65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
Business Insider
The 10 best PlayStation accessories, including 3D audio headsets, console covers, and customizable controllers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. We've rounded up the best PlayStation accessories around, from official hardware to third-party devices. Some of our top picks include Sony's Pulse 3D headset and Scuf's Reflex controller. Several of our recommendations are designed to work with both...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Xbox: Phil Spencer reveals US$200 lost on every Series S console sale
It is a common occurrence for manufacturers to offer game consoles below production price to drive market share, with ancillaries yielding revenue, such as accessories, game sales and subscriptions. Typically, production costs fall after a console launch though, as has been the case with the Sony PlayStation 5. Hence, manufacturers should eventually return a profit on game consoles, maintaining profit well into a generation's lifespan.
Early Black Friday Xbox Series X deals: console, games, accessories, & more
Black Friday is still a ways away, but you can save on your Xbox right now if you're smart.
Nintendo Worked On A Touchscreen For The Game Boy Color That Was Never Released
Nintendo may have struck console gold with the Nintendo Switch, which remains lucrative years after its release, but the road has been long and not always paved with happiness. In fact, the Japanese monolith has made quite a few mistakes over the years, committing some console blunders to balance out the industry-changing highest highs of systems like the Game Boy (via Smithsonian Magazine).
VR headset deals: Save on Meta Quest 2, PSVR & more
Want to get more VR for your money? We’ve tracked down some of the best VR headset deals, along with accessories and games too.
Road & Track
The Best Xbox Headsets for the Ultimate Gaming Experience
From its inception, Xbox has distinguished itself from its competitors by offering robust, seamless online gaming. During the mid-2000s, online console gaming was synonymous with Xbox Live and Microsoft’s included Xbox 360 gaming headset. But looking back, the Xbox 360 headset, and most other gaming headsets, were tiny devices with poor sound quality.
LG just unveiled stretchable display — and it could change the shape of gadgets
LG Display has revealed a new stretchable display that can extend and flex without breaking, and it sounds perfect for a future full of folding tech.
TechRadar
This Black Friday Acer gaming laptop deal is too good to miss
The Black Friday period is an excellent time to net yourself a gaming laptop, especially since retailers always rush to slash prices on even the more expensive models for the Black Friday deals event. And if you want a great gaming laptop at a great price, you can get just that with this fantastic deal on the Acer Predator Helios 300.
dexerto.com
Pimax Portal announced and it’s a Switch-like VR handheld system
Pimax, developer of virtual reality headsets, has announced the Pimax Portal. It’s gunning for the Meta Quest 2, Steam Deck, and Switch. In a bizarre, nearly hour-long presentation, Pimax announced the Portal system. It’s a handheld console that can turn into a trio of other devices. The main one is a full, VR headset that has comparable features to your current, all-in-one devices like the Meta Quest.
techeblog.com
Modder Unveils Ashida, a Portable Wii / GameCube Handheld Console You Can Build at Home
Always wanted a portable Wii / GameCube handheld console? Well, now you can build your own, thanks to a modder called ‘Wesk’. Featuring a 5-inch (16:9) display with support for a stock VGA controller, all the controls you’d expect on a stock GameCube controller, dual 35x35x10mm heat sinks, two Z buttons, and a pair of 21700 Batteries good for up to 3.5 hours of play time.
TechRadar
Razer's PS5 pro controller is built for the demands of competitive gaming
Razer has announced its Wolverine V2 Pro PS5 controller, which features a host of advanced customization features. It’s the company’s first-ever officially licensed gamepad made for the latest Sony console and features asymmetrical thumbsticks from the iconic in-line ones of the last 28 years. According to the official...
thefastmode.com
Orange Belgium, Microsoft Partner to Launch New Xbox 'Ultra Gaming' Pack
Next week the "Ultra Gaming" pack will be available for Orange Belgium customers thanks to a strategic partnership with Microsoft. This package includes the Xbox All Access offer: the next-generation Xbox Series S console with a 24-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which includes hundreds of high-quality games, day one releases and online multiplayer, as well as 5GB additional data for Go subscriptions. This gaming pack is also attractive for gamers who want to explore the benefits of cloud gaming thanks to Orange’s fast and reliable 5G network. With this package, Orange Belgium and Microsoft team up to deliver access to popular games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
knowtechie.com
Save over $100 on this 34″ curved gaming monitor
If you’re looking to improve your desk setup with a new curved monitor, Jlink has the perfect deal for you. For a limited time, you can get Jlink’s 34-inch curved monitor for just $441.49, more than $100 off the original price. To take full advantage of this deal,...
TechRadar
Early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy: big-screen 4K TVs starting at $299.99
Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now thanks to Best Buy's early sale that launched last week. The retailer is offering Black Friday prices on a wide range of 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, and Insignia, with prices starting at just $299.99. Best Buy's Black Friday deals event is a perfect opportunity to score a massive discount before the official sale even begins.
Ars Technica
Modder makes an Apple M1-powered Wii for retro gaming
Apple's latest Mac Mini and Nintendo's 2006 Wii console are similar sizes, and that's enough to get a modder's mind working. Combining the power of Apple's small desktop and own silicon and the nostalgia of the adorable 16-year-old console, YouTuber Luke Miani showed exactly what can happen when you cross an Apple Mac Mini with a Nintendo Wii.
Best Oculus Quest 2 Touch controller mods and accessories 2022
Having trouble aiming in VR shooters? Want VR boxing to feel a little more realistic? How about help throwing grenades or swinging a tennis racket? These Oculus Quest 2 controller accessories and mods will fix you right up!
TechRadar
This stunning LG OLED TV swaps bezels for an incredible floating frame
Apart from a couple of notable exceptions, it’s fair to say that TV design has become a uniform affair in recent years, with a brand badge and choice of stand legs the only differenting factors within the chrome bezel, black plastic archetype we’ve become accustomed to. A wild...
laptopmag.com
Black Friday laptop deals LIVE 2022: $500 off the best 2-in-1 laptops, a $79 Chromebook and more
Live coverage of the best Black Friday laptop deals. The Black Friday deals are hitting fast and furious already with many retailers offering low-price guarantees so you don't need to worry about missing out on bigger sales at the end of the month. Most major retailers are offering up some of the lowest prices of the year on laptops, headphones, tablets, and more and we'll be covering the very best sales we find live here through the end of November.
Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals 2022: all the early bundles live now
We're rounding up everything we expect to see in this year's Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals.
