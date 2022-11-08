ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
QSR magazine

Captain D's Opens New Franchise in Warner Robins, Georgia

Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Warner Robins, Georgia. Conveniently located at 3004 Russell Parkway, the restaurant is joining a popular retail corridor across the street from Walmart and a few miles from Buc-ee’s. This opening is the second Captain D’s for Warner Robins and marks the 107th location in Georgia, a testament to the brand’s long-standing success in the Peach State.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Washington County Schools shifting to at-home learning Friday

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County School District announced Wednesday its students will shift to an at-home learning model Friday due to the potential impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. “The Washington County School District has continued our close communication with our local EMA and the National Weather Service...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins man sentenced to 40 years following 2021 double shooting

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 40 years Wednesday following a July 2021 shooting that left two people injured. 19-year-old Preston Lamar Hughes, AKA “Draco,” was convicted on October 28 of two counts of aggravated assault in Houston County Superior Court following a two and a half day trial.
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Fatal wreck near Smiley’s leaves 2 dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A wreck on Hawkinsville Road near Smiley’s Flea Market has left 2 dead. Bibb County Coroner told 41NBC just before 5:30 p.m. about the wreck, on Wednesday. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as information is released.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Founder of H & H Restaurant in Macon passes away

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Mama Louise Hudson of H & H restaurant in Macon has died at 93. Hudson passed away just after 7 a.m., acording to Bibb County coroner Leon Jones. Jones says she was surrounded by family at Atrium's Pine Pointe Hospice.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Double fatal wreck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon

UPDATE: 8:50 PM -- The two men involved in the fatal car accident have been identified as 57-year- old, Tommy keith Smith, of Jones County, and 20-year-old, William Noah Jones, of Macon. Bibb County Deputies took statements from witnesses who reported that Smith was driving a white Honda Accord onto...
MACON, GA
saportareport.com

The message of Central State Hospital’s endangered historic buildings

Renewed concerns about the historic campus at Milledgeville’s Central State Hospital (CHS) are a reminder that public buildings embody the government’s opinion of the people who use them. CHS’s columns and domes are grand because 180 years ago, the state was proud of establishing a mental health hospital...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb leaders unveil final Macon Mall amphitheater design

MACON, Ga. — The final design of the Macon Mall amphitheater project has been unveiled. Macon-Bibb County representatives presented an update on the amphitheater's design and construction progress Tuesday evening that showed off the final design work, renderings, description, and an animated fly-through to show people what they can expect to be built at the Macon Mall.
MACON, GA
WRBL News 3

Sheriff: Georgia cyclist dies after being hit by 2 motorists

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that one of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning. The driver of the second vehicle […]
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Mama Louise Hudson– Matriarch of Macon food and music, dies at 93

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The adopted Matriarch of Macon music and food, Mama Louise Hudson, has passed away at the age of 93. H&H Soul Food, the restaurant for which she was one of the original owners, posted about her passing Tuesday morning. Mama Louise was credited with being the “adopted Matriarch” of the Allman Brothers Band, as well as other Macon musicians.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Energy assistance program helps low-income Central Georgians pay bills

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Economic Opportunity Council (EOC) is now accepting applications for senior citizens needing help with their energy bills. It started at the beginning of November and will begin opening applications for the general public in December. "We have an array of services, anywhere from...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy