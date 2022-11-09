ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
sungazette.news

Democrats aim to protect dropboxes, but may be playing defense

In its efforts to maintain all current 24-hour voting dropboxes sprinkled across the community, the Arlington County Democratic Committee may be going down, but it won’t be going down without a fight. Party leaders on Nov. 2 said that, once the Nov. 8 election was over, they planned a...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Survey on ranked-choice voting closes, moves back to Co. Board

An online survey of Arlington residents is now complete, moving the proposed change to ranked-choice voting for Arlington County Board elections back to the board itself. The survey ran through late last week, attempting to gauge the public’s interest in moving from the winner-take-all format that has guided local elections for 90 years to a system where voters are able to rank their preferences in order, with low-performing candidates knocked out and having their votes reallocated as directed by their voters.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Proposed resolution rips county leaders for marginalizing dissent

There’s no guarantee it will win ultimate passage, but a proposed resolution to be considered by the Arlington County Civic Federation makes it clear: Some people are really, really upset with the way the county’s leaders appear to be marginalizing voices that either don’t support their policies, or simply want to add input.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Arlington has added 2.4% more voters since start of year

Arlington’s total number of registered voters has increased 2.4 percent since the start of the year, a rate slightly larger than the Virginia average, according to new state data. As of Nov. 1, the total number of registered voters in Arlington stood at 175,474, according to figures reported by...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Democrat de Ferranti seems poised for re-election win

Democratic Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti was turning back challenges — largely over the county government’s proposed Missing Middle zoning changes — in early results on Election Night. De Ferranti was holding a commanding lead over independents Audrey Clement and Adam Theo, who had pressed...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

All six Arlington bond referendums pass

Continuing a 40-year tradition, Arlington voters supported all six county bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot, which when sold will add a half-billion dollars to the county government’s indebtedness. Most of the bonds won by margins of roughly 3-to-1. Arlington voters haven’t turned down a local bond since...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

It seems like forever, but Election Day has arrived

It’s Election Day, and those who haven’t already cast ballots across Virginia will be able to do so from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at regular polling places. In Arlington, the ballot includes County Board and School Board races, the 8th District U.S. House of Representatives race and six bond referendums.
VIRGINIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Prince George’s County Board of Education District 6 in Maryland complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Prince George’s County Board of Education District 6 in Maryland — Branndon Jackson and Ashley Kearney — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
sungazette.news

Fairfax History, 11/10/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by. •• A new locomotive traveled along rail lines from Alexandria to the Long Bridge and back during trials. •• Fairfax PTA officials are urging that all teachers receive health screenings. •• The Fairfax DAR plans to establish a book...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

MCA voices alarm over future school crowding

Some McLean-area schools may become even more overcrowded because of Tysons developments and Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) should use a variety of tools to offset those impacts, according to a McLean Citizens Association (MCA) report presented Nov. 2. FCPS officials each year make five-year school-enrollment projections based on birth...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Editorial: Make every day of school count

Unless things get really bad, snowstorm-wise, Arlington Public Schools does not plan to revert to “virtual” learning during inclement-weather days this winter, but rather rely on the tried and true snow days that have been a staple of childhood for generations. And we find it hard to quibble...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results

-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County executive's race: 2022 election results

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The 2022 Anne Arundel County executive's race saw incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman facing a challenge from Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. The race between the two became one of the closest of the Baltimore area's county executive matchups. While the race remains too close to call, the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
sungazette.news

Upcoming hearing to focus on redevelopment at W. Falls Church Metro

The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) and Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust (D) will co-sponsor a hybrid informational meeting Nov. 15 regarding two rezoning applications on the West Falls Church Metro station development project. This meeting, to be held at Longfellow Middle School, 2000 Westmoreland St. in McLean, will kick off...
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax jobless rate sees another round of improvement

Fairfax County’s employment picture continues to brighten, but the total number of county residents with jobs remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to new state data. With 606,366 residents employed in the civilian workforce and 13,404 looking for jobs, Fairfax’s unemployment rate of 2.2 percent in September was down from 2.7 percent a month previously and from 2.9 percent in September 2021.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
popville.com

Helluva Way to Start Election Day

Thanks to Jake for sending from Pleasant Plains/Park View. Thanks to Jared for sending from Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights:. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced

Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
TAKOMA PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy