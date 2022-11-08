Friends Kandace Florence, 28, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, were in Mexico City during Dia de Los Muertos The bodies of three American friends were found in an Airbnb they rented in Mexico to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Kandace Florence, 28, was staying at the Airbnb with high school pal Jordan Marshall, 28, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall for Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), Norfolk, Virginia, news station Wavy reported. The annual holiday is celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. "We can confirm the...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO