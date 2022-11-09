Read full article on original website
Second-line immunosuppression associated with worse outcomes for immune-related adverse events in melanoma
1. Median overall survival was longer in patients receiving steroid-only treatment for adverse events associated with immune response. 2. Patients receiving steroids plus any immunosuppressant for treatment of immune-related adverse events had reduced median progression free survival. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Immune-related adverse events (irAEs) are hypothesized...
Long-term variability in intraocular pressures associated with glaucoma disease progression
1. Greater fluctuation in intraocular pressure (IOP) over several years is significantly and independently associated with oretinal nerve fibre layer (RNFL) thinning, an indicator of open-angle glaucoma disease progression. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: In patients with open-angle glaucoma, intraocular pressure (IOP) is the sole modifiable risk factor...
Performing More Than One Level of Posterior Cervical Decompression and Fusion Does Not Improve Patient-Reported Outcomes
The purpose of this research was to ascertain if the use of instrumentation across the cervicothoracic junction (CTJ) in elective multilevel posterior cervical decompression and fusion (PCF) is related to better patient-reported outcome metrics (PROMs). Although it may take longer to do the operation, fusing the CTJ may reduce the number of revisions. However, it is not known if PROMs are affected by constructions that cross the CTJ. Standard Query Language (SQL) was used to find patients with PROMs who had elective multilevel PCF (≥3 levels) performed at researchers medical centre. Patients were divided into 2 groups, those who did and did not have their CTJ crossed (non crossed). Structures that ended at either C7 or T1 were compared in a subgroup analysis. For continuous data, investigators used t-tests, and for categorical data, they used χ2 tests. In the regression study, the subjects’ initial characteristics were taken into account. The α was set at 0.05. From the 160 patients, the crossed group (92, 57.5%) had significantly more levels fused (5.27 vs. 3.71, P<0.001), longer operative duration (196 vs. 161 min, P=0.003), greater estimated blood loss (242 vs. 160 mL, P=0.021), and a decreased revision rate (1.09% vs. 10.3%, P=0.011). Neither crossing the CTJ (vs. uncrossed) nor constructs spanning C3–T1 (vs. C3–C7) were independent predictors of ∆PROMs (change in preoperative minus postoperative patient-reported outcomes) in multivariate regression analysis. The rate of adjustment was higher for C3-C7 than for C3-T1 constructions (15.6% vs. 1.96%, P=0.030). Patients receiving elective multilevel PCF who crossed the CTJ had lower revision rates but no greater improvement in PROMs at 1 year.
Productivity a Leading Indirect Cost for Patients With Migraine
“We know from real world experience that migraine impacts productivity,” David Hines notes. “People cannot work when they have a migraine.”. However, when examining the average benefit claims for an individual, including inpatient and outpatient costs and pharmacy costs, “migraine does not show up on the radar screen,” Wayne N. Burton, MD, FACOEM, FACP, continues, even though the condition “impacts an estimated 10% to 12% of the employee population compared with a disease like diabetes, which impacts approximately 5% of employees.”
Family history of psychiatric disorder increases risk of developing postpartum depression
1. In this study, mothers with a positive family history of psychiatric disorders had an increased risk of developing postpartum depression (PPD) compared to mothers without this history. 2. Furthermore, there was no significant difference between PPD assessed at various weeks postpartum. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) PPD is not...
No difference between warfarin or dabigatran for cognitive outcomes in geriatric populations
1. Among older adults with atrial fibrillation with no cognitive compromise at baseline, there was no statistical difference between warfarin or dabigatran groups in cognitive outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Atrial fibrillation has been shown to be associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia, which is...
Preparing for In-Flight Emergencies
Many physicians are called upon to render emergency medical care outside of a healthcare setting. Emergencies on board flights are one such occurrence. What is considered an in-flight emergency varies greatly and can be anything. from low blood sugar to a heart attack. As a doctor who has answered the...
For Patients With Dementia, Hospital Practices Influence Behavioral Symptoms
“People with dementia experience more than three times the hospitalizations of older adults without cognitive impairment,” Liron Sinvani, MD, explains. “The acute illness, and the unknown and complicated hospital setting, result in behavioral symptoms that concern family members and cause challenges for hospital team members attempting to provide medical care.”
Treatments for Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis and Macrophage Activation Syndrome
In recent years, there has been a change in the approach to treating patients with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) to limit exposure to genotoxic substances like etoposide while tamping down hyperinflammation by focusing on the activity of particular HLH/MAS-associated cytokines. For a study, researchers sought to analyze current initiatives to use cytokine-targeted therapeutics or lower etoposide dosage to treat HLH/MAS.
Is Surgical Excision of Parameatal Urethral Cyst Necessary in Children?
For a study, researchers sought to compare the pathophysiology of the surgically excised group with the group that had a spontaneous resolution to evaluate the pathophysiology of the parameatal urethral cyst (PUC). All patients with PUC who were ≤15 years old were retrospectively evaluated. At first, no therapy was given...
Gonadotropin releasing hormone analogues use not associated with increased subsequent gender affirming hormone use
1. Gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogue is not associated with subsequent gender affirming hormone use. 2. Gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogue and its benefits on mental health and cosmetics can be used without an increased likelihood of further hormone use. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) 1.8% of high school students in the US identify...
TP53-Mutated Myeloid Neoplasms are Associated with Lenalidomide Therapy
Growing data suggested that under the positive selection pressure of chemo- and radiation treatments, therapy-related myeloid neoplasms (t-MNs) with driver gene mutations develop in the context of clonal hematopoiesis (CH). Understanding the pathophysiology and etiology of t-MNs depended on identifying the exposure interactions that provide particular CH mutations a selection advantage.
Isthmic Spondylolisthesis in Adults
The purpose of this research was to evaluate the efficacy of transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) against circumferential fusion for the treatment of adult based on radiographic and patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) isthmic spondylolisthesis (IS). Adults with IS often require decompression and fusion for definitive treatment. Although several different fusion methods have been documented, research into determining which method is best is lacking. Patients with IS who underwent a 1-year or longer follow-up after undergoing a 1- or 2-level circumferential fusion or TLIF were considered. Data on patient demographics, surgical procedures, and PROMs were culled from the patients’ electronic medical records. Results were compared using multivariate regression analysis and descriptive statistics, with a P less than 0.05 indicating statistical significance. There were a total of 78 fusions performed, including 50 TLIF and 48 open decompression and fusions and 30 posterior percutaneous instrumentation fusions. When comparing circumferential procedures (3.56±0.96 d) versus TLIFs (2.88±1.14 d) (P=0.002) the latter resulted in a substantially longer length of stay (P=0.002). Segmental lordosis was improved more in the circumferential fusion group after surgery [anterior/posterior (A/P): 6.45, TLIF: −1.99, P<0.001], posterior disk height (A/P: 12.6 mm, TLIF: 8.9 mm, P<0.001), and ∆disk height (A/P: 7.7 mm, TLIF: 3.6 mm, P<0.001). All patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) revealed statistically significant increases in both groups (P<0.001). Despite a greater prevalence of perioperative surgical problems in the circumferential fusion group (12.82% vs. 2.00%, P=0.049), there was no difference in the rates of 30-day readmissions (P=0.520) or revision operations in which (P=0.057). Although radiographic outcomes are better after a circumferential fusion than after a TLIF, the lengthier hospital stay and higher risk for perioperative problems come at a cost. There were no significant variations in PROMs or readmissions or revisions after surgery based on the method used.
The Context Affects Saccade Suppression of Displacements
Saccades let the visual world move quickly across the retina, creating a strong motion sensation. But when people see things naturally, they never see motion caused by saccades. A brief decrease in visual sensitivity at the moment of saccade commencement, or so-called saccadic suppression, may be the root cause of the absence of perisaccadic motion perception.
Pressure Injury Prediction Tool Lacking for Severe COVID-19
Critically ill patients with COVID-19 have a high risk for hospital-acquired pressure injury, but the Braden Scale only provides poor-to-fair predictive discrimination, according to a study published in AACN Advanced Critical Care. Jenny Alderden, PhD, and colleagues compared Braden Scale predictive validity between 1,920 patients with (N=407) and without COVID-19 and examined risk factors for device-related pressure injury. Among those with COVID-19, 29% developed at least one hospital-acquired pressure injury; of those, device-related pressure injury.
Minimally Invasive and Open Liver Surgery in Non-Obese and Obese Patients: Indications, Trends, And Perioperative Outcomes
The evidence for the safety and potential advantages of minimally invasive liver surgery (MILS) in obese individuals is scant, despite the global rise in both obesity and the use of MILS. For a study, researchers sought to examine the results of non-obese and obese patients (BMI 18.5-29.9 and BMI≥30, respectively) receiving MILS and OLS, as well as to determine trends in MILS use among obese patients, they compared the outcomes of both groups of patients.
Screening for Gestational Diabetes in One Step Compared to Two Steps and Pregnancy Outcomes
For a study, researchers sought to compare one-step testing for gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) to two-step testing to determine short-term maternal and newborn outcomes. Before September 2021, a thorough analysis of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and observational studies contrasting one-step and two-step GDM testing approaches was carried out. The main result was the rate of newborns who were large-for-gestational-age (LGA). Secondary endpoints were predetermined, clinically significant outcomes for GDM. The first two writers examined, chose, and assessed titles, abstracts, and papers. The analysis included 4 RCTs (24,966 individuals) and 13 observational studies (710,677 people).
Women with Venous Thromboembolism and Abnormal Menstrual Bleeding Related to Anticoagulation
In women of reproductive age using anticoagulants, preliminary data and clinical experience had revealed an increased risk of abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB), but more conclusive evidence was needed. A multinational, multicenter prospective cohort research called TEAM-VTE examined women between the ages of 18 and 50 who had been diagnosed with acute venous thromboembolism (VTE).
In Vitro Fertilization Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy and Comprehensive Chromosome Screening
For a study, researchers sought to assess the pregnancy outcomes of women who underwent and did not receive comprehensive chromosomal screening-based preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A) in women receiving in vitro fertilization (IVF) therapy. They looked for randomized controlled studies focused on PGT-A therapy without regard to language in...
3D-Printed Model for Simulation Training of Laparoscopic Pancreaticojejunostomy
The laparoscopic pancreaticojejunostomy procedure is among the riskiest and most challenging procedures. In clinics, the operation is rarely permitted to be performed by surgeons with low or intermediate seniority. Therefore, the creation of an efficient stepwise training program and a trustworthy simulation training model with an emphasis on laparoscopic pancreaticojejunostomy was urgently required.
