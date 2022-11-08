A Mental Health Evaluation is Granted to Anthony Eugene Robinson, who is Suspected to be the ‘Shopping Cart Killer’

Read full article on original website
Related
Man taken into police custody dies after medical emergency in Springfield, Virginia
SPRINGFIELD, Virginia — A man who was arrested Thursday night died in an ambulance after police said he'd been running into the road and yelling at cars. A spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department says they responded to the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in Springfield, Virginia. Fairfax...
'Shocking' | Neighbors react to suspected self-defense shooting at Oakton home
OAKTON, Va. — There are still questions surrounding a deadly shooting outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Police are still investigating the incident and have not released any new details as of Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. That's when officers responded to a report of...
Virginia homeowner shoots intruder who broke into residence
Fairfax, Virginia police said an Oakton man shot and killed an intruder who broke into his home on Waples Mill Road on Wednesday night.
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police
A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
Virginia teen dead from overdose after buying fentanyl-laced pills over Snapchat
A forensic examination of Ali's victim revealed that they had died of "acute fentanyl toxicity"-- but in Snapchat conversations with Ali, it's clear the teen believed they were purchasing Percocet.
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected
There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
fox5dc.com
Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in Oakton
OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in an Oakton neighborhood on Wednesday night. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers...
fox5dc.com
125 years in prison for gunman who brutally murdered man in Waldorf as parents witnessed attack
WALDORF, Md. - A gunman who attacked a man at his Charles County home while his parents watched and then brutally murdered him nearby was sentenced to 125 years in prison, officials say. Richard Eugene Middleton, Jr., 39, was sentenced Wednesday for the 2020 first-degree murder of Kwasi Louard-Clarke and...
Police: Man armed with large landscaping rock fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax Co.
OAKTON, Va. — Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia. A man was pronounced dead at...
fox5dc.com
2-year-old shoots himself in Manassas; mother wanted for child neglect
MANASSAS, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince William County Police are searching for the mother of a 2-year-old after the child was left unattended with a firearm and shot himself in the hand. Officers responded to a home in the 7600 block of Monitor Ct. in Manassas on Oct. 26...
WHSV
2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) arrested Alysha Harlow, 25 years old of Waynesboro, and Damien Terry, 19 years old of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation according to a press release. According to the WPD, on Nov. 4, 2022, Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant...
Fairfax judge vacates double murder conviction of woman accused of killing mom and sister for money
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's prosecutor is promising to retry Megan Hargan in the deaths of her mother and sister inside a McLean home, after a judge overturned her conviction, citing juror misconduct. On Wednesday, Fairfax County Judge Brett Kassabian vacated Hargan's first-degree double murder conviction in the...
Northern Virginia builder demolished homes, stole clients’ money
A Northern Virginia builder pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding his clients after he agreed to build them new homes, but instead simply demolished their existing homes and left them in the lurch.
Reflecting on victims of La Plata, Maryland quadruple murder-suicide
LA PLATA, Md. — It was a horrific killing that shocked the entire La Plata, Maryland community. On Nov. 4, a 28-year-old man entered a Charles County home, killing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, along with her 18-year-old brother, Kai Mann, and her 48-year-old mother Sommaly Mann. The shooter...
Homeowner shoots, kills man on his property in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after police said a homeowner shot him on his Oakton property on Wednesday evening. Police said the shooting took place on the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. There was an altercation in the homeowner’s yard before the homeowner went back into his room. Police […]
Virginia family sentenced in conspiracy to steal pandemic unemployment benefits
A Fredericksburg man pleaded guilty this week to fraudulently applying for pandemic unemployment benefits alongside three of his family members, and using that money to take out cash and buy luxury jewelry. In addition to this scheme, his sister was indicted for her role in mail theft and bank fraud that occurred around the same time.
wsvaonline.com
Man charged with bank robbery
A Harrisonburg man is in jail after allegedly robbing a city bank. Just before four Tuesday afternoon, Harrisonburg Police say that 62 year old Charles Hood came into the First Citizens Bank on University Boulevard, flashed a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, police say Hood fled on his bicycle.
Doctor pleads guilty after giving drugs to Fairfax man who overdosed
FAIRFAX, Va. — A doctor who was licensed to practice medicine in both D.C. and Virginia pled guilty Tuesday after giving a man in Fairfax County drugs despite neither examining him nor having an established doctor-patient relationship. The man then died days later of an overdose. Robert Cao, 39,...
Restaurant Fight Spills Into Waldorf Parking Lot, Escalates To Gun Violence, Sheriff Says
Authorities say a gunman is at large after a man was found early on Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Maryland restaurant. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf, where there was a report of a shooting that had just taken place.
Comments / 1