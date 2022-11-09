ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Reina Slate Sweeps Jackson Election

JACKSON – The township’s longtime incumbent mayor won a fifth term against a former political ally in the mayoral election which also saw the defeat of two incumbent council contenders. Mayor Michael Reina received 9,254 votes representing 52.91% of the unofficial vote count. Challenger Council President Martin Flemming...
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Doug Palmer may challenge Brian Hughes for Mercer County Executive

Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer is mulling a challenge to five-term Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for the Democratic nomination next year. Palmer is planning to announce an exploratory committee on Monday, the same day Hughes plans to announce his re-election bid at the IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)

So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
CLARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Middlesex Democrats hold four countywide offices

The New Jersey Globe projects that Middlesex County Democrats have kept their winning streak alive, denying Republicans a countywide win for the 31st consecutive year. Sheriff Mildred Scott and County Commissioners Chanelle Scott McCullum, Charles Kenny and Claribel Azcona-Barber all scored sizable wins in their re-election bids. As of 12:59...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Ocean Republicans win three countywide races

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Ocean County on Tuesday with little trouble, in a contest that was hardly a surprise. Ocean is the state’s Republican stronghold and Democrats haven’t won there since 1989. As of 9:42 p.m., Sheriff Michael Mastronardy...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Sayreville Finale: Republicans Take Control

R – Donna Roberts 5762 (incumbent) D – Michelle 5045 (incumbent) Roberts and Balka won, the two Republicans. Two of the six council seats were up. The Republicans take control of the Borough Council with four Republicans and two Democrats and a directly elected Democratic mayor. At least...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County

Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson To Buy Land Proposed For Four Private Schools

JACKSON – Township Mayor Michael Reina recently announced that the township has negotiated successfully to acquire a 32-acre farm on Leesville Road, where a private developer is proposing to build four private schools. The parcel of land in question, located at 443 Leesville Road, is owned by Bellevue Estates,...
JACKSON, NJ
PIX11

Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island

MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island.  All four congressional districts serving […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Regional School Board Candidates Sound Off

OCEAN COUNTY – School funding and parental advocacy topped the list of concerns for candidates seeking to represent their towns on the Toms River Regional Board of Education. There are three positions on the ballot this November. For the Toms River spot, incumbent Kathleen Eagan will be challenged by...
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy