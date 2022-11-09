ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Decision on whether to extend deadline for Northern Ireland election due

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dqq5P_0j3qcitY00

The Government will later announce whether a January deadline for holding an election in Northern Ireland is to be extended.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will make a statement to the House of Commons amid pressure to push back the deadline to give more time for a deal on post-Brexit trade to be struck.

A failure to form a Stormont ministerial executive following May’s election has placed a legal responsibility on the Government to hold a poll by January 19.

Mr Heaton-Harris has already ruled out a December election and asking voters to head to the polls in January would present significant logistical challenges, as it would involve a campaign that runs through the festive period.

On Tuesday Downing Street said the restoration of powersharing was an “absolute priority”.

The political vacuum at Stormont was the first item on the agenda at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday.

A DUP boycott of the devolved institutions, in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, has prevented an executive being formed in Belfast.

The region’s largest unionist party has made clear it will not countenance a return to powersharing until the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland are scrapped.

Negotiations between London and Brussels aimed at securing changes to the protocol are continuing, with both sides talking up the prospect of a deal.

Extending the deadline would increase the likelihood of the negotiations producing something substantive ahead of any election date.

Local elections are already scheduled to take place on May 4 in Northern Ireland, so that could offer a potential date to hold an Assembly election as well.

However, that would mean Stormont would still be in limbo in April, when the 25th anniversary of the historic Good Friday peace agreement will be marked.

As such, the Government could be tempted to hold a poll earlier in the year, in the hope of having a functioning powersharing administration in place when the landmark commemoration takes place.

Mr Heaton-Harris is already set to table legislation at Westminster in the coming weeks that would pass Stormont’s annual budget in the absence of devolved ministers.

Any move to extend the election deadline could potentially be bolted on to the budget legislation.

Existing legislation gave the Stormont parties almost six months to form an executive following the last election in May, which saw Sinn Fein emerge as the largest party for the first time.

The deadline to establish a new executive lapsed on October 28, at which point the Government assumed a legal responsibility to hold a fresh poll within 12 weeks.

Despite repeatedly vowing to set an election date the minute the deadline expired, Mr Heaton-Harris backtracked on his pledge, prompting Stormont parties to accuse him of a U-turn.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Government finds 1,400 ‘forgotten’ EU laws to ditch under Brexit bill

Officials are said to have discovered another 1,400 pieces of retained EU law that the government had hoped to ditch by the end of next year under Brexit legislation tabled by Jacob Rees-Mogg.It marks another blow for the planned “bonfire” of Brussels regulations, following an admission that an existing dashboard containing around 2,400 EU laws was “not comprehensive”.The 1,400 “long-forgotten” retained laws were turned up by researchers at the National Archives, according to the Financial Times – making the plan to wipe EU rules from the statute books more difficult.Mr Rees-Mogg, the ex-business secretary, had tabled the retained EU law...
The Independent

US servicewoman charged over motorcyclist’s death ‘on duty at time’, court told

A US servicewoman was still on duty as she drove home from work at a Suffolk military base and allegedly killed a motorcyclist, her lawyer has told a court.Father-of-one Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a red Honda Accord car collided with the Yamaha motorbike he was riding in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on August 26.Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing Mr Day’s death by careless driving.Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram is considering the issue of jurisdiction in the case, amid...
The Independent

Johnson ally Nadine Dorries claims ex-PM ‘will be back’ one day

Stanch Boris Johnson ally Nadine Dorries has insisted the former prime minister “will be back” one day, as she recalled an “upbeat” atmosphere among friends following his aborted bid for a second stint in the top job.The ex-Cabinet minister said Mr Johnson threw a “successful” party to thank his supporters after he bowed out of the race to replace Liz Truss, with a “general ‘air’ in the room” to suggest people anticipated his return – be it relatively soon or a decade down the line.Mr Johnson flew back from the Caribbean in a dramatic turn of events as he plotted...
The Independent

Salisbury attack inquiry will establish whether British government was right to name Russia responsible

A public inquiry into the Salisbury novichok attack aims to establish whether the British government was “right or not” to name the Russian state responsible, its chair has said.It will look at the events leading up to the death of Dawn Sturgess, who was poisoned almost four months after the attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal in March 2018.Lord Hughes, the former Supreme Court judge leading the probe, said “a good deal of sensitive material” from police and the security services would have to be considered in closed hearings.When a lawyer representing victim Sturgess’ family said that the government had...
The Independent

German leader Scholz says Iran can expect more EU sanctions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz strongly criticized the Iranian government Saturday for its bloody crackdown on protests in the country said Germany stands “shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people.”Scholz said the ongoing protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her detention by Iran's morality police were no longer “merely a question of dress codes” but had evolved into a fight for freedom and justice.The protests have grown into one of the largest sustained challenges to Iran's theocracy since the chaotic months after its 1979 Islamic Revolution. “We can barely begin to imagine how much...
The Independent

NHS staff ‘are quitting to work in Tesco because it pays better’ union chief warns

Vital NHS and education workers are quitting to take better-paid jobs in supermarkets, a union boss has claimed.Christina McAnea, who represents 1.3 million Unison members, says pay and conditions were pushing staff to take less stressful work for higher wages.“I was on a TV programme recently with the chairman of Tesco [John Allan] and he was actually apologising for the fact that his company, his shops, are taking on ex-NHS workers because people are leaving the NHS to go and work there because they can get more money,” she told Committee Corridor, the podcast from House of Commons select...
The Independent

New TV guidelines make it mandatory for channels to air 30 minutes of ‘national interest’ content

India’s government has directed television channels to broadcast mandatory content in “national interest” for thirty minutes every day in new guidelines released on Wednesday.Under the “Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022”, released by the federal ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), at least 30 minutes are to be dedicated to telecast content pertaining to “public service and national interest”.The guidelines state that the directives have been issued as “airwaves/frequencies are public property and need to be used in the best interest of the society”.The minimum period of thirty minutes is to be used to...
The Independent

Childcare and early years facing 8% budget cut thanks to inflation

Government funding for early years education and childcare is likely to fall by 8 per cent next year in real terms, economists have warned.The Institute for Fiscal Studies says rampant inflation means a cash injection for the sector announced last year will now not be enough to keep up with rising costs.Childcare providers’ costs are set to rise by 9 per cent between 2022-23 and 2024-25, wiping out a funding rise from £3.6bn to £3.75bn announced at the last spending review.Josh Hillman, director of education at the Nuffield Foundation, said the finding shows there was a substantial gap in the...
The Independent

Ukraine Russia news – live: Kherson retreat ‘strategic failure’ for Putin, UK says

Russia’s retreat from the strategic city of Kherson is “another strategic failure” for Vladimir Putin, the UK defence secretary has said. Ben Wallace welcomed the withdrawal of troops, but said no one would underestimate the threat Russia continued to pose despite the setback.The British defence ministry said the retreat brought “significant reputational damage” as the city was the only regional capital Russia had captured since it launched its invasion nearly nine months ago.Jubilant residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the centre of Kherson yesterday after Russia abandoned the city.“Today is a historic day. We are getting the south of the country back, we are getting Kherson back,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address.The withdrawal marked the third major Russian retreat in the war and the first to involve yielding such a large occupied city in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive that has retaken parts of the east and south.
The Independent

King to pay staff bonus of up to £600 to help with cost-of-living crisis

The King’s staff will receive a bonus of up to £600 to help with the cost-of-living crisis.The Sun reported that the bonuses, to be paid on top of this month’s salary, will amount to tens of thousands of pounds and will come from the King’s private income.No taxpayers’ money is being used in the payments, the newspaper said.Staff earning less than £30,000 a year will receive £600 in a one-off payment, those on between £30,000 and £40,000 will receive £400, and those who are paid between £40,000 and £45,000 will receive £350, the Sun said.An insider told the newspaper: “The...
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt statement could trigger huge rises in council tax

Households could face massive hikes in council tax under a plan understood to be under consideration by Rishi Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt as they struggle to fill a £60bn black hole in the government finances.Ministers are said to be “thinking the unthinkable” as they try to find a way to balance the books in Mr Hunt’s crucial 17 November Autumn Statement, which is expected to set out an austerity package of spending cuts and tax rises.With expectations high that they will increase welfare benefits and pensions in line with inflation at a cost of £11bn, the prime minister and...
The Independent

Gavin Williamson resigns amid scandal over ‘bullying’ messages

Rishi Sunak has lost his first cabinet minister to scandal within just two weeks of taking office, as Sir Gavin Williamson resigned over claims of bullying.The shock move came after a slew of allegations left Sir Gavin facing at least three investigations into his behaviour.Claims that he had told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” were condemned as “utterly, utterly unacceptable” by a cabinet colleague. And his former deputy in the government whips’ office described his behaviour towards MPs as “threatening” and “intimidating”.Anne Milton told Channel 4 News that, as chief whip, Sir Gavin would use salacious...
The Independent

Fears UK will break climate crisis pledge for poor nations after failure to reveal funding

Ministers have been told to come clean on suspicions the UK will break promises to fund climate crisis help for poorer nations, after failing to set out what money is being provided.As the crucial Cop27 summit opens, the government is refusing to set out its recent contributions to a crucial global fund – despite Boris Johnson pledging to boost spending to an average of £2.3bn a year.Figures seen by The Independent show only £1.3bn was paid in 2020, the most recent statistic provided, as rich nations were condemned for failing to meet a $100bn annual target set a decade...
The Independent

G20 ‘family photo’ scrapped because leaders don’t want to be pictured with Russians

Plans for a “family photo” of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia next week have been scrapped because presidents and prime ministers were unwilling to stand alongside an envoy of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.For the first time at a gathering of the world’s 20 biggest economies, there will be no picture of the attendees lined up in rows and smiling for the cameras.The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Mr Putin will not be present for the two-day summit in beach resort Bali, with the Russian delegation led instead by his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.But Mr Lavrov, who has been...
The Independent

King Charles to pay staff £600 cost of living payment ‘out of own pocket’

King Charles III is set to pay royal staff a one-off £600 cost of living payment, it has been reported.The monarch is set to pay “tens of thousands” of pounds in bonuses to his staff from his private income to help with the cost of living crisis.Royal staff including cleaners, servants and footmen will receive the bonus on top of this month’s salary, The Sunreports.A source told the publication: “The King is giving money out of his own pocket to the lowest earners working for the household to help them cope with the cost of living crisis.“It is being...
The Independent

‘Forgotten children of war’: UK paid compensation for at least 64 child deaths in Afghan operations

The UK government has paid compensation for at least 64 deaths of Afghan children, four times more than the 16 publicly acknowledged casualties by British forces during military operations.An analysis of the compensation payments – an average of £1,656 to each children’s family – revealed there were 38 incidents involving 64 confirmed children deaths, according to the charity Action on Armed Violence (AOAV). The fatalities happened in military operations between April 2007 and December 2012 in Afghanistan during airstrikes on terrorist camps.However, the child fatalities could actually be as high as 135 if descriptions of death such as son,...
The Independent

More councils considering legal action against ‘unsafe’ asylum seeker hotels

At least eight more councils are considering legal action against the Home Office over “unsafe” hotels for asylum seekers, The Independent can reveal.Six have already sought injunctions against use of accommodation in their areas, with leaders raising concerns about the “health and safety of the people placed in these hotels.”The Local Government Association, a representative group for councils in England, said the status quo was “not working” and called for “urgent conversations” with the government to tackle the issue. It comes after the overcrowding crisis at Manston immigration processing centre, where asylum seekers were forced to sleep on cardboard...
The Independent

UK economy shrinks amid fears of longest recession since records began

The UK economy shrank in the latest quarter, official figures show – marking the first step in a long recession expected in the year ahead.A country will not officially be in recession until the economy contracts for two quarters in a row, but the Bank of England forecasts Britain to be in one by the end of the year.Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank by 0.2 per cent between July and September, compared to growth of 0.2 per cent in the previous three months.The Office for National Statistics said GDP had fallen by 0.6 per cent in September, in part due to...
The Independent

The Independent

915K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy