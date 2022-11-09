Read full article on original website
JoeA4SS
6d ago
Anytime you hand out free money and resources like the Democrats do it’s hard to get them out. They are the hood’s worst enemy…like a drug dealer handing out free samples but never do enough to actually help the people raise up. As long as they make their pockets fat they will keep going.
3
“Life-Changing” Teachers Union Deal OK’d
The Board of Education unanimously approved a new teachers union contract that local educators described as “life-changing” — thanks in large part to a nearly 15 percent pay hike over the next three years. The school board took that vote towards the end of Monday’s regular...
Homeless Hotel Plan Scrapped. What’s Next?
A year after a tentative plan to convert a Long Wharf hotel into housing for the homeless fell apart, the city is considering a second attempt to invest federal pandemic-relief dollars towards stable long-term shelter for the unhoused. Meanwhile, those with nowhere to sleep but the streets, bracing for the...
Alders Accept State $ For Barbell Revival
Plans to bring a former Trowbridge Square community center back to life took a big step forward as the Board of Alders formally accepted $1.5 million in state funds to renovate and reopen the Hill Cooperative Youth Services community center, formerly known as the Barbell. On Thursday evening, the Board...
New Haven Independent
Alton Ray (Pete) Thomas, 85
Alton (Pete) Thomas Sr. passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the age of 85 at Yale New Haven Hospital. His battle with medical issues in the past year showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a humble heart. He was the fourth child of the late...
Park Volunteers Manage The Bends In The River
Sunday marked the first cold morning of the year, with rain, and at the Edgewood Farmer’s Market, people hurried from stall to stall. But another group of people gathered at the gazebo and soon headed farther into the park, unharried by the weather. The occasion was a walk of the New Haven Bioregional Group, into a part of the city where trees and moving water had something to do with preparing the Elm City, and the region, for the future.
Hundreds Mourn Another Firefighter Lost
Fair Haven families and New Haven public safety professionals filled Ferry Street Tuesday afternoon to mourn the loss of city firefighter Thomas Mieles, whose sudden off-duty passing has only sharpened the pain felt by a community still processing a series of recent deaths. Hundreds gathered at St. Francis Church to...
New Haven Independent
Kenneth Richard Smith
Kenneth Richard Smith, age 66, of Ansonia, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home. He was born in Derby on July 8, 1956, the son of the late Earl W. and Katherine Morton Smith . Kenneth attended Derby High School. He was a self-employed Laborer. Kenneth served with pride and honor in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Nimitz CVN 68 Aircraft Carrier during peacetime. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed NHRA Drag Racing. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed deer hunting, camping and hiking. Kenneth will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.
News 12
Police: 4 men arrested for scheme involving using fake IDs to buy cars
Four people in Milford were charged after two of them attempted to buy cars with fake IDs, according to police. This incident happened Wednesday at Dash Cars. Two of the men involved attempted to buy cars, police say. The other two men are accused of driving one of the suspects...
