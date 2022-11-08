Read full article on original website
Illinois District 17 elects Eric Sorensen as US representative
CHICAGO — A battleground race between newbies aiming to fill retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos' seat in Illinois’ 17th district tipped in Democrat Eric Sorensen's favor, representing a key win for the party as it tries to maintain control of Congress. Sorenson, a meteorologist from Rockford, defeated Republican...
Dozens offer resources at 11th annual Quad City Caregiver Conference
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 11th annual Quad City Caregiver Conference was held in Davenport on Nov. 12. More than 40 vendors lined the Golden Leaf Center showroom floor to speak with caregivers across the Quad Cities. "What we try to do is just bring as many resources together to...
The CDC investigates a listeria outbreak happening in Illinois
The outbreak has unfolded across six states, including Illinois. The CDC recommends avoiding deli meats and cheeses right now for those at severe risk.
Hurricane Nicole hits Florida's east coast
Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane. So far, over 200k customers in Florida are without power.
NY hiker rescued from steep cliff
A 46-year old man went for a hike and didn't return home. The next morning, runners heard the man yelling for help. A helicopter was called in to aid rescuers.
