Read Smart series offers meaningful book discussions to students and community members

Read full article on original website
Related
Technician Online
Johnson, Hobby lead NC State women’s basketball to rout of Elon
Junior guard Diamond Johnson led all scorers with 18, and senior center Camille Hobby wasn’t far behind with 16 as the No. 10 NC State women’s basketball team easily took care of Elon 89-55 in the team’s second game of the season. The Wolfpack (2-0) never trailed...
Technician Online
Look good, play good: Rating every NC State football uniform of 2022 so far
NC State football has dropped a variety of uniform combinations thus far in the 2022 season, and some of them have been pretty slick. With three games left in the regular season, let’s rate all of the Wolfpack’s uniform combos to date. White helmet, white jersey, red pants.
Technician Online
Smith, Joiner help NC State men’s basketball squeak by Campbell
It couldn’t have started much better for Terquavion Smith. The sophomore guard was on fire in the first half, connecting on four 3-pointers to finish with 17 points in the first 20 minutes. But Smith cooled off in the second half, only scoring two points and going 0-4 from...
Comments / 0