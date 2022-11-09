Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a massive step in the right direction
As AMD and Nvidia start rolling out their latest graphics cards, there is one thing that is clear as day: AMD is moving to reestablish itself as the market leader when it comes to affordability, and I couldn’t be happier. I’ve had the privilege of playing many of the...
Intel Fires Up Xeon Max CPUs, GPUs To Rival AMD, Nvidia
Intel formally unveils Xeon Max 'Sapphire Rapids HBM' CPUs and Data Center GPU Max Series 'Ponte Vecchio' GPUs.
RTX 4080 GPUs Are Just as Large as RTX 4090s
A few of Nvidia's AIB partners have just released new aftermarket RTX 4080 graphics card listings. Most feature identical coolers to their RTX 4090 counterparts.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: Packaging, specifications and release dates leak for re-branded RTX 4080 12 GB
Only a few days have passed since @kopite7kimi claimed that NVIDIA planned to relaunch the RTX 4080 12 GB under a different name. To recap, while NVIDIA announced the RTX 4080 12 GB alongside the RTX 4080 16 GB and the RTX 4090, it pulled the 12 GB model before its release after recognising the confusion caused by creating two similarly named graphics cards with vastly different capabilities. Subsequently, @kopite7kimi asserted that NVIDIA had settled on renaming the RTX 4080 12 GB to ‘RTX 4070 Ti’, thereby providing a direct successor the RTX 3070 series.
Intel Data Center Max GPU Embraces 16-pin Power Connector
Intel's Ponte Vecchio GPUs adopt the 12VHPWR PCIe 5.0 power connector.
Phone Arena
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
If you're looking to get a loved one a new tablet for Christmas and your budget is capped at $100, you might not expect to find something very... good at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart. But before you settle for the...
Digital Trends
Cheap 15-inch laptop: this Windows machine is $139 today
If you need a laptop, complete with a webcam, at an unbelievable price, then we’ve got what you’re looking for. Or, more specifically, Walmart does. The 15.6-inch version of the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is on sale for only $139. That’s $30 off the $169 price it typically sells for. It’s really hard to imagine the price being any lower than this. Also, as this is from Walmart, we’re never quite sure exactly when the deal will end, so it’s best to act now.
msn.com
Wi-Fi 7-Capable Phones Are Coming by End of 2022, Powered by a MediaTek Chip
Routers and devices are still rolling out with Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, but the first phones to support the next generation of wireless internet technology will be released soon -- and they'll sport a MediaTek chipset. MediaTek's newest high-end silicon, the Dimensity 9200, will likely power some of...
Toms Hardware
Arm-Based Laptops Will Make Up 13.9% of the Market in 2023
Arm processor architecture continues to make clear inroads in the laptop market, and will command 13.9% of the laptop market share in 2023, according a report by DigiTimes. This might not sound huge, but such an achievement represents an almost 10-fold improvement over 2020, when Arm-powered laptops made up just 1.4% of the market share.
dexerto.com
Pimax Portal announced and it’s a Switch-like VR handheld system
Pimax, developer of virtual reality headsets, has announced the Pimax Portal. It’s gunning for the Meta Quest 2, Steam Deck, and Switch. In a bizarre, nearly hour-long presentation, Pimax announced the Portal system. It’s a handheld console that can turn into a trio of other devices. The main one is a full, VR headset that has comparable features to your current, all-in-one devices like the Meta Quest.
techaiapp.com
Google Pixel 8 Series to Reportedly Get New SoC Based on Exynos 2300, Codenames Leaked
Google Pixel 7 series powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC was unveiled last month, but rumours of next year’s Pixel models, speculated to be the Pixel 8 series, have started coming in. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are said to have “Shiba” and “Husky” as their internal model designations, respectively. The next-generation flagship smartphones from Google are said to use the third-generation Google Tensor SoC that is based on Samsung’s Exynos 2300.
Android Headlines
Watch the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro get sent to the Shadow Realm
The ROG Phone 6 Pro, it seems, won’t be known for its durability. Though we aren’t exactly surprised by that fact since the design was for the most part unchanged structurally. And the ROG Phone 5 Pro didn’t do too well in a durability test last year. In his latest video, Zack from JerryRigEverything puts the ROG Phone 6 Pro through the durability test gauntlet.
MediaTek wants to power next-generation TVs and Chromebooks
MediaTek may be best known for its smartphone chipsets, but the company makes all kinds of different processors for all kinds of different products. Alongside its new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile chipset, the company has also announced chipsets for the Pentonic 1000, Kompanio 520, and Kompanio 528, built to power other devices in your home.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm claims to have passed an important milestone with its mmWave 5G technology
Qualcomm persists in asserting that standalone (SA) mmWave, a sub-type of 5G, is "poised to unlock new capabilities for consumers and enterprises thanks to faster speeds, lower latency and deployment flexibility". However, it still tends to require a number of crutches to work, such as a fall-back on sub-6GHz 5G or even 4G/LTE (i.e. non-standalone (NSA) mmWave 5G).
LG just unveiled stretchable display — and it could change the shape of gadgets
LG Display has revealed a new stretchable display that can extend and flex without breaking, and it sounds perfect for a future full of folding tech.
Dell G16 (7620) Review: Sturdy and Substantial
The Dell G16 is a mid-range gaming laptop with a 16-inch, 165 Hz display and strong gaming performance, though the keyboard and touchpad need work.
Digital Trends
MediaTek’s T800 chipset will bring ultrafast 5G to more devices than ever
MediaTek is on a roll again with a series of impressive chipsets that promise to revolutionize 5G technology from several angles, including taking it beyond smartphones to devices like fixed wireless 5G routers, mobile hotspots, vehicles, and smart home devices. Contents. While the company has already impressed us with some...
notebookcheck.net
Leica Leitz Phone 2: Re-bodied Sharp Aquos R7 previewed globally ahead of Japan-only launch
Leica has revealed a successor to the Leitz Phone 1. Predictably called the Leitz Phone 2, the handset features a distinct design, albeit with the internals from the Sharp Aquos R7. For reference, the Aquos R7 is the result of a Leica and Sharp collaborative effort, which the former has now extended to Xiaomi as well.
Ars Technica
USB adapter claims to quadruple M2 and M1 Mac monitor support
Dock-maker Plugable says it has come up with a way to increase the number of external monitors M1- and M2-based Macs support. While Apple says Macs with these chips can support just one to two external monitors, Redmond, Washington-based Plugable's new USB-to-HDMI adapter claims to enable support for as many as four monitors.
Android Headlines
AH Awards: Best Battery Life Smartphone of 2022: OnePlus 10T
The OnePlus 10T shocked us with outstanding battery life. The OnePlus 10T is the company’s second high-end smartphone of the year. The first one, the OnePlus 10 Pro, launched in January. The OnePlus 10T, on the other hand, arrived in August. The OnePlus 10T has two main advantages over the OnePlus 10 Pro, and they are the battery life, and processor. The phone’s battery life managed to shock us when we reviewed it, as it really pushed the line. That’s why we’ve decided to make it our choice for the best battery life smartphone of 2022.
Comments / 0