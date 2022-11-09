Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers...
Titusville Herald
Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race
Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state elected by Washington voters would be tough, but she believed it needed to happen.
Titusville Herald
Norwegian battery firm plans $2.6 billion plant in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — A Norwegian company will build a giant electric battery factory just southwest of Atlanta, company and state officials announced Friday, investing up to $2.6 billion over multiple phases. Freyr Battery said it would build an initial plant that would produce batteries that could hold 34 gigawatt...
Titusville Herald
Georgia woman gets 9 years for bank fraud, other charges
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Georgia woman has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and COVID-relief fraud, federal prosecutors said. Chrystal Slaughter, 34, of Austell, Georgia, was also ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the victims in the case, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said in a news release Thursday.
Comments / 0