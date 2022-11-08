MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The adopted Matriarch of Macon music and food, Mama Louise Hudson, has passed away at the age of 93. H&H Soul Food, the restaurant for which she was one of the original owners, posted about her passing Tuesday morning. Mama Louise was credited with being the “adopted Matriarch” of the Allman Brothers Band, as well as other Macon musicians.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO