The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Eli Drinkwitz: the multi-million dollar man Missouri football is banking on
COLUMBIA - Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz is set to become the highest paid coach in any sport in the school's history under his new contract extension. KOMU 8 Sports obtained the contract through an open records request. Contract Details. Under the extension, Drinkwitz is set to earn $6...
Carter's 28-point night powers Mizzou to 92-85 win over Penn
COLUMBIA — Mizzou Men's Basketball remained undefeated with a 92-85 win over Penn led by Noah Carter's 28-point performance. The Tigers' first six baskets were all three-pointers, quickly building an 18-7 lead with strong shooting from Kobe Brown, D'Moi Hodge and Carter, who made three of the six shots from downtown.
Kansas' Gibbens looks to add to career year in return to Columbia for NCAA Midwest Regional
Chandler Gibbens was always good, but in 2022, he’s been great. A Hickman graduate and current Kansas runner, Gibbens has taken his cross country career to new heights this season with a win at the Bob Timmons Classic and a pair of runner-up finishes — including the Gans Creek Classic in his native Columbia.
Columbia to host NCAA cross country regional championships Friday
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia and Mizzou Athletics will host 36 teams for the NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country Championships at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course this Friday. The women's 6K race will kick off at 11 a.m. and the men's 10K will follow at noon. The Missouri...
New coaching, veteran defense lead Rock Bridge into district championship
Across Rock Bridge’s journey to the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 championship versus De Smet (6-5) on Friday night, its defense has continued to improve despite a rough start. Excluding a shutout against Smith-Cotton in Week 2, defense was a weak point during the first four weeks of play. In the other games in that span, Rock Bridge (9-2) allowed at least 230 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns per game. Nevertheless, it went 3-1 thanks to a potent offense.
Hallsville, Conyers confident as team competes for district championship
Hallsville stunned quite a few people after defeating second-seeded Centralia on Friday to advance to the Class 2 District 7 championship. Even more people were stunned by the fashion of the victory — Hallsville held Centralia to just eight points in the blowout. If you asked Hallsville coach Justin...
Rock Bridge and Hickman swim and dive teams compete in state championship
Hickman and Rock Bridge boys swimming and diving competed on Day 1 of the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships on Thursday in St. Peters. Rock Bridge qualified for the championship finals, which will be held Friday, in three relay competitions. In the boys’ 200-yard medley relay, the Bruins finished sixth with a time of 1 minute, 39.01 seconds. In the 200 freestyle relay, they finished seventh in 1:29.24. Finally, in the boys 400 freestyle relay, they tied for sixth with Liberty in 3:17.07.
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 12
District championship highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Friday Night Fever on KOMU 8 Sports has you covered with highlights and scores from last night's District championships. Boonville, Blair Oaks and Monroe City advanced to the state tournament after winning their respective district championships. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair became...
Hickman, Rock Bridge boys swimming and diving sending 16 athletes to MSHSAA Class 2 Championships
Athletes from Rock Bridge and Hickman are looking for hardware when they compete in the MSHSAA Class 2 Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. The meet begins with the swimming prelims at noon Thursday and concludes with the swimming finals Friday. The diving competition will begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, after the swimming prelims.
Veterans Day events around mid-Missouri
Numerous mid-Missouri organizations are honoring veterans Friday on Veterans Day. MU will host a wreath-laying ceremony at Memorial Union starting at noon Friday. It will also celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone at Memorial Union, on Nov. 30, 1922. Columbia College. Columbia College will host a...
MU plans to shift to remote learning for severe winter weather
COLUMBIA - MU will shift to remote working and learning during inclement weather this winter season, similar to the past few years. On days when the campus is announced closed or with limited in-person operations, faculty will move classes to remote, the university said Wednesday in a news release. The format of classes that day is completely up to the faculty member.
Picking up Missouri House seats in Boone County is 'the one bright spot for Democrats'
MISSOURI - Missouri House of Representatives Districts 47 and 50 flipped from Republican to Democrat following Tuesday's midterm elections. Adrian Plank (D) will take the seat for District 47 from Chuck Basye (R), and Doug Mann (D) will take over the seat for District 50 from Sara Walsh (R). "So...
DBRL Board agrees to send statement to Sec. Ashcroft on youth book restrictions
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to send a message of opposition to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office regarding a proposed new rule. It would require that all state-funded libraries restrict minors from checking out books that the library labels "age-inappropriate." It also...
'It is kind of surreal': Cars 4 Heroes honors Columbia veteran with vehicle
COLUMBIA - Justin Manary served in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2012. He sustained injuries while deployed and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Since his return, he has been trying to settle into day-to-day life with his wife and three children. "I was deployed to Afghanistan from 2011...
Newly-expanded Southern Boone Middle School expected to ensure safety for students
ASHLAND − Community members were able to get a first look at the inside of Southern Boone Middle School renovations Thursday. The school was renovated through a $7.7 million bond issue, which was approved by voters in April 2021. The building now has a new main office, science labs,...
CPD seeks help finding missing Columbia man
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help finding a missing person. CPD posted on Twitter Wednesday describing a 49-year-old Columbia man, Jason Washington. He was last seen on Oct. 15, walking near West Middle School on Clinkscales Road. The post from CPD said that Washington...
Suspect arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder
FULTON - A female suspect connected to a 2019 murder in Callaway County was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning. Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Indiana, is currently being held at the San Diego County Jail in California. She and a second suspect, Ruben Charles-Cabrera, are charged with the first-degree murder of Lauro Garza-Perez.
MU Faculty Council condemns racism, address flyers on campus
COLUMBIA − More than two weeks after flyers promoting white supremacy were seen on MU's campus, the MU Faculty Council released a statement condemning racism on campus. The MU Faculty Council voted to approve the following statement in its meeting Thursday afternoon. The council said the flyers' messages are inconsistent with the university's Inclusive Excellence Framework.
Emergency crews responding to Columbia residential structure fire
COLUMBIA — Emergency crews are responding to a large residential fire in east Columbia. The fire is on Summers Lane, east of Old Hawthorne Drive. KOMU has reached out to the Boone County Fire Protection District, and will provide updates online and on the air as they become available.
EmVP: 'Fought for a cause': WWII veteran reflects on time in Pacific
BOONE COUNTY - Every day, memories of World War II fade away as the service members who fought in it age into their 90s or older. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, only one percent of WWII veterans are still living or nearly 170,000 people. 99-year-old Howell Wheaton...
