented numbers, the most explosive challenge could unfold in Arizona, where Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake is preparing for a fight. The former local news anchor—who’s cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s Arizona...
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
NBC News
California U.S. House Election Results 2022
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll
Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
Live 2022 Massachusetts election results: Ballot questions
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Massachusetts, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Jonathan Jackson elected to Congress in a landslide
Jonathan Jackson, scion of one of Chicago’s most prominent families in politics and activism, has easily won election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Jackson will succeed longtime Rep. Bobby Rush in the 1st Congressional District seat in January. “I am so honored to be your representative from the...
Senate Midterm Elections 2022
Democrats are defending their 50-50 majority — Vice President Kamala Harris currently serves as the tie-breaking vote— as Republicans look to flip the chamber. A Democratic victory in Pennsylvania means close contests in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona will decide which party takes control. Check back for the latest news as votes continue to be counted.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
Republicans are already spreading lies about the midterm election results
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. At the time of this writing, most midterm races that could tip the balance of power are...
2022 Indiana election results: Here's who won Indiana's 9 US House seats
Indiana Republicans kept their current seven U.S. House District seats Tuesday but fell short in their push to pick up an eighth. That means Hoosiers will continue to have two Democratic representatives in Washington. ...
NBC News
Analysis: At least 268 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 268 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
NBC News
Arkansas Governor Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
NBC News
South Carolina Senate Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
Georgia Senate Election Results 2022: Warnock, Walker head to a runoff
Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker advanced to a runoff election, which will be held Dec. 6. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
Comments / 0