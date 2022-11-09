Rutgers will be back at it today with another Big Ten showdown against Michigan State. Both teams bring in identical 4-5 records and the winner will be in good shape to become bowl eligible while the loser will have to win out to make it to the college postseason. For Rutgers, this game will serve as a chance at redemption following last weekend’s 52-17 loss to Michigan. Meanwhile, The Spartans are coming off a 23-15 win over Illinois.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO