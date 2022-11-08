ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín and Miss Argentina Mariana Varela Get Married

Watch: Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico MARRY After "Private" Romance. Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico have gained an extra special title: newlyweds. Former title holders Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico—who competed in the 2021 Miss Grand International—announced on social media they married each other.
People

3 Americans in Mexico for the Day of the Dead Holiday Mysteriously Found Dead in Their Airbnb

Friends Kandace Florence, 28, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, were in Mexico City during Dia de Los Muertos The bodies of three American friends were found in an Airbnb they rented in Mexico to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Kandace Florence, 28, was staying at the Airbnb with high school pal Jordan Marshall, 28, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall for Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), Norfolk, Virginia, news station Wavy reported. The annual holiday is celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. "We can confirm the...
VIRGINIA STATE
whereverfamily.com

London’s Top Light Displays for a Magical Winter

London promises family travelers planning a visit to the city in the next few months some of the most phenomenal light displays. Countless hotels, streets and venues welcome visitors and locals to admire many dazzling lights this winter. Head to this glamorous neighborhood to witness a winter wonderland of Christmas...
earth.com

Santiago, Chile in South America

Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency features Santiago, the capital city of Chile. The city is located in the center of the Santiago Metropolitan Region, which has a population of about eight million people. ‘The weather of Santiago resembles the Mediterranean climate with dry and...
Atlas Obscura

Salinas Pueblo Missions

Standing under a brilliant blue sky, amidst the deep brown stones of the ruined mission of Abó, it was surprising to see in the same space the circular stone kiva built down into the earth by Native Americans and the angular Roman Catholic church built by the Spanish. There, in stone and mortar, are two different ways of approaching spirituality through architecture: the earth-bound indigenous circle and the upward-thrusting European box.
MOUNTAINAIR, NM
eastcoasttraveller.com

Castillo De San Marcos National Monument in St. Augustine

Castillo de San Marcos is the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States. This historic landmark is located on the western shore of Matanzas Bay in St. Augustine, Florida. Made of seashells, the Castillo is covered in seashells, which are unique to the area. Castillo de San Marcos was...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
102.5 The Bone

Sally Beauty announces it will close 350 stores in December

Sally Beauty Supply announced Thursday that it will close 350 stores in the United States. According to the company, the closures will take place in December. Sally Beauty Supply sells hair care, nail supplies and beauty store supplies. The company that owns Sally Beauty Supply, Sally Beauty Holdings, has more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy