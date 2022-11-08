Read full article on original website
Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín and Miss Argentina Mariana Varela Get Married
Watch: Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico MARRY After "Private" Romance. Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico have gained an extra special title: newlyweds. Former title holders Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico—who competed in the 2021 Miss Grand International—announced on social media they married each other.
3 Americans in Mexico for the Day of the Dead Holiday Mysteriously Found Dead in Their Airbnb
Friends Kandace Florence, 28, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, were in Mexico City during Dia de Los Muertos The bodies of three American friends were found in an Airbnb they rented in Mexico to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Kandace Florence, 28, was staying at the Airbnb with high school pal Jordan Marshall, 28, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall for Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), Norfolk, Virginia, news station Wavy reported. The annual holiday is celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. "We can confirm the...
In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life
MEXICO CITY (AP) — During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow. Marigolds decorate the streets as music blares from speakers. Adults and children...
London’s Top Light Displays for a Magical Winter
London promises family travelers planning a visit to the city in the next few months some of the most phenomenal light displays. Countless hotels, streets and venues welcome visitors and locals to admire many dazzling lights this winter. Head to this glamorous neighborhood to witness a winter wonderland of Christmas...
A Taste of Cuba: Cuban native, Valley wife entertain with flavors of Latin America
DONNA – Bongos and claves cast their hot spells into a home filled with San Miguel de Allende colors. Spirals of steam whirl like tiny imps from a pot of shredded beef and sweet peppers, casting mischievous glances at guests who grow restless and enamored with wonder. “Ay candela,...
Santiago, Chile in South America
Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency features Santiago, the capital city of Chile. The city is located in the center of the Santiago Metropolitan Region, which has a population of about eight million people. ‘The weather of Santiago resembles the Mediterranean climate with dry and...
Salinas Pueblo Missions
Standing under a brilliant blue sky, amidst the deep brown stones of the ruined mission of Abó, it was surprising to see in the same space the circular stone kiva built down into the earth by Native Americans and the angular Roman Catholic church built by the Spanish. There, in stone and mortar, are two different ways of approaching spirituality through architecture: the earth-bound indigenous circle and the upward-thrusting European box.
Castillo De San Marcos National Monument in St. Augustine
Castillo de San Marcos is the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States. This historic landmark is located on the western shore of Matanzas Bay in St. Augustine, Florida. Made of seashells, the Castillo is covered in seashells, which are unique to the area. Castillo de San Marcos was...
Harpist mashes up 'Carol of the Bells' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' in stunning fashion
Both beautiful and impressive. The harp is the oldest known stringed instrument, dating back at least to the 1200s, and variations of the harp can be found all around the world. It's simultaneously one of the easiest and hardest instruments to play. Like the piano, a harp's strings are each...
Sally Beauty announces it will close 350 stores in December
Sally Beauty Supply announced Thursday that it will close 350 stores in the United States. According to the company, the closures will take place in December. Sally Beauty Supply sells hair care, nail supplies and beauty store supplies. The company that owns Sally Beauty Supply, Sally Beauty Holdings, has more...
