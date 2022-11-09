Read full article on original website
Crimson Tide Must Contain This Alabama Native on Saturday
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban appeared on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday, where he gave his thoughts on a key Ole Miss player. Alabama native and current Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been a standout for the Rebels all season, arguably the best on the team.
Alabama State Superintendent’s Son Struck by Car on University of Alabama Campus
The son of the Alabama state superintendent of schools is recovering after he was struck by a car on the campus of the University of Alabama late last week. Dr. Eric Mackey posted on Facebook Wednesday evening about the incident, which occurred Friday afternoon. According to the post, his son...
Alabama Fall: Record-Breaking Highs to a Much Colder Weekend
Welcome to Fall in Alabama where one day it’s bright, sunny, and very warm. Then the weather turns colder with a snap of a finger. One day you are sitting with a fan to keep cool and the next day wrapped up to keep warm. Could we break more...
Help West Alabama Kids: Toys for Tots Donation Box Locations
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has been delivering hope to children for 75 years. Over the years the program has distributed 627 million toys and supported 281 million kids, according to the foundation's website. Unfortunately, there are children in our communities that might not receive a single toy this...
Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?
Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
University of Alabama Student Veterans to Clean Military Graves Thursday
A group of student veterans from the University of Alabama will honor those who came before them during a service project in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday. According to a release from a UA spokesperson, the Crimson Legion, formally known as the Campus Veterans Association, will join several other student organizations to clean around two dozen headstones belonging to veterans interred at Chambers Cemetery.
Family of UA Student Who Drowned Last Fall Sues Tuscaloosa Bar for Wrongful Death
Exactly one year after his death, the parents of a 20-year-old University of Alabama student who drowned in the Black Warrior River last fall have sued a Tuscaloosa bar for allegedly overserving him. The lawsuit, filed Monday morning, blames the Gray Lady bar on Greensboro Avenue and its staff for...
Eastwood Middle School’s Rising Star Student of the Month: Caiden Cornish
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa and Legal Services of Alabama, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series. Caiden...
Five Hospitality Greats Honored at 2nd Annual Tuscaloosa Tourism Bash Thursday
Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports highlighted and honored members of the community Thursday night and five standout members of the hospitality industry were given awards for their contribution to Tuscaloosa tourism. The Tuscaloosa Tourism Bash was first held last year, and returned Thursday to bring tourism industry members to pack out...
Birmingham Woman Dies After Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A 31-year-old Birmingham woman died Monday after a single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said Birmingham's Jamarria E. Montgomery was driving on Sylvan Loop Road south of Tuscaloosa when her Hyundai Santa Fe left the roadway and struck a tree.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama NAACP Hosts “Get Out the Vote” Rally, March
The “Get Out the Vote” Rally and March is hosted by the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP. It will be held on Saturday, November 5 at Snow Hinton Park, 1000 Hargrove Road East, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35405. The rally will run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In addition...
Saturday Symposium at Stillman College to Discuss Problems that Lead to Incarceration
Restoration Prison Ministries, Inc. will host a community symposium Saturday to address issues in the Tuscaloosa community that lead to citizens becoming incarcerated. The theme for the symposium is "Tuscaloosa United 4-Life 'Working Better Together.'" According to a press release, the organization's mission is to "help the formerly incarcerated transition...
Lanes on Highway 69 North in Tuscaloosa Temporarily Close Due to Accident Tuesday
Two lanes on Highway 69 North in Tuscaloosa County are temporarily closed following a single-car accident involving a commercial vehicle Tuesday. Corporal Reginal King with the Troopers Office in West Alabama said the lanes near mile marker 158 will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently...
Home Destroyed, No Injuries Reported in Cottondale House Fire Sunday
A home off of Wedgewood Lane in Cottondale was completely destroyed Sunday evening following a fire. Brookwood Fire Department Chief James Reed told the Tuscaloosa Thread units with the department, along with the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, responded to a call at 4:42 p.m. Sunday on reports of a home that was engulfed in flames.
Alabama Power Customers Will See Bills Rises in December
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
Donald Trump Gives Tuscaloosa Businessman Scoop On 2024 Run Friday at Mar-a-Lago
Tuscaloosa businessman Stan Pate had an intimate meeting with former President Donald Trump this weekend. Mr. Pate was invited to have dinner with former-President Trump at his famed Mar-A-Lago estate on Friday evening. Several photos with Trump can be seen below from Pate's Facebook account. This morning, Mr. Pate was...
Tuscaloosa Council Advances $10 Million Pedestrian Bridge on Jack Warner
The Tuscaloosa City Council got one step closer to final approval for a $10 million pedestrian bridge over Jack Warner Parkway during a Monday committee meeting. The bridge is one of three components partially funded by a $15 million federal BUILD grant that retiring US Senator Richard Shelby secured for the city in 2020.
‘Catastrophic Failure’ Causes Ongoing Sewage Overflow Near 2 Tuscaloosa Creeks
A 'catastrophic' infrastructure failure has led to an ongoing sewage overflow on Tuscaloosa's JVC Road that may be sending wastewater into two local creeks. The overflow was first spotted and reported by John Wathen, better known as the Hurricane Creekkeeper, who warned Tuesday morning that a "serious, ongoing overflow" could be sending wastewater into Cottondale Creek, which then feeds into Hurricane Creek.
Proposed Curriculum Changes at University of Alabama Draw Fire After Professor’s Viral Tweet
A series of proposed curriculum changes at the University of Alabama is drawing fire online after a professor criticized them in a Tweet last week. As background, the University created a task force in 2018 to examine its General Education curriculum requirements -- the classes all students at UA are required to take, regardless of their majors and minors.
