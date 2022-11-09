Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The incidence of myocarditis -- inflammation of the heart muscle -- is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a study released Monday says. But Moderna tells UPI the benefits of its vaccine...
Cucumbers: Nutrition facts and health benefits
Cucumbers have many nutritional benefits, are low in calories and high in valuable nutrients.
cohaitungchi.com
The best diet for Hashimoto’s thyroiditis
Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder specifically targeting and causing inflammation of the thyroid gland. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is also called chronic autoimmune thyroiditis. Hashimoto’s is characterized by gradual thyroid failure, due to infiltration of white blood cells and autoimmune-mediated destruction of the thyroid gland. When enough of the normal thyroid gland is affected, the amount of thyroid hormone may be insufficient. If that sounds like hypothyroidism, it is. Hashimoto’s disease is the leading cause of hypothyroidism in the United States, affecting 10% of the population. But because of its autoimmune component, understanding and treating Hashimoto’s is more complicated than simply balancing your thyroid hormones. When your immune system sees your own thyroid as a threat, a multi-pronged treatment approach is best.
MedicalXpress
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
targetedonc.com
Bemarituzumab Prolongs Survival in FGFR2b-Overexpressing Gastric/GEJ Cancers
Results from bemarituzumab in the phase 2 FIGHT study hint that FGFR2b may be a new target of interest in gastric cancer. Treatment with bemarituzumab plus combination chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated, FGFR2b-overexpressing, advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma in the FIGHT study (NCT03694522) achieved promising clinical efficacy.
neurologylive.com
Simvastatin Fails to Demonstrate Disease-Modifying Effects in Parkinson Disease
In a planned superiority analysis, the between-group difference of the 12-month change in MDS-UPDRS part III score was not statistically significant. Findings from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study showed that simvastatin, a statin used to treat high cholesterol and triglyceride levels, was futile as a disease-modifying therapy for patients with moderate forms of Parkinson disease (PD).1.
physiciansweekly.com
Second-line immunosuppression associated with worse outcomes for immune-related adverse events in melanoma
1. Median overall survival was longer in patients receiving steroid-only treatment for adverse events associated with immune response. 2. Patients receiving steroids plus any immunosuppressant for treatment of immune-related adverse events had reduced median progression free survival. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Immune-related adverse events (irAEs) are hypothesized...
physiciansweekly.com
Productivity a Leading Indirect Cost for Patients With Migraine
“We know from real world experience that migraine impacts productivity,” David Hines notes. “People cannot work when they have a migraine.”. However, when examining the average benefit claims for an individual, including inpatient and outpatient costs and pharmacy costs, “migraine does not show up on the radar screen,” Wayne N. Burton, MD, FACOEM, FACP, continues, even though the condition “impacts an estimated 10% to 12% of the employee population compared with a disease like diabetes, which impacts approximately 5% of employees.”
physiciansweekly.com
No difference between warfarin or dabigatran for cognitive outcomes in geriatric populations
1. Among older adults with atrial fibrillation with no cognitive compromise at baseline, there was no statistical difference between warfarin or dabigatran groups in cognitive outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Atrial fibrillation has been shown to be associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia, which is...
physiciansweekly.com
TP53-Mutated Myeloid Neoplasms are Associated with Lenalidomide Therapy
Growing data suggested that under the positive selection pressure of chemo- and radiation treatments, therapy-related myeloid neoplasms (t-MNs) with driver gene mutations develop in the context of clonal hematopoiesis (CH). Understanding the pathophysiology and etiology of t-MNs depended on identifying the exposure interactions that provide particular CH mutations a selection advantage.
physiciansweekly.com
Treatments for Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis and Macrophage Activation Syndrome
In recent years, there has been a change in the approach to treating patients with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) to limit exposure to genotoxic substances like etoposide while tamping down hyperinflammation by focusing on the activity of particular HLH/MAS-associated cytokines. For a study, researchers sought to analyze current initiatives to use cytokine-targeted therapeutics or lower etoposide dosage to treat HLH/MAS.
physiciansweekly.com
Long-term variability in intraocular pressures associated with glaucoma disease progression
1. Greater fluctuation in intraocular pressure (IOP) over several years is significantly and independently associated with oretinal nerve fibre layer (RNFL) thinning, an indicator of open-angle glaucoma disease progression. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: In patients with open-angle glaucoma, intraocular pressure (IOP) is the sole modifiable risk factor...
physiciansweekly.com
Gonadotropin releasing hormone analogues use not associated with increased subsequent gender affirming hormone use
1. Gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogue is not associated with subsequent gender affirming hormone use. 2. Gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogue and its benefits on mental health and cosmetics can be used without an increased likelihood of further hormone use. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) 1.8% of high school students in the US identify...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
healthcareguys.com
What is Degenerative Disk Disease?
After age 40, most people experience some level of spinal degeneration, which is when the cushioning that’s in your spine starts to wear away. There are treatment options available to help with pain and mobility, which requires finding a specialized spine surgeon in many cases. Below are more details...
cohaitungchi.com
How Herbs Can Affect Thyroid Disease
Like many things, some people are looking for natural alternatives to thyroid hormone replacement or anti-thyroid treatment. While there are no herbs that have thyroid hormone in them, there have been studies evaluating herbs as alternatives or add-ons to thyroid medication. For the most part, if you do not have...
physiciansweekly.com
Pressure Injury Prediction Tool Lacking for Severe COVID-19
Critically ill patients with COVID-19 have a high risk for hospital-acquired pressure injury, but the Braden Scale only provides poor-to-fair predictive discrimination, according to a study published in AACN Advanced Critical Care. Jenny Alderden, PhD, and colleagues compared Braden Scale predictive validity between 1,920 patients with (N=407) and without COVID-19 and examined risk factors for device-related pressure injury. Among those with COVID-19, 29% developed at least one hospital-acquired pressure injury; of those, device-related pressure injury.
cgtlive.com
TIL Therapy Demonstrates Durable Efficacy and Manageable Safety in Heavily Pretreated Advanced Melanoma
Iovance Biotherapeutics’ lifileucel (LN-144), an investigational autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, showed encouraging efficacy and a manageable safety profile in pooled data from 2 cohorts of patients with heavily pretreated advanced melanoma in the phase 2 C-144-01 (NCT02360579) clinical trial which were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Raise Med Dosages in Weeks After Heart Failure Crisis for Better Outcome: Study
THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people with heart failure wind up in the hospital, it tends to become a slippery slope: They are more likely to be readmitted or die within six months during this vulnerable period. Now, new research shows that ramping up doses of three heart failure medications within two weeks of hospital discharge along with more frequent follow-up visits cuts the risk of both hospital readmission and death. ...
