Next week the "Ultra Gaming" pack will be available for Orange Belgium customers thanks to a strategic partnership with Microsoft. This package includes the Xbox All Access offer: the next-generation Xbox Series S console with a 24-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which includes hundreds of high-quality games, day one releases and online multiplayer, as well as 5GB additional data for Go subscriptions. This gaming pack is also attractive for gamers who want to explore the benefits of cloud gaming thanks to Orange’s fast and reliable 5G network. With this package, Orange Belgium and Microsoft team up to deliver access to popular games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

1 DAY AGO