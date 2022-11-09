Across Rock Bridge’s journey to the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 championship versus De Smet (6-5) on Friday night, its defense has continued to improve despite a rough start. Excluding a shutout against Smith-Cotton in Week 2, defense was a weak point during the first four weeks of play. In the other games in that span, Rock Bridge (9-2) allowed at least 230 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns per game. Nevertheless, it went 3-1 thanks to a potent offense.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO