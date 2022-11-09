Read full article on original website
John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why
“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser recalls the moment he realized Rip Wheeler was a heartthrob: ‘She goosed me!’
Kevin Costner leads the cast of the hit series “Yellowstone,” which launched creator-producer Taylor Sheridan’s Western expansion saga on cable’s Paramount Network.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Warns Fans That Season 5 Is Going to Be ‘Bloody’
In a new clip promoting season 5 of ‘Yellowstone,’ Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) warns fans that the new season is going to be ‘bloody.'
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser on Little Carter All Grown Up: 'That Boy's Looking Me in the Eye' (Exclusive)
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser was in utter shock after seeing how much Carter, portrayed by Finn Little, grew up between seasons 4 and 5, prompting Hauser to wonder what the 16-year-old actor ate in Australia during the show's hiatus!. The 47-year-old actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the season...
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo
“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes teases a painful future for Monica as Cole Hauser hints at a new role in Sheridan’s universe
Happy Friday, Yellowstone fans, and if you’re floating around on cloud nine today, we don’t blame you. We’re just over a week away from the season five premiere of our favorite cowboy drama and can’t get enough of all things Dutton. From the actors and actresses who breathe life into our favorite characters to the storylines that keep us coming back for more, it’s time to pay homage to the universe that keeps on giving.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Teams Up With 1 of Kevin Costner’s Most Famous Co-Stars in ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ [Exclusive Clip]
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser’s new movie, ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ will find him teaming up with one of Kevin Costner’s most famous co-stars.
Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) On Moving From LA To Montana: “You’re A Lot Less Distracted… I Love It”
We all know Luke Grimes’ character, Kayce Dutton, as one of the most likable characters on Yellowstone. The son of John Dutton, Kayce is a level-headed cowboy and former Navy SEAL that has returned to the Dutton Ranch, and is loyal to his father and will do whatever it takes to keep the Dutton family name alive and well.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Will Get to See Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘1923’ Sooner Rather Than Later — Every Way to Watch and Stream
Paramount Network revealed earlier this year that the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ — starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren — would be released before the end of the year.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Reveals He’ll Appear in ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’
TV star Cole Hauser shared during a recent interview that while he’s spent 30 years… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Reveals He’ll Appear in ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’: Lainey Wilson Teases Fans Will Be ‘Shocked’ by Who Her Character Kisses in Season 5
In 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Lainey Wilson's character Abby has a kissing scene that will leave fans stunned.
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Already Has 1 Major Difference From ‘1883’
‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’ was a complete series, but the next round of Duttons in ‘1923’ will need to be told over two seasons, not just one.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Confirms Things Are Only Going to Get Worse for Beth and Jamie in Season 5
Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ will show the aftermath of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) blackmailing her brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).
'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Says Series Is 'Nearing the End'
Yellowstone is about to launch a brand new season, but one of the show's stars thinks there might not be too many more. While speaking to ET at the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere in New York City, actress Kelsey Asbille said she thinks the series is "nearing the end" of its run. "You know, they haven't given us a number. But I think that we are nearing the end," Asbille said. "We've got a story to tell and we don't want to drag it on too long," she added. "We want to do a good job for y'all."
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille on the good, bad, and (not) ugly in Yellowstone as fans threaten to stop watching the series if this character dies
Happy Thursday, Yellowstone fans; as the days draw closer to the season 5 premiere of Paramount’s number one series, we’ve all got Dutton on the brain. Of course, fans of Taylor Sheridan’s universe always have the iconic rancher family on their minds, and with good reason. The characters are so well-written, and the storylines are so dynamic that it’s hard not to fall in love with them.
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Reveals Just How Much Jamie Despises His Dutton Family in Season 5: ‘He Won’t Be Healed’ (Outsider Exclusive)
Would Jamie ever give his baby boy the last name Dutton after everything that’s happened? Yellowstone‘s Wes Bentley delves deep into his character’s Dutton disgust with Outsider ahead of Season 5. Ask Wes Bentley if Jamie will ever reconcile with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) at this point,...
Kevin Costner: Returning 'Yellowstone' is a hit on own terms
The Paramount Network hit series "Yellowstone" is back for its fifth season, with politics on the Dutton family dinner table
‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Says Power Could Cost ‘Everything’ for Duttons in Season 5 (Exclusive)
Wes Bentley is dishing on the fifth season of “Yellowstone.”. “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Wes about what to expect from the upcoming season, what he learned from Kevin Costner, and his reaction to Drake being a fan of the show!. This season, the tagline is “Power...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Everything to Know About the Cast, Release Date and More
Back to the ranch. The Yellowstone universe keeps expanding, and the franchise's flagship series is no exception — Paramount renewed the show for a fifth season in February 2022. Starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, the drama series premiered on the Paramount Network in June 2018. The modern western has since become a […]
