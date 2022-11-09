ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Grohl Had The Best Reaction To James Gang Reuniting For Taylor Hawkins

By Katrina Nattress
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

James Gang played together for the first time in over a decade to honor the life of Taylor Hawkins at both the Los Angeles and London tribute shows, and during a recent interview with Consequence , Joe Walsh recalled his conversation with Dave Grohl that led up to the special reunion.

“Taylor Hawkins, his favorite band in the whole world was the James Gang. He told me that many times,” he said. “And when Dave Grohl decided to do some concerts in memory of Taylor, I thought about it and said, ‘What if I get the James Gang together to be part of this?’ And he thought that was the best idea he’d heard in a long time.”

As for the experience itself, it's one Walsh won't ever forget. “It was a beautiful thing. The greenroom backstage was just full of everybody,” he gushed. “A lot of us had known each other for years and years and years, and the whole community got together in remembrance of Taylor.”

“In the old days when you played outside and you had three or four headliners, backstage used to be like that. You would have everybody hanging out backstage and trading stories and making plans,” he added. “And those days are gone now. But [the tribute show] reminded me of that. Taylor’s backstage scene was a great collection of artists getting together, and a lot of us met each other for the first time. And there’s a hole in my heart and Taylor’s missing but I’m grateful for the time he was in my life.”

