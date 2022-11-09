Read full article on original website
Democrats aim to protect dropboxes, but may be playing defense
In its efforts to maintain all current 24-hour voting dropboxes sprinkled across the community, the Arlington County Democratic Committee may be going down, but it won’t be going down without a fight. Party leaders on Nov. 2 said that, once the Nov. 8 election was over, they planned a...
Survey on ranked-choice voting closes, moves back to Co. Board
An online survey of Arlington residents is now complete, moving the proposed change to ranked-choice voting for Arlington County Board elections back to the board itself. The survey ran through late last week, attempting to gauge the public’s interest in moving from the winner-take-all format that has guided local elections for 90 years to a system where voters are able to rank their preferences in order, with low-performing candidates knocked out and having their votes reallocated as directed by their voters.
Proposed resolution rips county leaders for marginalizing dissent
There’s no guarantee it will win ultimate passage, but a proposed resolution to be considered by the Arlington County Civic Federation makes it clear: Some people are really, really upset with the way the county’s leaders appear to be marginalizing voices that either don’t support their policies, or simply want to add input.
Connolly turns back Republican challenger to win eighth term in 11th District
Democrat Gerry Connolly was handily re-elected to an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jim Myles in the 11th District. According to unofficial vote totals Wednesday afternoon, with all of the district's 180 precincts reporting, Connolly had 66.2% of the vote to 33.5% for Myles. The district...
Arlington has added 2.4% more voters since start of year
Arlington’s total number of registered voters has increased 2.4 percent since the start of the year, a rate slightly larger than the Virginia average, according to new state data. As of Nov. 1, the total number of registered voters in Arlington stood at 175,474, according to figures reported by...
Democrat de Ferranti seems poised for re-election win
Democratic Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti was turning back challenges — largely over the county government’s proposed Missing Middle zoning changes — in early results on Election Night. De Ferranti was holding a commanding lead over independents Audrey Clement and Adam Theo, who had pressed...
All six Arlington bond referendums pass
Continuing a 40-year tradition, Arlington voters supported all six county bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot, which when sold will add a half-billion dollars to the county government’s indebtedness. Most of the bonds won by margins of roughly 3-to-1. Arlington voters haven’t turned down a local bond since...
It seems like forever, but Election Day has arrived
It’s Election Day, and those who haven’t already cast ballots across Virginia will be able to do so from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at regular polling places. In Arlington, the ballot includes County Board and School Board races, the 8th District U.S. House of Representatives race and six bond referendums.
All candidates for Prince George’s County Board of Education District 6 in Maryland complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Prince George’s County Board of Education District 6 in Maryland — Branndon Jackson and Ashley Kearney — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
Fairfax History, 11/10/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• A new locomotive traveled along rail lines from Alexandria to the Long Bridge and back during trials. •• Fairfax PTA officials are urging that all teachers receive health screenings. •• The Fairfax DAR plans to establish a book...
MCA voices alarm over future school crowding
Some McLean-area schools may become even more overcrowded because of Tysons developments and Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) should use a variety of tools to offset those impacts, according to a McLean Citizens Association (MCA) report presented Nov. 2. FCPS officials each year make five-year school-enrollment projections based on birth...
Editorial: Make every day of school count
Unless things get really bad, snowstorm-wise, Arlington Public Schools does not plan to revert to “virtual” learning during inclement-weather days this winter, but rather rely on the tried and true snow days that have been a staple of childhood for generations. And we find it hard to quibble...
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results
-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
On tonight’s Council agenda: Mosby’s pension bill shortening the vesting period for elected officials
Reacting to the possibility that Question K is approved by voters tomorrow, Nick Mosby is proposing that the period for pension eligibility for Baltimore’s elected officials be reduced to eight years. A City Council staffer popped onto the regular online Monday luncheon meeting today with an unusual announcement:. “Very...
Anne Arundel County executive's race: 2022 election results
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The 2022 Anne Arundel County executive's race saw incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman facing a challenge from Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. The race between the two became one of the closest of the Baltimore area's county executive matchups. While the race remains too close to call, the...
Upcoming hearing to focus on redevelopment at W. Falls Church Metro
The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) and Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust (D) will co-sponsor a hybrid informational meeting Nov. 15 regarding two rezoning applications on the West Falls Church Metro station development project. This meeting, to be held at Longfellow Middle School, 2000 Westmoreland St. in McLean, will kick off...
Fairfax jobless rate sees another round of improvement
Fairfax County’s employment picture continues to brighten, but the total number of county residents with jobs remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to new state data. With 606,366 residents employed in the civilian workforce and 13,404 looking for jobs, Fairfax’s unemployment rate of 2.2 percent in September was down from 2.7 percent a month previously and from 2.9 percent in September 2021.
Helluva Way to Start Election Day
Thanks to Jake for sending from Pleasant Plains/Park View. Thanks to Jared for sending from Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights:. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced
Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
