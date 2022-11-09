ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Philip Gunn not seeking re-election

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Speaker Philip Gunn is not seeking re-election to the Mississippi House of Representatives. The Republican from Jackson made the following announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 9. "It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve as Speaker of the Mississippi House. I am...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Governor celebrates new sawmill near Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a special trip to Alcorn County on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a brand-new sawmill. The Mission Forest Products sawmill is just outside the Corinth city limits. It’s a $160 million investment by Mission Forest Products and is expected to...
CORINTH, MS
Sunny skies for Wednesday with nice warm weather

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather in our area over the next several days. Most of our high temperatures will be in the 70s over the next few days, while most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine for much of the day a few passing clouds, but mostly clear.
ALABAMA STATE
Belk looking to fill more than 6K positions ahead of holidays

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, seasonal hiring is in full swing at Belk locations across the country including right here in Mississippi. The retailer is looking to fill more than 6,000 positions ahead of the holidays, including full and part-time seasonal and regular positions. There...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

