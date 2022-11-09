Read full article on original website
Williamson County Commissioners Court members react after securing re-election Nov. 8
Campaign signs sit outside the Georgetown ISD polling location. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell expected a greater margin between him and opponent Blane Conklin when early-voting results were released Nov. 8. Conklin, the Democratic nominee, jumped ahead after early-voting results, receiving 49.15% of the 164,978 ballots cast...
Early voting results show Democrat Blane Conklin leads in Williamson County judge race, plus other county election updates
Early voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race, with Bill Gravell trailing. Early voting results from Williamson County have Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long and Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, both Republicans, in the lead in their respective races. Meanwhile, Democrat Blane Conklin...
Nov. 8th, 2022: Hays County Election Results
The November 2022 General Election took place yesterday. The Hays County voter turnout was 52.53%. Out of 170,350 registered voters, 89,493 showed up to the polls to cast their votes. Below are the statewide election results for the 2022 Texas General Election. United States Representative, District 21:. Chip Roy –...
UPDATE: Williamson County judge race within 1% margin with some Election Day results in
Early voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race, with Bill Gravell trailing. With seven out of 65 polling locations in Williamson County reporting Election Day results from the Nov. 8 election, Republican incumbent Bill Gravell has closed the gap between him and Democrat Blane Conklin for the county judge seat.
Three Leander ISD board of trustees races called; Travis County reporting final Election Day results
Leander ISD voters at the Leander Public Library cast ballots in five board of trustee races during the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) As of 12:30 a.m., Travis County is recording final election results and Williamson County is reporting results from 63 of 65 polling locations. Incumbent trustees Trish...
Travis County: 2022 General Election Results
Democrat Andy Brown appears to have won reelection for Travis County judge, garnering more than 70% of votes, according to unofficial results. Many races in the county were uncontested. Two Travis County commissioners, Precinct 4 Commissioner Margaret Gómez and Precinct 2 Commissioner Brigid Shea, are set to keep their seats after running unopposed.
Ruben Becerra narrowly earns second term as Hays County judge
Hays County judge, two commissioner seats and more are on the ballot for the county Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) With all precincts reporting, according to Hays County, incumbent Ruben Becerra has narrowly earned a second term as Hays County judge with 50.44% of the vote over challenger and fellow Commissioner Mark Jones, who earned 49.56% of the vote.
Hear from newly elected Leander ISD trustees Francesca Romans, Paul Gauthier
Voters cast ballots in five Leander ISD board of trustees races on Nov. 8. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Two new members will sit on the Leander ISD board of trustees come Dec. 1. LISD voters cast ballots in five trustee races Nov. 8. According to final election results from both Williamson...
Leander ISD officials discuss next steps following Prop A, Prop B passing in Nov. 8 election
Voters showed support for Leander ISD's Proposition A and Proposition B ballot items at the polls in the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With the support of Leander ISD voters in the passing of Proposition A and Proposition B in the Nov. 8 election, the district is now looking at next steps regarding its financial future.
Dyana Limon-Mercado takes lead in the race for Travis County clerk
Voting for the Nov. 8 election ended at 7 p.m. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Early voting results show Dyana Limon-Mercado, former Travis County Democratic Party chair, has a sizable lead against her opponent, Susan Haynes, in the race for Travis County clerk. The Travis County clerk manages public records, such...
Kyle voters show support for $294M road bond in early voting; 2 City Council seats up for grabs
Two Kyle City Council seats and a $294 million road bond are on the ballot Nov. 8. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Early-voting results show Kyle voters are in favor of the $294 million road bond with 65.45% of the vote. This is the city's largest bond to date with the previous in 2013 at $36 million. If approved, the bond would change the tax rate by $0.0917 per $100 valuation.
Incumbent Paige Ellis leading in early voting for Austin City Council District 8
There are four candidates running for the Austin City Council District 8 seat with incumbent Paige Ellis leading in early voting. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) As of early-voting totals released by the Hays County and Travis County Clerk’s offices Nov. 8, incumbent Paige Ellis is leading the race for the District 8 City Council seat.
Leander ISD early voting results show support for Prop A; Prop B faces closer race
Early voting results for Leander ISD's ACE and VATRE ballot items are showing support from voters. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With early results from Travis and Williamson counties, Leander ISD voters have shown support for both of the district’s propositions, the ACE and the VATRE, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Early voting results show strong support for ordinance to end low-level marijuana enforcement in San Marcos
Organizers from Ground Game Texas and Mano Amiga held a press conference April 19 in front of San Marcos City Hall. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A ballot proposition in San Marcos that would eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement in the city appears headed toward voter approval. Early voting results show San...
Austin City Council incumbents win re-election; open-seat races head to runoffs
The mayoral contest and three City Council races will be decided in December runoffs. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a comment from Ryan Alter. Austinites will pick their next mayor and City Council members in three open districts in December runoff elections, while...
Incumbent Bill Gravell takes slight lead in Williamson County judge race
Early-voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race with Bill Gravell trailing. (Community Impact staff) Incumbent County Judge Bill Gravell has taken a slight lead in his bid for re-election over Democrat Blane Conklin. With 25 out of 65 polling places reported in Williamson...
Rollingwood resident Kevin Glasheen will assume vacant Rollingwood City Council seat
Kevin Glasheen, Rollingwood's newest City Council member, was elected during the November midterms. (Courtesy Kevin Glasheen) Kevin Glasheen, a personal injury lawyer and real estate developer, won a seat on the Rollingwood City Council during the Nov. 8 midterm election. Glasheen, who is an eight-year resident of Rollingwood, said Rollingwood...
Incumbent Arati Singh wins Austin ISD District 9 at-large position, looks at top priorities
Arati Singh showed a lead in the early election and remained the frontrunner in the race for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large position. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Austin residents elected incumbent Arati Singh as their choice for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large seat Nov. 8. Singh showed a lead...
Hays, Travis counties spar over potential SH 45 road project
About 40% of Hays County residents commute to Austin for work, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) With the Austin metro poised as one of the areas with the most growth between 2020-21, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the influx of residents is only adding to the rush hour traffic; and with the majority of cities in Hays County dubbed “bedroom communities,” local leaders are searching for ways to add more infrastructure to the area to meet capacity needs.
MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in Austin’s mayoral election?
KXAN analyzed the results in all 255 precincts in which the mayoral race appeared on the ballot.
