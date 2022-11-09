Read full article on original website
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers...
Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race
Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state elected by Washington voters would be tough, but she believed it needed to happen.
Gas prices up in NJ, flat across US as oil prices fluctuate
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and remained flat across the nation at large as fluctuating oil prices offset tighter supply and robust demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.93, up eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.45 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Calvin leads Wright State against Louisville after 37-point game
Wright State Raiders (0-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the Louisville Cardinals after Trey Calvin scored 37 points in Wright State's 102-97 overtime loss to the Davidson Wildcats. Louisville finished 13-19 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals averaged 67.3...
