ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
News-Medical.net

Melatonin could be a potential therapy for long-COVID symptoms

A recent review published in the journal Biomolecules discussed the potential uses of melatonin in treating brain fog and chronic fatigue syndrome or myalgic encephalomyelitis symptoms associated with long coronavirus disease (COVID). Background. An emerging concern associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is long COVID or clinical sequelae...
hcplive.com

Comorbid Psychiatric Conditions Common for Adults With ADHD

The most frequent psychiatric disorder that appeared in patients with ADHD was substance use disorder, followed by mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and personality disorders. Adults with attention deficit/hyperactive disorder (ADHD) are more likely to have comorbid psychiatric conditions like mood and personality disorders than the general population. A team, led...
Medical News Today

Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?

Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
MedicalXpress

Stem cells may help replace lost sensory neurons

Sensory neurons of the peripheral nervous system, which sense touch, temperature, and pain, can be permanently lost during infections and trauma, in response to certain medications, and in diabetic patients with peripheral neuropathy. Current treatments reduce symptoms but cannot bring back lost sensory neurons, which are thought to have a very limited ability to regenerate after injury or disease.
Virginian Review

Research Suggests An Eye-Heart Connection

If you are like the majority of Americans, heart disease and eye disease run in your family. So you should know that a growing body of research suggests that eye and heart health are related. The latest study suggests that people with a specific form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are at significant risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke. About AMD AMD is the leading cause of visual impairment and blindness in people over 65 years old. There are two types of AMD. The type called dry AMD happens when the central area of the retina called the macula becomes damaged...
ajmc.com

Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis

Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
Harvard Medical School

Long COVID: The Silent Pandemic

This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of COVID-19. Two days after the onset of a cough and runny nose, a patient’s symptoms progressed to body aches, fatigue, cough, and shortness of breath. A rapid antigen COVID test came up positive; his doctor advised rest, hydration, and avoiding close contact with others. Despite following these recommendations, three weeks later, he still had persistent fatigue and a lingering cough that kept him up at night.
Psych Centra

What's The Connection Between Schizophrenia and Autoimmune Diseases?

Brain imaging studies show differences in individuals with schizophrenia that could cause susceptibility to autoimmune disease. Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder that can cause psychosis, which includes hallucinations and delusions. For some, schizophrenia may feel debilitating and overwhelming as it can cause trouble distinguishing what’s real from what isn’t.
MedicalXpress

Study finds spine disease is more common in chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis than previously thought

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that spine disease, once considered a rarity in chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis, affects as many as 10–35% of patients and is asymptomatic in one-third. Chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis (CRMO) is an autoinflammatory...
MedicalXpress

Blood cancer research points to new treatment for bone marrow cancer

Pioneering research into the chronic inflammation often seen in certain blood cancers has identified a promising treatment approach for myelofibrosis, a potentially deadly bone marrow cancer. The new research from UVA Cancer Center pinpoints an important contributor to the unrelenting inflammation associated with a group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative...
cohaitungchi.com

Warning Signs of Pulmonary Hypertension and How To Treat It

Pulmonary hypertension is high blood pressure that affects the arteries and veins of the lungs and, eventually, the right side of the heart. Because the disease worsens over time and has no cure, it’s important to understand the warning signs, diagnosis and treatment. What Is Pulmonary Hypertension?. Pulmonary hypertension...
boldsky.com

Omega-3 That Can Destroy Cancer Cells: A New Promise For Cancer Treatment

The University of Louvain has made a significant discovery by finding that a well-known Omega-3 fatty acid found in fish can assist cancer tumours in disintegrating from within due to its action. Cancer tumours in acidosis rely on these fatty acids, but they cannot store them properly - thus poisoning themselves [1].
getnews.info

A new Potential Liver Function Replacement with Three-dimensional bioprinted hepatorganoids and A 3D Bioprinted Primary Liver Cancer Model for Precision Treatment

The discovery of alternative methods to produce organs in vitro has been driven by the shortage of organ donors, a significant obstacle to treating end-stage organ failure. Bioprinting is a technique that often comes up while discussing current developments in the medical sector. In the last 15 years, three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting has offered several methods for creating tissues with biological functions as a growing multidisciplinary frontier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy