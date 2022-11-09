Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Lucky Winning Ticket for $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Sold in Altadena
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a store in Southern California is the winner of the staggering $2 billion jackpot. The winning ticket for the world record jackpot was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in the San Gabriel Valley community of Altadena, the California Lottery said.
NBC Los Angeles
At Least One Dead, Two Missing in Ontario Wash After Morning Downpours
One person has died and two people remain missing after reports of six people washed downstream in an Ontario wash. Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash and continued to search for at least two others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California. One...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Flaming Basketball' Caught on Cam Falling From the Sky May Have Been Meteorite That Set Ablaze California Home
A possible meteorite caught on video that “looks like a flaming basketball” falling from the sky may have destroyed a Northern California man’s home last week. Dustin Procita was in his home with his two dogs Friday in Nevada County, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, when he heard "a big bang" in his usually quiet community, he told NBC affiliate NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento.
