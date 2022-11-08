ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WQAD

Illinois District 17 elects Eric Sorensen as US representative

CHICAGO — A battleground race between newbies aiming to fill retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos' seat in Illinois’ 17th district tipped in Democrat Eric Sorensen's favor, representing a key win for the party as it tries to maintain control of Congress. Sorenson, a meteorologist from Rockford, defeated Republican...
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

NY hiker rescued from steep cliff

A 46-year old man went for a hike and didn't return home. The next morning, runners heard the man yelling for help. A helicopter was called in to aid rescuers.

