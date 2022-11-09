Not every holiday treat is a winner. Though the dark and cold months often bring loads of fun new treats, like Starbucks' six new holiday drinks or Wendy's peppermint Frosty, there's also a lot of flops that come out during the season of family and festivities. Consider the disdain people had for Trader Joe's advent calendars, which caused the grocery chain to get brutally roasted on Instagram. Then there's the Raclette Burger that Shake Shack released (per HypeBae). It might be delicious, but it's only available in the U.K.

4 DAYS AGO