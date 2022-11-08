ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

A Mental Health Evaluation is Granted to Anthony Eugene Robinson, who is Suspected to be the ‘Shopping Cart Killer’

By Ron Williams
theeastcountygazette.com
 3 days ago
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police

A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
CENTREVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected

There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in Oakton

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in an Oakton neighborhood on Wednesday night. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers...
OAKTON, VA
WHSV

2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) arrested Alysha Harlow, 25 years old of Waynesboro, and Damien Terry, 19 years old of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation according to a press release. According to the WPD, on Nov. 4, 2022, Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant...
WAYNESBORO, VA
wsvaonline.com

Man charged with bank robbery

A Harrisonburg man is in jail after allegedly robbing a city bank. Just before four Tuesday afternoon, Harrisonburg Police say that 62 year old Charles Hood came into the First Citizens Bank on University Boulevard, flashed a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, police say Hood fled on his bicycle.
HARRISONBURG, VA

