Columbia, MO

KOMU

Carter's 28-point night powers Mizzou to 92-85 win over Penn

COLUMBIA — Mizzou Men's Basketball remained undefeated with a 92-85 win over Penn led by Noah Carter's 28-point performance. The Tigers' first six baskets were all three-pointers, quickly building an 18-7 lead with strong shooting from Kobe Brown, D'Moi Hodge and Carter, who made three of the six shots from downtown.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia to host NCAA cross country regional championships Friday

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia and Mizzou Athletics will host 36 teams for the NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country Championships at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course this Friday. The women's 6K race will kick off at 11 a.m. and the men's 10K will follow at noon. The Missouri...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New coaching, veteran defense lead Rock Bridge into district championship

Across Rock Bridge’s journey to the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 championship versus De Smet (6-5) on Friday night, its defense has continued to improve despite a rough start. Excluding a shutout against Smith-Cotton in Week 2, defense was a weak point during the first four weeks of play. In the other games in that span, Rock Bridge (9-2) allowed at least 230 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns per game. Nevertheless, it went 3-1 thanks to a potent offense.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge and Hickman swim and dive teams compete in state championship

Hickman and Rock Bridge boys swimming and diving competed on Day 1 of the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships on Thursday in St. Peters. Rock Bridge qualified for the championship finals, which will be held Friday, in three relay competitions. In the boys’ 200-yard medley relay, the Bruins finished sixth with a time of 1 minute, 39.01 seconds. In the 200 freestyle relay, they finished seventh in 1:29.24. Finally, in the boys 400 freestyle relay, they tied for sixth with Liberty in 3:17.07.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 12

District championship highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Friday Night Fever on KOMU 8 Sports has you covered with highlights and scores from last night's District championships. Boonville, Blair Oaks and Monroe City advanced to the state tournament after winning their respective district championships. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair became...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hickman, Rock Bridge boys swimming and diving sending 16 athletes to MSHSAA Class 2 Championships

Athletes from Rock Bridge and Hickman are looking for hardware when they compete in the MSHSAA Class 2 Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. The meet begins with the swimming prelims at noon Thursday and concludes with the swimming finals Friday. The diving competition will begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, after the swimming prelims.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Veterans Day events around mid-Missouri

Numerous mid-Missouri organizations are honoring veterans Friday on Veterans Day. MU will host a wreath-laying ceremony at Memorial Union starting at noon Friday. It will also celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone at Memorial Union, on Nov. 30, 1922. Columbia College. Columbia College will host a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU plans to shift to remote learning for severe winter weather

COLUMBIA - MU will shift to remote working and learning during inclement weather this winter season, similar to the past few years. On days when the campus is announced closed or with limited in-person operations, faculty will move classes to remote, the university said Wednesday in a news release. The format of classes that day is completely up to the faculty member.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

CPD seeks help finding missing Columbia man

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help finding a missing person. CPD posted on Twitter Wednesday describing a 49-year-old Columbia man, Jason Washington. He was last seen on Oct. 15, walking near West Middle School on Clinkscales Road. The post from CPD said that Washington...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Suspect arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder

FULTON - A female suspect connected to a 2019 murder in Callaway County was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning. Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Indiana, is currently being held at the San Diego County Jail in California. She and a second suspect, Ruben Charles-Cabrera, are charged with the first-degree murder of Lauro Garza-Perez.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

MU Faculty Council condemns racism, address flyers on campus

COLUMBIA − More than two weeks after flyers promoting white supremacy were seen on MU's campus, the MU Faculty Council released a statement condemning racism on campus. The MU Faculty Council voted to approve the following statement in its meeting Thursday afternoon. The council said the flyers' messages are inconsistent with the university's Inclusive Excellence Framework.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Emergency crews responding to Columbia residential structure fire

COLUMBIA — Emergency crews are responding to a large residential fire in east Columbia. The fire is on Summers Lane, east of Old Hawthorne Drive. KOMU has reached out to the Boone County Fire Protection District, and will provide updates online and on the air as they become available.
COLUMBIA, MO

