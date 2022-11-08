ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

California U.S. House Election Results 2022

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
ILLINOIS STATE
Hyde Park Herald

Jonathan Jackson elected to Congress in a landslide

Jonathan Jackson, scion of one of Chicago’s most prominent families in politics and activism, has easily won election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Jackson will succeed longtime Rep. Bobby Rush in the 1st Congressional District seat in January. “I am so honored to be your representative from the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

Senate Midterm Elections 2022

Democrats are defending their 50-50 majority — Vice President Kamala Harris currently serves as the tie-breaking vote— as Republicans look to flip the chamber. A Democratic victory in Pennsylvania means close contests in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona will decide which party takes control. Check back for the latest news as votes continue to be counted.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Arkansas Governor Election Results 2022

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

South Carolina Senate Election Results 2022

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
NBC News

Georgia Senate Election Results 2022: Warnock, Walker head to a runoff

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker advanced to a runoff election, which will be held Dec. 6. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy