Two men arrested after police seize tens of millions worth of cocaine and ice including 120kg of drugs allegedly hidden inside a truckload of frozen chicken
Two people have been charged after police seized almost half a tonne of cocaine and methamphetamine worth tens of millions of dollars - including 120kg of drugs allegedly hidden inside a truckload of frozen chicken. The operation began when the Victorian Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (JOCTF) identified a criminal network...
airlive.net
A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared
A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
Charges dropped against men accused of gang raping 8 women at music video shoot in South Africa: "We are completely outraged"
Women's rights groups in South Africa expressed outrage Thursday and criticized police for perceived failures after charges were dropped against 14 men accused of gang raping and robbing female members of a film crew at an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg. State prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence...
Girl "hardly able to climb stairs" after rescue from almost 7 years allegedly held captive by her family
Berlin — Prosecutors in Germany are holding a mother and grandparents accused of holding the woman's eight-year-old daughter captive in a house in a small German town for almost her entire life. There are still many unanswered questions in this case, but the details that have emerged are shocking:...
She was found brutally killed on a Provincetown beach. Now, 48 years later, officials have identified the ‘Lady of the Dunes.’
“We can finally say her name: Ruth Marie Terry.”. For almost half a century, generations of investigators have worked to give a name to the woman who was found brutally murdered in the dunes of Provincetown in 1974, the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. On Monday, federal, state, and...
mailplus.co.uk
Ghislaine’s on the run
DISGRACED socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been pictured for the first time in her new jail, jogging behind bars. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida prison for trafficking underage girls to be sexually abused by her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. The 60-year-old was seen in a grey prison outfit, running eight laps of the 400m asphalt track behind the barbed wire fences of Federal Correctional Institute Tallahassee. The pictures offer a glimpse into her life in prison, where she has a job in the law library and has made friends with murderer Narcy Novack, 65, who had her millionaire hotel heir husband and his mother assassinated to inherit their fortune. A prison source told the Mirror: ‘She runs almost every day, and when not jogging on the track, she will walk with one of her friends.’
americanmilitarynews.com
Man gets 3+ years in prison for killing home invader when he was 17
A man who was 17 when he stabbed and killed a home intruder will spend three-and-a-half years in prison for manslaughter, an Irish court recently ruled. The judge said Dean Kerrie, now 21, used “grossly” excessive force when he fatally stabbed the unarmed intruder in 2018, according to the Irish Times.
Evil Nanny Beats Granddaughter To Death Over A Small Issue
Nigerian police have arrested 37-year-old Udeogu Chinelo for beating her three-year-old granddaughter to death and discarding her remains. Earlier this month, a principal in Anambra State, Nigeria, was shocked to see 37-year-old Udeogu Chinelo walk into his office with a bizarre plea. She demanded her granddaughter's tuition fees back but failed to explain why or the little girl's whereabouts.
Horror moment rickety crossing dubbed ‘Bridge of Death’ COLLAPSES leaving two tourists dead after 50 crowd onto it
THIS is the horror moment a rickety crossing dubbed the "Bridge of Death" collapsed leaving two tourists dead. At least 50 people were walking across the bridge over the Ovčarsko Kablar Gorge in Serbia when it snapped, plunging dozens into the cold water. Shocking CCTV footage captured the moment...
Grandmother Brutally Attacked, Eaten Alive by Monster Python
A 54-year-old grandmother from Indonesia suffered a horrific death after she was found having been brutally attacked and eaten alive by a monster python late Friday night. The Daily Mail reports that the attack victim, Jarah, was from the Jambi province of Sumatra. She had headed into the jungle near her family home Friday evening in order to collect rubber. However, she soon went missing and her family reported the incident to authorities.
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
Truck Driver Tries To Transport 188 Bricks Of Cocaine Out Of Michigan
He was trying to get into Canada.
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
Ecuador declares emergency after 5 police officers killed, prison guards taken hostage, headless bodies hung from bridge
Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of exception in two provinces Tuesday, after at least five police officers were killed and prison guards taken hostage in the latest wave of attacks in the deadly gang war consuming the country. The state of exception and nightly curfew in the coastal...
Tenant is jailed for trying to sell the house he rented in ‘truly brazen crime’
A tenant who tried to sell the house that he rented has been jailed for the “almost unbelievable” crime.Andrew Smith, 41, began renting the three-bed home in Cambridge in February 2020, and less than two weeks after receiving the keys it appeared for sale online via a fake estate agent company.A price was agreed with a potential buyer but the victim visited the property with a drain surveyor and spoke to neighbours, who said they thought the house was tenanted and not for sale.He contacted police following the visit in June 2022 and officers discovered that many documents Smith had...
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His Home
Tom Roche with Barbara Rondeau(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Tom Roche and Barbara Rondeau were a happy couple. At 37 years old (Tom) and 32 years old (Barbara), the couple had hit the 16-year mark in their relationship. Tom had been raised in Pittsfield, Massachusetts before spending time in Rhode Island. While he was there, he met Barabara and the two began dating. Among many other commonalities, the two were able to bond over their shared love of motorcycles. In 1988, the couple relocated to Burbank, California where they were able to make a lot of friends through their shared hobby. Barbara took up work at a blueprint company in the area, while Tom was pursuing a position in his area of expertise: metal plating. In September of 1991, he was offered a position in management for a company that did just that. He was set to start on the 16th of that same month.
Alec Baldwin files lawsuit for ‘Rust’ shooting, accuses crew of negligence
Alec Baldwin sued the armorer and multiple crew members from “Rust” for negligence after they handed him a loaded gun on set, resulting in the death of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. The actor went after four crew members — Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, Dave Halls, Sarah Zachry, and Seth Kenney — for failing to maintain safety on set. “This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun,” Baldwin’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, wrote in the countersuit, according to multiple outlets. “Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully, Halls failed to check the gun carefully and...
BBC
Bristol abattoir workers murdered and mutilated two men, court hears
Two abattoir workers tortured two acquaintances to death before mutilating them in a "gruesome echo" of their butchery work, a court has heard. Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, and Jacob-Bebe Chers, 46, are accused of the murders of Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Hossain Pramanik in Bristol. They were killed in Mr Mckenzie's...
