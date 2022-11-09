Read full article on original website
Reina Slate Sweeps Jackson Election
JACKSON – The township’s longtime incumbent mayor won a fifth term against a former political ally in the mayoral election which also saw the defeat of two incumbent council contenders. Mayor Michael Reina received 9,254 votes representing 52.91% of the unofficial vote count. Challenger Council President Martin Flemming...
Doug Palmer may challenge Brian Hughes for Mercer County Executive
Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer is mulling a challenge to five-term Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for the Democratic nomination next year. Palmer is planning to announce an exploratory committee on Monday, the same day Hughes plans to announce his re-election bid at the IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville.
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)
So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
Middlesex Democrats hold four countywide offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Middlesex County Democrats have kept their winning streak alive, denying Republicans a countywide win for the 31st consecutive year. Sheriff Mildred Scott and County Commissioners Chanelle Scott McCullum, Charles Kenny and Claribel Azcona-Barber all scored sizable wins in their re-election bids. As of 12:59...
Mayor Adams announces shutdown of Randall's Island migrant relief center
The mayor's office also says that a new relief center for asylum-seeking adult men will open at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan.
Ocean Republicans win three countywide races
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Ocean County on Tuesday with little trouble, in a contest that was hardly a surprise. Ocean is the state’s Republican stronghold and Democrats haven’t won there since 1989. As of 9:42 p.m., Sheriff Michael Mastronardy...
Sayreville Finale: Republicans Take Control
R – Donna Roberts 5762 (incumbent) D – Michelle 5045 (incumbent) Roberts and Balka won, the two Republicans. Two of the six council seats were up. The Republicans take control of the Borough Council with four Republicans and two Democrats and a directly elected Democratic mayor. At least...
Manchester’s Unique Election Ends In A Runoff Race Next Month
MANCHESTER – With three mayoral candidates and six council candidates seeking four-year terms each, this year’s township election was a bit crowded and out of the ordinary. When all the dust cleared, it revealed an “inclusive outcome” which means a runoff will be held on December 6. According...
Mercer finds mising ballots, but questions regarding Election Day disaster continue
The missing ballots from three voting districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville were found today at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been since Election Day, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. This is just one problem in a disastrous Election Day operation that started with...
Election 2022 results: Here’s how Staten Island voted for N.Y. governor, Congress, other borough races
Midterm Elections 2022: Staten Island votes — >> THE WINNERS <<. FOR CONGRESS: REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS WILL BECOME FIRST FULL MULTI-TERM S.I. HOUSE REP IN MORE THAN A DECADE. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
Philadelphia, under pressure from GOP, adopts vote-counting change that will delay results
PHILADELPHIA — City officials in Philadelphia bowed to Republican pressure early Tuesday, reinstating a laborious, time-consuming process to catch double votes that will almost assuredly delay the city's ballot count totals beyond election night. Philadelphia officials emphasized on Tuesday that the step was brought on by GOP litigation. The...
N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County
Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
In Ocean County, it looks like it’s time for The Donald to wave goodbye | Mulshine
I spent election night covering the Republican victory party in Ocean County. Several speakers said that Ocean County, where I live, is the No. 1 Republican county in the state. That’s undeniable. Not content to stop there, a couple of them pronounced Ocean the most powerful Republican county in...
Jackson To Buy Land Proposed For Four Private Schools
JACKSON – Township Mayor Michael Reina recently announced that the township has negotiated successfully to acquire a 32-acre farm on Leesville Road, where a private developer is proposing to build four private schools. The parcel of land in question, located at 443 Leesville Road, is owned by Bellevue Estates,...
Town cancels event at N.J. arts center due to possibility of ‘confrontation,’ mayor says
A Thursday event planned for the Williams Center, a Rutherford arts venue, was cancelled by borough officials because of the “potential for confrontation,” Mayor Frank Nunziato said in a statement. “Unbeknownst to the borough, an event was planned for this evening at the Williams Center, news of which...
Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island
MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island. All four congressional districts serving […]
‘Unconscionable Mishap:’ Thousands Of Mercer County Ballots Missing, Reports Say
Thousands of ballots in Mercer County have gone missing due to a series of errors, reports say. The ballots in District 5 of Robbinsville — approximately 11 percent of the township — had “yet to be safely delivered and tallied” as of Wednesday evening, Mayor Dave Fried said in a statement on Facebook.
Regional School Board Candidates Sound Off
OCEAN COUNTY – School funding and parental advocacy topped the list of concerns for candidates seeking to represent their towns on the Toms River Regional Board of Education. There are three positions on the ballot this November. For the Toms River spot, incumbent Kathleen Eagan will be challenged by...
