News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
News-Medical.net
hcplive.com
Medical News Today
foodsafetynews.com
MedicalXpress
ajmc.com
Harvard Medical School
Psych Centra
MedicalXpress
MedicalXpress
cohaitungchi.com
lovewhatmatters.com
boldsky.com
TODAY.com
getnews.info
