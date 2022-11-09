ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?

Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
University of Alabama Student Veterans to Clean Military Graves Thursday

A group of student veterans from the University of Alabama will honor those who came before them during a service project in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday. According to a release from a UA spokesperson, the Crimson Legion, formally known as the Campus Veterans Association, will join several other student organizations to clean around two dozen headstones belonging to veterans interred at Chambers Cemetery.
Birmingham Woman Dies After Crash in Tuscaloosa County

A 31-year-old Birmingham woman died Monday after a single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said Birmingham's Jamarria E. Montgomery was driving on Sylvan Loop Road south of Tuscaloosa when her Hyundai Santa Fe left the roadway and struck a tree.
Saturday Symposium at Stillman College to Discuss Problems that Lead to Incarceration

Restoration Prison Ministries, Inc. will host a community symposium Saturday to address issues in the Tuscaloosa community that lead to citizens becoming incarcerated. The theme for the symposium is "Tuscaloosa United 4-Life 'Working Better Together.'" According to a press release, the organization's mission is to "help the formerly incarcerated transition...
Alabama Power Customers Will See Bills Rises in December

Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
‘Catastrophic Failure’ Causes Ongoing Sewage Overflow Near 2 Tuscaloosa Creeks

A 'catastrophic' infrastructure failure has led to an ongoing sewage overflow on Tuscaloosa's JVC Road that may be sending wastewater into two local creeks. The overflow was first spotted and reported by John Wathen, better known as the Hurricane Creekkeeper, who warned Tuesday morning that a "serious, ongoing overflow" could be sending wastewater into Cottondale Creek, which then feeds into Hurricane Creek.
Proposed Curriculum Changes at University of Alabama Draw Fire After Professor’s Viral Tweet

A series of proposed curriculum changes at the University of Alabama is drawing fire online after a professor criticized them in a Tweet last week. As background, the University created a task force in 2018 to examine its General Education curriculum requirements -- the classes all students at UA are required to take, regardless of their majors and minors.
