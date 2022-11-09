Read full article on original website
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
What we're looking for: Huskers v. Wolverines
Nebraska has its toughest test of the season on Saturday, heading to the Big House to take on a Michigan team that hasn't lost this season nd again harbors playoff aspirations. Last year the Huskers and Wolverines played a classic as Michigan came out on top of a see-saw game...
MLive.com
Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball sign two recruits for 2023 class
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan might have been slow to snag commitments from 2023 recruits, but the program wasted no time signing a pair of prospects. Four-star recruits George Washington III and Papa Kante signed their national letters of intent to join the Michigan men’s basketball program on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the first day of the early signing period. Michigan finalized and announced the signings on Thursday.
Michigan Reportedly Makes Decision After Tunnel Incident With Michigan State
When Michigan takes on Nebraska this Saturday, there will be increased security between the field and tunnel. This is the school's response to the recent tunnel incident with Michigan State. Michigan players Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows suffered injuries in an altercation with Michigan State. Several players on the Spartans...
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan
As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
Michigan 88, EMU 83: Hunter Dickinson powers Wolverines to thrilling victory over Emoni Bates, Eagles
DETROIT, Mich. — What a game of college basketball. No. 22 Michigan and Eastern Michigan didn’t play the cleanest game of basketball on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena, but it sure as hell was entertaining. The two protagonists, Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates, both delivered performances the likes of which make this sport great.
247Sports
Michigan QB Cade McNamara undergoes surgery before Nebraska game
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara posted a photo from a hospital bed Wednesday, confirming surgery that likely ends the season for the redshirt junior and team captain. McNamara has not played since a lower-body injury during a Sept 59-o win over UConn. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan...
MLive.com
New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety
ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
Rutgers vs Michigan State: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
Rutgers will be back at it today with another Big Ten showdown against Michigan State. Both teams bring in identical 4-5 records and the winner will be in good shape to become bowl eligible while the loser will have to win out to make it to the college postseason. For Rutgers, this game will serve as a chance at redemption following last weekend’s 52-17 loss to Michigan. Meanwhile, The Spartans are coming off a 23-15 win over Illinois.
Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach pleased with win over Eastern Michigan
DETROIT, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson scored 31 points, Terrance Williams II posted his first career double-double and Jaelin Llewellyn made clutch free throws late to help the Michigan basketball team survive Emoni Bates and Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. After the 88-83 victory in front of more than...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard shares his thoughts on Emoni Bates
DETROIT, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team escaped an upset bid from Emoni Bates and Eastern Michigan on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. Bates, a former five-star prospect and household name since he was a sophomore in high school, scored 30 points with five rebounds in his EMU debut. His went shot-for-shot with Hunter Dickinson during a thrilling game that saw the Wolverines’ big man do just better — 31 points on 13-for-17 from the floor in 32 minutes.
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
Michigan State player grades: Mady Sissoko shines in Spartans' 64-63 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga
Michigan State outplayed No. 2 Gonzaga for most of Friday's Armed Forces Classic. Then Drew Timme took over. The All-American big man scored or assisted on 16 of Gonzaga's final 18 points to spark the Zags to a 64-63 victory over the upset-minded Spartans. Michigan State led by 12 early...
John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne
The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
constructiondive.com
$5.7B Gordie Howe Bridge project to be delayed 8 months, S&P says
The opening of the $5.7 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Canada is now likely to be pushed to August 2025, a delay of eight months, according to analysis from S&P completed two months ago and obtained recently by the Windsor Star. Most of the issues leading to...
247Sports
