Sunday marked the first cold morning of the year, with rain, and at the Edgewood Farmer’s Market, people hurried from stall to stall. But another group of people gathered at the gazebo and soon headed farther into the park, unharried by the weather. The occasion was a walk of the New Haven Bioregional Group, into a part of the city where trees and moving water had something to do with preparing the Elm City, and the region, for the future.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO