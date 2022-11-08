Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Albany Herald
Playoff Preview: Worth County Rams to face Northeast Macon in Macon
SYLVESTER — The Worth County Rams are headed to the state football playoffs for the first time since 2016 and will face a stiff challenge in Macon Friday night against Northeast Macon. The Rams (8-2) are looking to rebound after Friday night’s 36-12 loss to Cook in Adel. Worth...
QSR magazine
Captain D's Opens New Franchise in Warner Robins, Georgia
Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Warner Robins, Georgia. Conveniently located at 3004 Russell Parkway, the restaurant is joining a popular retail corridor across the street from Walmart and a few miles from Buc-ee’s. This opening is the second Captain D’s for Warner Robins and marks the 107th location in Georgia, a testament to the brand’s long-standing success in the Peach State.
57-Year-Old Tommy Keith Smith And 20-Year-Old William Noah Jones Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Macon. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Hawkinsville Road at its intersection with Cochran Field Road.
41nbc.com
Washington County Schools shifting to at-home learning Friday
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County School District announced Wednesday its students will shift to an at-home learning model Friday due to the potential impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. “The Washington County School District has continued our close communication with our local EMA and the National Weather Service...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins man sentenced to 40 years following 2021 double shooting
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 40 years Wednesday following a July 2021 shooting that left two people injured. 19-year-old Preston Lamar Hughes, AKA “Draco,” was convicted on October 28 of two counts of aggravated assault in Houston County Superior Court following a two and a half day trial.
41nbc.com
Fatal wreck near Smiley’s leaves 2 dead
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A wreck on Hawkinsville Road near Smiley’s Flea Market has left 2 dead. Bibb County Coroner told 41NBC just before 5:30 p.m. about the wreck, on Wednesday. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as information is released.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/8/22
3 people are dead after a shooting at as home in Bonaire. They were found after Warner Robins Police did a welfare check at the home on Monday.
wgxa.tv
Founder of H & H Restaurant in Macon passes away
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Mama Louise Hudson of H & H restaurant in Macon has died at 93. Hudson passed away just after 7 a.m., acording to Bibb County coroner Leon Jones. Jones says she was surrounded by family at Atrium's Pine Pointe Hospice.
50-Year-Old Rupert Shane Ward Killed In A Bicycle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bicycle crash on Irwinton road around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward. According to the authorities, Shane Ward was struck by two different vehicles when traveling east on Irwinton road.
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Double fatal wreck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon
UPDATE: 8:50 PM -- The two men involved in the fatal car accident have been identified as 57-year- old, Tommy keith Smith, of Jones County, and 20-year-old, William Noah Jones, of Macon. Bibb County Deputies took statements from witnesses who reported that Smith was driving a white Honda Accord onto...
'There will be no deficiencies': Warner Robins police officers to no longer patrol Houston County Schools
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the future, Warner Robins police officers won't patrol the halls of county schools. That's because of a recent change from the Houston County School District. Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says the district recently decided to work with only one agency for the school...
saportareport.com
The message of Central State Hospital’s endangered historic buildings
Renewed concerns about the historic campus at Milledgeville’s Central State Hospital (CHS) are a reminder that public buildings embody the government’s opinion of the people who use them. CHS’s columns and domes are grand because 180 years ago, the state was proud of establishing a mental health hospital...
Bibb leaders unveil final Macon Mall amphitheater design
MACON, Ga. — The final design of the Macon Mall amphitheater project has been unveiled. Macon-Bibb County representatives presented an update on the amphitheater's design and construction progress Tuesday evening that showed off the final design work, renderings, description, and an animated fly-through to show people what they can expect to be built at the Macon Mall.
Sheriff: Georgia cyclist dies after being hit by 2 motorists
MACON, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that one of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning. The driver of the second vehicle […]
41nbc.com
Mama Louise Hudson– Matriarch of Macon food and music, dies at 93
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The adopted Matriarch of Macon music and food, Mama Louise Hudson, has passed away at the age of 93. H&H Soul Food, the restaurant for which she was one of the original owners, posted about her passing Tuesday morning. Mama Louise was credited with being the “adopted Matriarch” of the Allman Brothers Band, as well as other Macon musicians.
Energy assistance program helps low-income Central Georgians pay bills
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Economic Opportunity Council (EOC) is now accepting applications for senior citizens needing help with their energy bills. It started at the beginning of November and will begin opening applications for the general public in December. "We have an array of services, anywhere from...
UPDATE: 2 dead in crash near Smiley's Flea Market on Highway 247 in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:40 p.m.:. The victims in the fatal accident on Highway 247 have been identified. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victims are 57-year-old Tommy Keith Smith of Jones County and 20-year-old William Noah Jones of Macon. -------- UPDATE, 6:28 p.m.:. Bibb deputies are...
H&H founder and adopted matriarch of Allman Brothers Mama Louise Hudson dies at the age of 93
MACON, Ga. — Mama Louise Hudson, one of the original owners of H&H Restaurant and the adopted Matriarch of the Allman Brothers Band family, died at the age of 93 on Tuesday, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. Hudson died in hospice care surrounded by her family. Hudson...
WMAZ
'I just miss my mom': Family mourns after Warner Robins police find 3 shot dead in Bonaire home
BONAIRE, Ga. — Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Warner Robins Police responded to a call asking for a wellness check on Edgarton Way in Bonaire. In the home at 122 Edgarton Way, they found three people dead inside: Betsy Burke, 84, Tiara Burke, 34, and Antwain Everett, 35. "I...
Police say couple in Warner Robins double suicide communicated with family before incident
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police this week went to two homes to check on whether the people there were OK, but instead found five dead bodies. Now, police say they're investigating how it happened and why at least three of those people took their own lives. A...
Comments / 0