ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

GOP, GOP-leaning independents prefer DeSantis over Trump in 2024: poll

Republicans and Republican-leaning independents prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over former President Trump to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, according to a new poll released Friday. The survey, conducted by YouGov, found that 42 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said that they would prefer DeSantis over...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Florida Democrats grapple with uncertain future after midterm wipeout

Democrats are facing an existential crisis in Florida after a red wave engulfed the nation’s once-premier battleground state. The scale of the Democratic wipeout in Florida is hard to understate. Tuesday’s elections saw Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) win landslide victories and Republicans clinch supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. For the first time since Reconstruction, no Democrat will hold statewide office in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
KXL

REPORT: US Border Agency Leader Is Being Forced Out

WASHINGTON (AP) – The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, according to two people familiar with the matter. Chris Magnus has been on the job less than a year. He was told to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Voters Choose The Status Quo

American voters largely chose “more of the same” Tuesday and it appears that’s what we’re gonna get…right between the eyes. A reporter asked about the 75% of Americans who tell pollsters the country’s moving in the wrong direction. What will Joe change?. “Nothing”.
KXL

US Sending Ukraine $400 Million More In Military Aid

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine amid concerns financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress. The announcement came Thursday, as the vote counting from the midterm elections continues. Republicans are inching closer...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy